أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، ثلاثة أوامر ملكية شملت إعادة تشكيل مجلس الوزراء برئاسة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مع استمرار أعضاء المجلس الحاليين في مناصبهم.

وتضمّن الأمر الملكي الثاني إعفاء رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية بندر إبراهيم الخريف من منصبه، وتعيين الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان رئيسًا لمجلس إدارة الهيئة.

كما صدر أمر ملكي ثالث يقضي بإعفاء رئيس مجلس هيئة السوق المالية محمد عبدالله القويز من منصبه، وتعيين مازن بن تركي السديري رئيسًا لمجلس هيئة السوق المالية بمرتبة وزير.