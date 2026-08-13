Today, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, issued three royal orders that included the reformation of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, while the current council members continue in their positions.

الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان. (واس).

The second royal order included the dismissal of Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khuraif from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, and the appointment of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors.

مازن تركي عبدالله السديري .(واس).

A third royal order was also issued, dismissing Mohammed Abdullah Al-Qwaiz from his position as Chairman of the Capital Market Authority, and appointing Mazen bin Turki Al-Sudairi as Chairman of the Capital Market Authority at the ministerial level.