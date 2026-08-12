مصادر لـ«عكاظ»: حجب حسابات مشاهير ومشهورات من «سناب شات»

حجبت الجهات المختصة حسابات عدد من مشاهير ومشهورات «سناب شات» عن الظهور داخل المملكة، في إجراء يستند إلى الضوابط المنظمة للمحتوى الرقمي، ويؤكد أن تطبيقها يشمل المحتوى الموجّه إلى الجمهور السعودي، بصرف النظر عن مكان وجود منشئه.
وأوضحت مصادر لـ«عكاظ» أن الإجراءات تستند إلى منظومة تنظيمية تشمل المحتوى الرقمي والإلكتروني بمختلف أشكاله. وبينت أن وجود صانع المحتوى خارج المملكة لا يحول دون اتخاذ إجراءات تقيّد وصول محتواه إلى المستخدمين داخل السعودية.
وأشارت إلى أن المواد الموجهة للجمهور، بمختلف أشكالها ووسائطها، تخضع للضوابط والرقابة التنظيمية، سواء كانت مكتوبة أو مقروءة أو مطبوعة أو مصورة أو رقمية أو مرئية أو مسموعة، إضافة إلى ما يُستحدث منها، حمايةً للمجتمع وقيمه وثوابته الوطنية.
تطبيق الضوابط
وأكدت المصادر أن نطاق تطبيق الضوابط لا يرتبط بمكان وجود منشئ المحتوى، وإنما بطبيعة المادة المنشورة وإمكانية وصولها إلى الجمهور داخل المملكة.
وذكرت المصادر أن حجب الحسابات داخل السعودية لا يعني إلغاءها عالميًا أو منع ظهورها في جميع الدول، إذ قد يقتصر الإجراء على حجب الحساب أو تقييد إتاحة محتواه للمستخدمين داخل المملكة.
وشددت على أن وصف الحساب بأنه «شخصي» لا يحول دون خضوع محتواه للضوابط، متى تحول إلى منصة عامة موجهة إلى الجمهور وذات تأثير واسع، إذ تقوم العبرة بطبيعة المحتوى ومدى انتشاره، وليس على التصنيف الذي يضعه صاحب الحساب.
The relevant authorities have blocked the accounts of several celebrities on "Snapchat" from appearing within the Kingdom, in a measure based on the regulations governing digital content, confirming that its application includes content directed at the Saudi audience, regardless of the location of its creator.
Sources informed "Okaz" that the measures are based on a regulatory framework that includes digital and electronic content in all its forms. They indicated that the presence of the content creator outside the Kingdom does not prevent actions from being taken to restrict access to their content for users within Saudi Arabia.
They pointed out that materials directed at the public, in all their forms and mediums, are subject to regulatory controls and oversight, whether they are written, read, printed, filmed, digital, visual, or audio, in addition to any new forms that may emerge, in order to protect society and its values and national constants.
Application of the Regulations
The sources confirmed that the scope of applying the regulations is not related to the location of the content creator, but rather to the nature of the published material and its accessibility to the public within the Kingdom.
They mentioned that blocking accounts within Saudi Arabia does not mean their global cancellation or preventing their appearance in all countries, as the action may be limited to blocking the account or restricting the availability of its content to users within the Kingdom.
They emphasized that labeling an account as "personal" does not exempt its content from regulations, as long as it has turned into a public platform directed at the audience and has a wide impact, since the key factor is the nature of the content and its reach, not the classification given by the account owner.