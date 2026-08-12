حجبت الجهات المختصة حسابات عدد من مشاهير ومشهورات «سناب شات» عن الظهور داخل المملكة، في إجراء يستند إلى الضوابط المنظمة للمحتوى الرقمي، ويؤكد أن تطبيقها يشمل المحتوى الموجّه إلى الجمهور السعودي، بصرف النظر عن مكان وجود منشئه.


وأوضحت مصادر لـ«عكاظ» أن الإجراءات تستند إلى منظومة تنظيمية تشمل المحتوى الرقمي والإلكتروني بمختلف أشكاله. وبينت أن وجود صانع المحتوى خارج المملكة لا يحول دون اتخاذ إجراءات تقيّد وصول محتواه إلى المستخدمين داخل السعودية.

وأشارت إلى أن المواد الموجهة للجمهور، بمختلف أشكالها ووسائطها، تخضع للضوابط والرقابة التنظيمية، سواء كانت مكتوبة أو مقروءة أو مطبوعة أو مصورة أو رقمية أو مرئية أو مسموعة، إضافة إلى ما يُستحدث منها، حمايةً للمجتمع وقيمه وثوابته الوطنية.


مصادر لـ«عكاظ»: حجب حسابات مشاهير ومشهورات من «سناب شات»


تطبيق الضوابط


وأكدت المصادر أن نطاق تطبيق الضوابط لا يرتبط بمكان وجود منشئ المحتوى، وإنما بطبيعة المادة المنشورة وإمكانية وصولها إلى الجمهور داخل المملكة.


وذكرت المصادر أن حجب الحسابات داخل السعودية لا يعني إلغاءها عالميًا أو منع ظهورها في جميع الدول، إذ قد يقتصر الإجراء على حجب الحساب أو تقييد إتاحة محتواه للمستخدمين داخل المملكة.


وشددت على أن وصف الحساب بأنه «شخصي» لا يحول دون خضوع محتواه للضوابط، متى تحول إلى منصة عامة موجهة إلى الجمهور وذات تأثير واسع، إذ تقوم العبرة بطبيعة المحتوى ومدى انتشاره، وليس على التصنيف الذي يضعه صاحب الحساب.