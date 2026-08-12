مصادر لـ«عكاظ»: حجب حسابات مشاهير ومشهورات من «سناب شات»

The relevant authorities have blocked the accounts of several celebrities on "Snapchat" from appearing within the Kingdom, in a measure based on the regulations governing digital content, confirming that its application includes content directed at the Saudi audience, regardless of the location of its creator.



Sources informed "Okaz" that the measures are based on a regulatory framework that includes digital and electronic content in all its forms. They indicated that the presence of the content creator outside the Kingdom does not prevent actions from being taken to restrict access to their content for users within Saudi Arabia.

They pointed out that materials directed at the public, in all their forms and mediums, are subject to regulatory controls and oversight, whether they are written, read, printed, filmed, digital, visual, or audio, in addition to any new forms that may emerge, in order to protect society and its values and national constants.







The sources confirmed that the scope of applying the regulations is not related to the location of the content creator, but rather to the nature of the published material and its accessibility to the public within the Kingdom.



They mentioned that blocking accounts within Saudi Arabia does not mean their global cancellation or preventing their appearance in all countries, as the action may be limited to blocking the account or restricting the availability of its content to users within the Kingdom.



They emphasized that labeling an account as "personal" does not exempt its content from regulations, as long as it has turned into a public platform directed at the audience and has a wide impact, since the key factor is the nature of the content and its reach, not the classification given by the account owner.