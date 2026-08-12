حثّ استشاري سعودي مستخدمي دواء الروكتان على استخدام السدّادات والتي تعتبر الأكثر أماناً، مشيراً إلى أنّ استخدام القطرات لعلاج جفاف العينين وحدها لا يكفي.
وأوضح لـ«عكاظ» الدكتور علي العضاضي استشاري جراحة تجميل الجفون والجهاز الدمعي أن هناك تأثيراً لدواء الروكتان على العين الذي يسبب الجفاف، وهو من الأدوية القديمة التي يستعين بها أطباء الجلدية لمعالجة حبوب الشباب ولكنه في الوقت نفسه له تأثيره القوي على الأجزاء المحيطة بقرنية العين، وهو تأثير دائم ما يجعل علاج الجفاف حينها صعباً للغاية.
وأضاف العضاضي، أن معالجة جفاف العين تبدأ بقياس حدته ونوعه وأسباب إصابة العين به، مؤكداً على أهمية استخدام السدادات الموفرة للدموع عند استخدام دواء الروكتان؛ لأنها صديقة للعين وآمنة وتحد من الجفاف الذي يتسبب فيه الدواء لأنها موفرة للدموع داخل العين مما يحافظ على سطح العين من تأثير الجفا، والقطرات وحدها لن تكفي للحماية من الجفاف كون الشخص المصاب لن يستمر طوال الوقت وعلى المدى الطويل في استخدامها بينما السدادات وسيلة آمنة ودائمة لسلامة العين.
A Saudi consultant urged users of the drug Roaccutane to use punctal plugs, which are considered the safest option, noting that using eye drops alone to treat dry eyes is not sufficient.
Dr. Ali Al-Odadi, a consultant in eyelid and tear duct cosmetic surgery, explained to "Okaz" that Roaccutane has an effect on the eyes that causes dryness. It is one of the older medications that dermatologists use to treat acne, but at the same time, it has a strong impact on the areas surrounding the cornea, which is a lasting effect that makes treating dryness extremely difficult.
Al-Odadi added that treating dry eyes begins with measuring its severity, type, and the causes of the condition. He emphasized the importance of using tear-sparing plugs when using Roaccutane; they are eye-friendly and safe, reducing the dryness caused by the medication as they conserve tears within the eye, thus protecting the eye surface from the effects of dryness. Eye drops alone will not be enough to protect against dryness since the affected person will not be able to use them continuously and long-term, while plugs are a safe and permanent solution for eye health.