حثّ استشاري سعودي مستخدمي دواء الروكتان على استخدام السدّادات والتي تعتبر الأكثر أماناً، مشيراً إلى أنّ استخدام القطرات لعلاج جفاف العينين وحدها لا يكفي.

وأوضح لـ«عكاظ» الدكتور علي العضاضي استشاري جراحة تجميل الجفون والجهاز الدمعي أن هناك تأثيراً لدواء الروكتان على العين الذي يسبب الجفاف، وهو من الأدوية القديمة التي يستعين بها أطباء الجلدية لمعالجة حبوب الشباب ولكنه في الوقت نفسه له تأثيره القوي على الأجزاء المحيطة بقرنية العين، وهو تأثير دائم ما يجعل علاج الجفاف حينها صعباً للغاية.

وأضاف العضاضي، أن معالجة جفاف العين تبدأ بقياس حدته ونوعه وأسباب إصابة العين به، مؤكداً على أهمية استخدام السدادات الموفرة للدموع عند استخدام دواء الروكتان؛ لأنها صديقة للعين وآمنة وتحد من الجفاف الذي يتسبب فيه الدواء لأنها موفرة للدموع داخل العين مما يحافظ على سطح العين من تأثير الجفا، والقطرات وحدها لن تكفي للحماية من الجفاف كون الشخص المصاب لن يستمر طوال الوقت وعلى المدى الطويل في استخدامها بينما السدادات وسيلة آمنة ودائمة لسلامة العين.