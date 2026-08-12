A Saudi consultant urged users of the drug Roaccutane to use punctal plugs, which are considered the safest option, noting that using eye drops alone to treat dry eyes is not sufficient.

Dr. Ali Al-Odadi, a consultant in eyelid and tear duct cosmetic surgery, explained to "Okaz" that Roaccutane has an effect on the eyes that causes dryness. It is one of the older medications that dermatologists use to treat acne, but at the same time, it has a strong impact on the areas surrounding the cornea, which is a lasting effect that makes treating dryness extremely difficult.

Al-Odadi added that treating dry eyes begins with measuring its severity, type, and the causes of the condition. He emphasized the importance of using tear-sparing plugs when using Roaccutane; they are eye-friendly and safe, reducing the dryness caused by the medication as they conserve tears within the eye, thus protecting the eye surface from the effects of dryness. Eye drops alone will not be enough to protect against dryness since the affected person will not be able to use them continuously and long-term, while plugs are a safe and permanent solution for eye health.