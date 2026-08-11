أعلنت أمانة منطقة نجران، ممثلةً في بلدية مركز بئر عسكر، طرح 15 فرصة استثمارية متنوعة في مواقع متعددة بالمركز عبر بوابة الاستثمار البلدي «فرص»؛ في إطار جهودها الرامية لتعزيز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص ودعم عجلة التنمية السياحية والخدمية بالمنطقة.

وتشمل الحزمة الاستثمارية المطروحة مشاريع نوعية تغطي قطاعات حيوية مختلفة، ويبرز في القطاع الفندقي والسياحي مشروعان لإنشاء وتشغيل وصيانة فندقين بمساحة تبلغ 7,200 متر مربع، و4,000 متر مربع، إلى جانب إنشاء وتشغيل منتجع مخيمات سياحية على مساحة 10,000 متر مربع، إضافة إلى مشروع لإنشاء وتشغيل وصيانة مجمع سكني مخصص للشاليهات بمساحة تقارب 30,000 متر مربع.

وفي الجانب السكني والتجاري، تتضمن الفرص إنشاء وتشغيل مبانٍ سكنية تجارية في مواقع متميزة؛ تشمل موقعاً في حي عاكفة بمساحة تتجاوز 5,000 متر مربع، وموقعاً آخر بمساحة 3,000 متر مربع، فضلاً عن إنشاء مبنى متعدد الاستخدامات بمساحة 1,728 متراً مربعاً، وتشغيل وصيانة مبنى خدمات قائم في حي عاكفة بمساحة تزيد على 1,600 متر مربع.

كما يمتد الاستثمار ليشمل القطاع الرياضي والترفيهي عبر تشغيل وصيانة ملعب رياضي بمساحة تقارب 9,000 متر مربع، وتشغيل وصيانة استراحة حديقة الأمير جلوي بمساحة تتجاوز 1,100 متر مربع، إضافة إلى إنشاء واستثمار استراحة بمساحة 4,000 متر مربع. وفي القطاع الصحي طرحت فرصة لإنشاء وتشغيل وصيانة مستوصف طبي متكامل بمساحة 4,200 متر مربع، إلى جانب دعم القطاع الصناعي والخدمي بطرح مشاريع لإنشاء وتشغيل 3 ورش صناعية بمساحات متفاوتة.

وحددت البلدية يوم 6 أكتوبر القادم، آخر موعد لشراء كراسة الشروط وآخر موعد لفتح المظاريف، داعيةً كافة المستثمرين ورواد الأعمال الراغبين في التنافس إلى الاطلاع على تفاصيل الفرص الاستثمارية عبر تطبيق «فرص»، وتقديم العروض مباشرة في مقر بلدية بئر عسكر قبل انتهاء المدة المحددة.