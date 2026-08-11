The Municipality of Najran Region, represented by the Municipality of Bir Askar Center, has announced the offering of 15 diverse investment opportunities in various locations within the center through the municipal investment portal "Opportunities"; as part of its efforts to enhance partnership with the private sector and support the wheel of tourism and service development in the region.

The proposed investment package includes qualitative projects covering various vital sectors, prominently featuring two projects in the hotel and tourism sector for the establishment, operation, and maintenance of two hotels with areas of 7,200 square meters and 4,000 square meters, in addition to the establishment and operation of a tourist campsite resort covering an area of 10,000 square meters, along with a project for the establishment, operation, and maintenance of a residential complex dedicated to chalets with an area of approximately 30,000 square meters.

In the residential and commercial sector, the opportunities include the establishment and operation of commercial residential buildings in distinguished locations; including a site in the Akifah neighborhood with an area exceeding 5,000 square meters, and another site with an area of 3,000 square meters, in addition to the establishment of a multi-use building with an area of 1,728 square meters, and the operation and maintenance of an existing service building in the Akifah neighborhood with an area exceeding 1,600 square meters.

The investment also extends to the sports and entertainment sector through the operation and maintenance of a sports field covering an area of approximately 9,000 square meters, and the operation and maintenance of the Prince Jalawi Park Rest Area with an area exceeding 1,100 square meters, in addition to the establishment and investment of a rest area with an area of 4,000 square meters. In the health sector, an opportunity has been offered for the establishment, operation, and maintenance of a comprehensive medical clinic with an area of 4,200 square meters, alongside supporting the industrial and service sectors by offering projects for the establishment and operation of 3 industrial workshops with varying areas.

The municipality has set October 6 as the last date for purchasing the terms booklet and the last date for opening the envelopes, inviting all investors and entrepreneurs wishing to compete to review the details of the investment opportunities through the "Opportunities" application and to submit their proposals directly at the Bir Askar Municipality headquarters before the specified deadline.