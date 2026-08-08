شاركت المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلةً بالهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، في أعمال الاجتماع الـ16 للجنة خبراء الأمم المتحدة لإدارة المعلومات الجيومكانية العالمية (UN-GGIM)، الذي عُقد في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك، بمشاركة ممثلي الدول الأعضاء والمنظمات الدولية والجهات ذات العلاقة.

ورأس وفد المملكة رئيس الهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية الدكتور المهندس محمد بن يحيى آل صايل، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتطوير منظومة عالمية متكاملة لإدارة المعلومات الجيومكانية، والاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي في دعم التنمية المستدامة وصناعة القرار.

واستعرضت المملكة خلال الاجتماع جهودها في تنفيذ إطار الأمم المتحدة المتكامل للمعلومات الجيومكانية (UN-IGIF)، وتطوير السياسات والأطر التنظيمية والمعايير الوطنية للبيانات الجيومكانية، بما يعزز جودتها وتكاملها وقابليتها للتشغيل البيني وتبادلها بكفاءة.

وتناولت مشاركتها عدداً من الموضوعات المرتبطة بمستقبل إدارة المعلومات الجيومكانية، شملت تكامل المعلومات الجيومكانية والإحصائية، وإدارة الأراضي، والمعلومات البحرية والهيدروغرافية، والإطار المرجعي الجيوديسي العالمي، إلى جانب توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي والتوائم الرقمية والحوسبة السحابية في تطوير القطاع.

وأكدت المملكة دعمها الإطار المرجعي الجيوديسي العالمي، مستعرضةً مساهمتها في مبادرة الإطار المرجعي الجيوديسي العربي (ARABREF)، وجهودها في تطوير البنية التحتية الجيوديسية وبناء القدرات على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وفي مجال الأسماء الجغرافية، أكدت أهمية توحيدها والمحافظة عليها بوصفها مكوناً من مكونات الهوية الوطنية والثقافية، وتطوير قواعد بياناتها وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة في إدارتها، بما يحافظ على الخصوصية الثقافية واللغوية ويدعم سيادة البيانات.

واستعرضت المملكة آخر التطورات المتعلقة بإنشاء مركز الأمم المتحدة للتميز الجيومكاني (Ecosystem) في الرياض، ليكون منصة للابتكار وتبادل المعرفة وتقديم الدعم الفني للدول الأعضاء، بالتكامل مع مركزي الأمم المتحدة الجيومكانيين في بون بألمانيا وديتشينغ بالصين.

وفي ختام المشاركة، دعا رئيس الهيئة الدول الأعضاء والمشاركين إلى حضور مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة العالمي الثالث للمعلومات الجيومكانية (UNWGIC 2026)، الذي تستضيفه المملكة في جدة خلال الفترة من 16 حتى 19 نوفمبر القادم، مؤكداً أن الاستعدادات لاستضافته تسير وفق الخطط الموضوعة.