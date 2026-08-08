The branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Makkah region has obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System, after successfully passing the auditing and evaluation conducted by ISO Cert International, accredited by the Saudi Accreditation Center. This achievement reflects the branch's commitment to applying international quality standards, enhancing institutional performance efficiency, and establishing a culture of continuous improvement.

His Excellency, the Director General of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development branch in the Makkah region, Mr. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Ismail, confirmed that this achievement extends the ministry's approach to establishing a culture of quality and institutional excellence. It embodies its success in building an integrated quality management system according to the best global practices, contributing to increasing operational efficiency, improving service quality, enhancing performance reliability, and supporting the ministry's objectives and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the quality system and institutional procedures team for their outstanding efforts in building, developing, and implementing the quality management system, monitoring its requirements, and leading the qualification and auditing processes until obtaining this international accreditation. He valued the integrated efforts of all departments, units, and branch staff who contributed to achieving this accomplishment, emphasizing that maintaining this accreditation represents a motivation to continue development, continuous improvement, and elevating the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.