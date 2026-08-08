حصل فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة على شهادة ISO 9001:2015 لنظام إدارة الجودة، بعد اجتياز أعمال التدقيق والتقييم التي أجرتها شركة ISO Cert International المعتمدة من المركز السعودي للاعتماد، في إنجاز يعكس التزام الفرع بتطبيق المعايير الدولية للجودة، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي، وترسيخ ثقافة التحسين المستمر.

وأكد سعادة مدير عام فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة الأستاذ عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن اسماعيل أن هذا الإنجاز يأتي امتداداً لنهج فرع الوزارة في ترسيخ ثقافة الجودة والتميز المؤسسي، ويجسد نجاحه في بناء منظومة متكاملة لإدارة الجودة وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة العمليات، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، وتعزيز موثوقية الأداء، ودعم مستهدفات الوزارة ورؤية المملكة 2030.

كما أعرب سعادته عن شكره وتقديره لفريق منظومة الجودة والإجراءات المؤسسية على جهودهم المتميزة في بناء وتطوير وتطبيق نظام إدارة الجودة، ومتابعة تنفيذ متطلباته، وقيادة أعمال التأهيل والتدقيق حتى الحصول على هذا الاعتماد الدولي، مثمناً تكامل جهود جميع الإدارات والوحدات ومنسوبي الفرع الذين أسهموا في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز، ومؤكداً أن المحافظة على هذا الاعتماد تمثل دافعاً لمواصلة التطوير والتحسين المستمر والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.