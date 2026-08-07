في مؤشر جديد يعكس السرعة القصوى لقطار التوظيف في المملكة والتوسع الاقتصادي الكبير، أعلنت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» طرح 5891 وظيفة جديدة مخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات الوطنية، في واحدة من أضخم الدفعات الأسبوعية للفرص الشاغرة.

هذا الضخ الوظيفي لم يكن مجرد أرقام عابرة، بل حمل في طياته تحليلاً واضحاً لخريطة الاستثمار بالمملكة، بعدما فرض القطاع الخاص هيمنته المطلقة بـ5872 وظيفة، إلى جانب فرص نوعية بالقطاعين العام وشبه الحكومي، مما يعكس الشراكة الإستراتيجية الحقيقية بين التحول الرقمي وسوق العمل.

أين تتركز الفرص؟

قراءة خريطة الأرقام تكشف استحواذ العاصمة الرياض على حصة الأسد بإجمالي 2920 وظيفة (ما يقارب نصف الإجمالي)، مدفوعة بالنمو المتسارع وانتقال مقرات الشركات العالمية، مع تركيز شديد على التخصصات التقنية، والهندسة، والأمن السيبراني، وإدارة المشاريع.

وجاء التوزيع الجغرافي لبقية مناطق المملكة على النحو التالي:

  • مكة المكرمة: 1409 وظائف (تركزت في الضيافة، والسياحة، وخدمات الحج والعمرة).
  • المنطقة الشرقية: 573 وظيفة (في قطاعات الطاقة والحلول البتروكيماوية وسلاسل الإمداد).
  • المدينة المنورة: 447 وظيفة.
  • الحدود الشمالية: 131 وظيفة (مدعومة بنشاط التعدين والمقاولات).
  • القصيم: 107 وظائف.
  • عسير: 85 وظيفة.
  • جازان: 51 وظيفة.
  • تبوك: 48 وظيفة.
  • حائل: 35 وظيفة.
  • نجران: 33 وظيفة.
  • الباحة: 32 وظيفة.
  • الجوف: وظيفة واحدة متخصصة في الطاقة المتجددة.

ولم تقتصر خريطة التوظيف على الشركات الخاصة، إذ سجل القطاع العام حضوراً عبر جامعة الملك فيصل بمدينة الهفوف بطرح 13 وظيفة تعاقدية بمسمى «معلم ممارس» لتدريس اللغة الإنجليزية.

على جانب آخر، أعلن القطاع شبه الحكومي ممثلاً بهيئة تطوير منطقة عسير عن 6 وظائف هندسية متخصصة بمدينة أبها، شملت الهندسة المعمارية والمدنية والإنشائية، لدعم مشاريع البنية التحتية والتطوير العمراني، لتفتح «جدارات» باب المستقبل الشامل أمام أبناء الوطن في مختلف التخصصات.