In a new indicator reflecting the maximum speed of employment trains in the Kingdom and the significant economic expansion, the unified national employment platform "Jadarat" announced the launch of 5,891 new jobs exclusively dedicated to national competencies, in one of the largest weekly batches of vacant opportunities.

This job surge was not just a passing number; it carried a clear analysis of the investment map in the Kingdom, after the private sector imposed its absolute dominance with 5,872 jobs, alongside quality opportunities in the public and semi-government sectors, reflecting the true strategic partnership between digital transformation and the labor market.

Where are the opportunities concentrated?

Reading the map of numbers reveals that the capital, Riyadh, holds the lion's share with a total of 2,920 jobs (almost half of the total), driven by accelerated growth and the relocation of global company headquarters, with a strong focus on technical specialties, engineering, cybersecurity, and project management.

The geographical distribution of the remaining regions of the Kingdom is as follows:

Makkah: 1,409 jobs (concentrated in hospitality, tourism, and Hajj and Umrah services).

Eastern Province: 573 jobs (in the energy, petrochemical solutions, and supply chain sectors).

Medina: 447 jobs.

Northern Borders: 131 jobs (supported by mining and contracting activities).

Qassim: 107 jobs.

Aseer: 85 jobs.

Jazan: 51 jobs.

Tabuk: 48 jobs.

Hail: 35 jobs.

Najran: 33 jobs.

Al-Baha: 32 jobs.

Al-Jawf: one job specialized in renewable energy.

The employment map was not limited to private companies, as the public sector made its presence known through King Faisal University in Al-Hofuf, offering 13 contractual positions titled "Practicing Teacher" for teaching English.

On another side, the semi-government sector, represented by the Asir Development Authority, announced 6 specialized engineering jobs in Abha, including architecture, civil, and construction engineering, to support infrastructure and urban development projects, opening the door to a comprehensive future for the nation's youth in various specialties.