في مؤشر جديد يعكس السرعة القصوى لقطار التوظيف في المملكة والتوسع الاقتصادي الكبير، أعلنت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» طرح 5891 وظيفة جديدة مخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات الوطنية، في واحدة من أضخم الدفعات الأسبوعية للفرص الشاغرة.
هذا الضخ الوظيفي لم يكن مجرد أرقام عابرة، بل حمل في طياته تحليلاً واضحاً لخريطة الاستثمار بالمملكة، بعدما فرض القطاع الخاص هيمنته المطلقة بـ5872 وظيفة، إلى جانب فرص نوعية بالقطاعين العام وشبه الحكومي، مما يعكس الشراكة الإستراتيجية الحقيقية بين التحول الرقمي وسوق العمل.
أين تتركز الفرص؟
قراءة خريطة الأرقام تكشف استحواذ العاصمة الرياض على حصة الأسد بإجمالي 2920 وظيفة (ما يقارب نصف الإجمالي)، مدفوعة بالنمو المتسارع وانتقال مقرات الشركات العالمية، مع تركيز شديد على التخصصات التقنية، والهندسة، والأمن السيبراني، وإدارة المشاريع.
وجاء التوزيع الجغرافي لبقية مناطق المملكة على النحو التالي:
- مكة المكرمة: 1409 وظائف (تركزت في الضيافة، والسياحة، وخدمات الحج والعمرة).
- المنطقة الشرقية: 573 وظيفة (في قطاعات الطاقة والحلول البتروكيماوية وسلاسل الإمداد).
- المدينة المنورة: 447 وظيفة.
- الحدود الشمالية: 131 وظيفة (مدعومة بنشاط التعدين والمقاولات).
- القصيم: 107 وظائف.
- عسير: 85 وظيفة.
- جازان: 51 وظيفة.
- تبوك: 48 وظيفة.
- حائل: 35 وظيفة.
- نجران: 33 وظيفة.
- الباحة: 32 وظيفة.
- الجوف: وظيفة واحدة متخصصة في الطاقة المتجددة.
ولم تقتصر خريطة التوظيف على الشركات الخاصة، إذ سجل القطاع العام حضوراً عبر جامعة الملك فيصل بمدينة الهفوف بطرح 13 وظيفة تعاقدية بمسمى «معلم ممارس» لتدريس اللغة الإنجليزية.
على جانب آخر، أعلن القطاع شبه الحكومي ممثلاً بهيئة تطوير منطقة عسير عن 6 وظائف هندسية متخصصة بمدينة أبها، شملت الهندسة المعمارية والمدنية والإنشائية، لدعم مشاريع البنية التحتية والتطوير العمراني، لتفتح «جدارات» باب المستقبل الشامل أمام أبناء الوطن في مختلف التخصصات.
In a new indicator reflecting the maximum speed of employment trains in the Kingdom and the significant economic expansion, the unified national employment platform "Jadarat" announced the launch of 5,891 new jobs exclusively dedicated to national competencies, in one of the largest weekly batches of vacant opportunities.
This job surge was not just a passing number; it carried a clear analysis of the investment map in the Kingdom, after the private sector imposed its absolute dominance with 5,872 jobs, alongside quality opportunities in the public and semi-government sectors, reflecting the true strategic partnership between digital transformation and the labor market.
Where are the opportunities concentrated?
Reading the map of numbers reveals that the capital, Riyadh, holds the lion's share with a total of 2,920 jobs (almost half of the total), driven by accelerated growth and the relocation of global company headquarters, with a strong focus on technical specialties, engineering, cybersecurity, and project management.
The geographical distribution of the remaining regions of the Kingdom is as follows:
- Makkah: 1,409 jobs (concentrated in hospitality, tourism, and Hajj and Umrah services).
- Eastern Province: 573 jobs (in the energy, petrochemical solutions, and supply chain sectors).
- Medina: 447 jobs.
- Northern Borders: 131 jobs (supported by mining and contracting activities).
- Qassim: 107 jobs.
- Aseer: 85 jobs.
- Jazan: 51 jobs.
- Tabuk: 48 jobs.
- Hail: 35 jobs.
- Najran: 33 jobs.
- Al-Baha: 32 jobs.
- Al-Jawf: one job specialized in renewable energy.
The employment map was not limited to private companies, as the public sector made its presence known through King Faisal University in Al-Hofuf, offering 13 contractual positions titled "Practicing Teacher" for teaching English.
On another side, the semi-government sector, represented by the Asir Development Authority, announced 6 specialized engineering jobs in Abha, including architecture, civil, and construction engineering, to support infrastructure and urban development projects, opening the door to a comprehensive future for the nation's youth in various specialties.