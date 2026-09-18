رسم مرسوم ملكي كريم معالم المرحلة التنظيمية القادمة لقطاع التعاونيات في المملكة، معلناً اعتماد نظام جديد متكامل يحل محل التشريعات السابقة، ليؤسس لمرحلة تمثل تحولاً نوعياً نحو قطاع أكثر تمكيناً واستدامة. ويسند النظام الجديد صلاحيات إشرافية ورقابية واسعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية؛ بهدف رفع كفاءة الكيانات التعاونية وتنافسيتها، وترسيخ مبادئ الحوكمة والشفافية.
وألزم المرسوم الملكي رقم (م/96) جميع التعاونيات القائمة وقت نفاذ التشريع بتعديل أوضاعها ولوائحها الأساسية خلال فترة أقصاها 12 شهراً، وتضمّن المرسوم تعديل المسمى المعتمد في كل الأوامر والقرارات الرسمية من «الجمعية التعاونية» إلى «التعاونية»، في خطوة تنظيمية تواكب الهيكلة الجديدة.
وفي سبيل تعزيز التنافسية ومشاركة الأعضاء بفاعلية، يحدد النظام حدّاً أدنى لتأسيس «التعاونية» لا يقل عن 12 عضواً مؤسساً، مع إجازة التأسيس بخمسة أعضاء فقط في الحالات الاستثنائية بقرار وزاري. كما يمنح النظام العضو حق الانسحاب أو التنازل عن أسهمه، مع حصر مسؤوليته المالية في حدود الأسهم التي يملكها فقط.
وعلى صعيد الإدارة والمساءلة، اشترط التشريع أن تكون دورة مجلس الإدارة أربع سنوات كحد أقصى، مع إلزام المجلس بالدعوة لانتخابات جديدة قبل انتهاء مدته، ومنحه صلاحية تعيين رئيس تنفيذي يتولى إدارة الشؤون التشغيلية المباشرة، بما يعزز مرونة الأعمال وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات.
وبما يضمن الاستدامة المالية وتوسيع إسهام القطاع في التنمية الاقتصادية، أقر نظام التعاونيات الجديد قواعد حاسمة لتوزيع العوائد، حيث يُخصص 20% لتكوين احتياطي نظامي حتى يتساوى مع رأس المال. ولتمكين المسؤولية المجتمعية، نص النظام على تخصيص 5% للخدمات الاجتماعية، و5% أخرى لتدريب الأعضاء وتطوير قدراتهم، كما وضع أطراً لتنظيم عمليات الدمج وتنويع الاستثمارات لتعظيم الاستفادة من الموارد.
وفي جانب الرقابة الصارمة لحماية حقوق المساهمين، منح القانون الوزارة صلاحيات إيقاف القرارات المخالفة للنظام، وصولاً إلى حل «التعاونية» وتصفيتها إجبارياً في حالات محددة، أبرزها توقف النشاط لسنتين، أو عدم صدور قوائم مالية لعامين متتاليين، أو بلوغ الخسائر أكثر من نصف رأس المال المدفوع.
A royal decree has drawn the features of the upcoming organizational phase for the cooperative sector in the Kingdom, announcing the adoption of a new integrated system that replaces previous legislations, establishing a phase that represents a qualitative shift towards a more empowering and sustainable sector. The new system grants extensive supervisory and regulatory powers to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, aiming to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of cooperative entities and to entrench the principles of governance and transparency.
The royal decree No. (M/96) obliges all existing cooperatives at the time of the legislation's enforcement to amend their statuses and bylaws within a maximum period of 12 months. The decree also included a change in the designation used in all official orders and decisions from "cooperative society" to "cooperative," in an organizational step that aligns with the new structure.
In order to enhance competitiveness and encourage active member participation, the system sets a minimum requirement for establishing a "cooperative" of no less than 12 founding members, allowing for establishment with only five members in exceptional cases by ministerial decision. The system also grants the member the right to withdraw or transfer their shares, limiting their financial liability to the extent of the shares they own only.
Regarding management and accountability, the legislation stipulates that the board of directors' term shall not exceed four years, obligating the board to call for new elections before the end of its term, and granting it the authority to appoint a CEO to manage direct operational affairs, thereby enhancing business flexibility and expanding the range of services.
To ensure financial sustainability and expand the sector's contribution to economic development, the new cooperative system has established decisive rules for profit distribution, allocating 20% to form a statutory reserve until it equals the capital. To empower social responsibility, the system stipulates allocating 5% for social services and another 5% for training members and developing their capabilities, as well as setting frameworks to regulate merger processes and diversify investments to maximize resource utilization.
In terms of strict oversight to protect shareholders' rights, the law grants the ministry the authority to suspend decisions that violate the system, up to the mandatory dissolution and liquidation of the "cooperative" in specific cases, the most notable of which include the cessation of activity for two years, failure to issue financial statements for two consecutive years, or losses exceeding half of the paid capital.