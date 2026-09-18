رسم مرسوم ملكي كريم معالم المرحلة التنظيمية القادمة لقطاع التعاونيات في المملكة، معلناً اعتماد نظام جديد متكامل يحل محل التشريعات السابقة، ليؤسس لمرحلة تمثل تحولاً نوعياً نحو قطاع أكثر تمكيناً واستدامة. ويسند النظام الجديد صلاحيات إشرافية ورقابية واسعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية؛ بهدف رفع كفاءة الكيانات التعاونية وتنافسيتها، وترسيخ مبادئ الحوكمة والشفافية.

وألزم المرسوم الملكي رقم (م/96) جميع التعاونيات القائمة وقت نفاذ التشريع بتعديل أوضاعها ولوائحها الأساسية خلال فترة أقصاها 12 شهراً، وتضمّن المرسوم تعديل المسمى المعتمد في كل الأوامر والقرارات الرسمية من «الجمعية التعاونية» إلى «التعاونية»، في خطوة تنظيمية تواكب الهيكلة الجديدة.

وفي سبيل تعزيز التنافسية ومشاركة الأعضاء بفاعلية، يحدد النظام حدّاً أدنى لتأسيس «التعاونية» لا يقل عن 12 عضواً مؤسساً، مع إجازة التأسيس بخمسة أعضاء فقط في الحالات الاستثنائية بقرار وزاري. كما يمنح النظام العضو حق الانسحاب أو التنازل عن أسهمه، مع حصر مسؤوليته المالية في حدود الأسهم التي يملكها فقط.

وعلى صعيد الإدارة والمساءلة، اشترط التشريع أن تكون دورة مجلس الإدارة أربع سنوات كحد أقصى، مع إلزام المجلس بالدعوة لانتخابات جديدة قبل انتهاء مدته، ومنحه صلاحية تعيين رئيس تنفيذي يتولى إدارة الشؤون التشغيلية المباشرة، بما يعزز مرونة الأعمال وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات.

وبما يضمن الاستدامة المالية وتوسيع إسهام القطاع في التنمية الاقتصادية، أقر نظام التعاونيات الجديد قواعد حاسمة لتوزيع العوائد، حيث يُخصص 20% لتكوين احتياطي نظامي حتى يتساوى مع رأس المال. ولتمكين المسؤولية المجتمعية، نص النظام على تخصيص 5% للخدمات الاجتماعية، و5% أخرى لتدريب الأعضاء وتطوير قدراتهم، كما وضع أطراً لتنظيم عمليات الدمج وتنويع الاستثمارات لتعظيم الاستفادة من الموارد.

وفي جانب الرقابة الصارمة لحماية حقوق المساهمين، منح القانون الوزارة صلاحيات إيقاف القرارات المخالفة للنظام، وصولاً إلى حل «التعاونية» وتصفيتها إجبارياً في حالات محددة، أبرزها توقف النشاط لسنتين، أو عدم صدور قوائم مالية لعامين متتاليين، أو بلوغ الخسائر أكثر من نصف رأس المال المدفوع.