A royal decree has drawn the features of the upcoming organizational phase for the cooperative sector in the Kingdom, announcing the adoption of a new integrated system that replaces previous legislations, establishing a phase that represents a qualitative shift towards a more empowering and sustainable sector. The new system grants extensive supervisory and regulatory powers to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, aiming to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of cooperative entities and to entrench the principles of governance and transparency.

The royal decree No. (M/96) obliges all existing cooperatives at the time of the legislation's enforcement to amend their statuses and bylaws within a maximum period of 12 months. The decree also included a change in the designation used in all official orders and decisions from "cooperative society" to "cooperative," in an organizational step that aligns with the new structure.

In order to enhance competitiveness and encourage active member participation, the system sets a minimum requirement for establishing a "cooperative" of no less than 12 founding members, allowing for establishment with only five members in exceptional cases by ministerial decision. The system also grants the member the right to withdraw or transfer their shares, limiting their financial liability to the extent of the shares they own only.

Regarding management and accountability, the legislation stipulates that the board of directors' term shall not exceed four years, obligating the board to call for new elections before the end of its term, and granting it the authority to appoint a CEO to manage direct operational affairs, thereby enhancing business flexibility and expanding the range of services.

To ensure financial sustainability and expand the sector's contribution to economic development, the new cooperative system has established decisive rules for profit distribution, allocating 20% to form a statutory reserve until it equals the capital. To empower social responsibility, the system stipulates allocating 5% for social services and another 5% for training members and developing their capabilities, as well as setting frameworks to regulate merger processes and diversify investments to maximize resource utilization.

In terms of strict oversight to protect shareholders' rights, the law grants the ministry the authority to suspend decisions that violate the system, up to the mandatory dissolution and liquidation of the "cooperative" in specific cases, the most notable of which include the cessation of activity for two years, failure to issue financial statements for two consecutive years, or losses exceeding half of the paid capital.