The Citizen Account program clarified the cases in which a married woman is entitled to register as a primary beneficiary in the program, according to the specified eligibility criteria.

The program published through its official account on the "X" platform that a married woman can apply as a primary beneficiary in the "Citizen Account" in the following cases:

• If the husband is incapacitated.

• If the husband is absent.

• If the husband is imprisoned.

• If she is married to a non-Saudi man.