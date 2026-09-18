أوضح برنامج حساب المواطن الحالات التي يحق فيها للمرأة المتزوجة التسجيل كمستفيد رئيسي في البرنامج، وذلك وفق الضوابط المحددة للاستحقاق.

ونشر البرنامج عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «X» أن المتزوجة يمكنها التقديم كمستفيد رئيسي في «حساب المواطن» في الحالات التالية:

• إذا كان الزوج فاقد الأهلية.

• إذا كان الزوج متغيباً.

• إذا كان الزوج مسجوناً.

• إذا كانت متزوجة من رجل غير سعودي.