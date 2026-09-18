أوضح برنامج حساب المواطن الحالات التي يحق فيها للمرأة المتزوجة التسجيل كمستفيد رئيسي في البرنامج، وذلك وفق الضوابط المحددة للاستحقاق.
ونشر البرنامج عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «X» أن المتزوجة يمكنها التقديم كمستفيد رئيسي في «حساب المواطن» في الحالات التالية:
• إذا كان الزوج فاقد الأهلية.
• إذا كان الزوج متغيباً.
• إذا كان الزوج مسجوناً.
• إذا كانت متزوجة من رجل غير سعودي.
The Citizen Account program clarified the cases in which a married woman is entitled to register as a primary beneficiary in the program, according to the specified eligibility criteria.
The program published through its official account on the "X" platform that a married woman can apply as a primary beneficiary in the "Citizen Account" in the following cases:
• If the husband is incapacitated.
• If the husband is absent.
• If the husband is imprisoned.
• If she is married to a non-Saudi man.