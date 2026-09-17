شدّدت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني على أهمية الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة عند حدوث تسرُّب للغاز في المنازل والمنشآت، مؤكدة أن التصرف السليم في اللحظات الأولى يُعد عاملًا حاسمًا في حماية الأرواح والممتلكات وتقليل مخاطر الاشتعال.

وأوضحت المديرية أن من أخطر الأخطاء التي يرتكبها البعض عند الاشتباه بتسرب الغاز استخدام مفاتيح الكهرباء أو الولاعات أو أي مصدر قد يولّد شررًا، مشيرة إلى ضرورة إخلاء الموقع فورًا وإغلاق صمام الغاز بإحكام، وفتح النوافذ والأبواب ببطء لتهوية المكان وتخفيف تركّز الغاز.

وأكدت أن اتباع الإرشادات الوقائية المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي يسهم في رفع الوعي المجتمعي والحد من الحوادث المنزلية، داعيةً إلى التواصل مع الرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة عند وقوع أي حالة طارئة تستدعي تدخل فرق الدفاع المدني.

وتأتي هذه التوجيهات ضمن جهود الدفاع المدني لتعزيز ثقافة السلامة المنزلية، والحد من المخاطر المرتبطة بالغاز، وتذكير المجتمع بأن الوقاية تبدأ من السلوك الصحيح في اللحظة الحرجة.