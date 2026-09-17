The General Directorate of Civil Defense emphasized the importance of adhering to safety procedures in the event of a gas leak in homes and facilities, confirming that proper actions in the initial moments are a critical factor in protecting lives and property and reducing the risks of ignition.

The directorate explained that one of the most dangerous mistakes made by some when suspecting a gas leak is using electrical switches, lighters, or any source that may generate a spark, noting the necessity to evacuate the site immediately, securely close the gas valve, and slowly open windows and doors to ventilate the area and reduce the concentration of gas.

It affirmed that following the preventive guidelines announced through media outlets and social media platforms contributes to raising community awareness and reducing household accidents, urging people to contact the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in other areas of the Kingdom in the event of any emergency requiring the intervention of Civil Defense teams.

These directives come as part of the Civil Defense's efforts to promote a culture of home safety, reduce risks associated with gas, and remind the community that prevention starts with the correct behavior in critical moments.