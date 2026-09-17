The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Sweden showed a slight advance for the left-wing opposition bloc over the ruling center-right coalition, in what is considered the closest race in the history of Swedish parliamentary elections, amid expectations of the country entering intensive negotiations to form a coalition government.



According to Swedish television, with more than 99% of the votes counted, the chances of the left bloc winning stood at 99.9%, with at least a one-seat lead over the right-wing parties. Predictions indicated that the left would secure 175 or 176 seats, compared to 173 or 174 seats for the right, as the counting of late and overseas votes continued.



The former Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party, Magdalena Andersson, is tasked with forming the next government, but her path to a parliamentary majority appears complicated, as she needs the support of three smaller parties with differing political orientations.



During her election campaign, Andersson refused to delve into the details of the coalition she would seek to form, while the Center Party announced its refusal to participate in a government that includes the Left Party, which has its roots in the former Communist Party. The latter, however, conditions its participation in any government coalition on improved results.



The Green Party poses another challenge for the Social Democrats due to its proposals related to energy and immigration, which have raised concerns among business circles and members of the Social Democratic Party.



On the other hand, the current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, belonging to the center-right, is seeking to bring the Center Party back into the ranks of the right-wing bloc, after its leaders expressed a preference for a centrist coalition to avoid giving the Left Party or the "Sweden Democrats" a role in the government.



The center-right coalition ran its campaign alongside the "Sweden Democrats," relying on what it described as its achievements in reducing gang crimes and lowering the number of asylum seekers to the lowest level in Sweden in 40 years, while the left opposition focused on the economy and internal challenges.



The "Financial Times" indicates that the results will likely lead to difficult negotiations regarding the formation of the government, as the final count is not expected to be completed before the weekend.