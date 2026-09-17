أظهرت النتائج الأولية للانتخابات البرلمانية في السويد تقدماً ضئيلاً لكتلة أحزاب المعارضة اليسارية على ائتلاف يمين الوسط الحاكم، في سباق يعد الأكثر تقارباً في تاريخ الانتخابات البرلمانية السويدية، وسط توقعات بدخول البلاد في مفاوضات مكثفة لتشكيل حكومة ائتلافية.
وبحسب التلفزيون السويدي، ومع فرز أكثر من 99% من الأصوات، بلغت احتمالات فوز كتلة اليسار 99.9%، بفارق مقعد واحد على الأقل عن أحزاب اليمين، فيما أظهرت التوقعات حصول اليسار على 175 أو 176 مقعداً، مقابل 173 أو 174 مقعداً لليمين، مع استمرار فرز الأصوات المتأخرة والخارجية.
وتتصدر رئيسة الوزراء السابقة وزعيمة الحزب الاشتراكي الديمقراطي ماجدالينا أندرسون، مهمة تشكيل الحكومة القادمة، إلا أن طريقها إلى الأغلبية البرلمانية يبدو معقداً، في ظل حاجتها إلى دعم ثلاثة أحزاب أصغر تختلف في توجهاتها السياسية.
ورفضت أندرسون خلال حملتها الانتخابية الخوض في تفاصيل الائتلاف الذي ستسعى إلى تشكيله، فيما أعلن حزب الوسط رفضه المشاركة في حكومة تضم حزب اليسار، الذي تعود جذوره إلى الحزب الشيوعي السابق، بينما يشترط الأخير مشاركته في أي ائتلاف حكومي بعد تحسن نتائجه.
ويشكل حزب الخضر تحدياً آخر أمام الاشتراكيين الديمقراطيين، بسبب مقترحاته المتعلقة بالطاقة والهجرة، والتي أثارت تحفظات في أوساط الأعمال وأعضاء في الحزب الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
في المقابل، يسعى رئيس الوزراء الحالي أولف كريسترسون، المنتمي إلى يمين الوسط، إلى إعادة حزب الوسط إلى صفوف الكتلة اليمينية، بعدما أعلن قادته تفضيل ائتلاف وسطي لتجنب منح حزب اليسار أو «ديمقراطيي السويد» دوراً في الحكومة.
وخاض ائتلاف يمين الوسط حملته إلى جانب «ديمقراطيي السويد»، مستنداً إلى ما وصفه بإنجازاته في الحد من جرائم العصابات وخفض أعداد طالبي اللجوء إلى أدنى مستوى في السويد منذ 40 عاماً، بينما ركزت المعارضة اليسارية على الاقتصاد والتحديات الداخلية.
وتشير صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» إلى أن النتائج ستقود على الأرجح إلى مفاوضات صعبة بشأن تشكيل الحكومة، في وقت لا يُتوقع فيه اكتمال الفرز النهائي قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Sweden showed a slight advance for the left-wing opposition bloc over the ruling center-right coalition, in what is considered the closest race in the history of Swedish parliamentary elections, amid expectations of the country entering intensive negotiations to form a coalition government.
According to Swedish television, with more than 99% of the votes counted, the chances of the left bloc winning stood at 99.9%, with at least a one-seat lead over the right-wing parties. Predictions indicated that the left would secure 175 or 176 seats, compared to 173 or 174 seats for the right, as the counting of late and overseas votes continued.
The former Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party, Magdalena Andersson, is tasked with forming the next government, but her path to a parliamentary majority appears complicated, as she needs the support of three smaller parties with differing political orientations.
During her election campaign, Andersson refused to delve into the details of the coalition she would seek to form, while the Center Party announced its refusal to participate in a government that includes the Left Party, which has its roots in the former Communist Party. The latter, however, conditions its participation in any government coalition on improved results.
The Green Party poses another challenge for the Social Democrats due to its proposals related to energy and immigration, which have raised concerns among business circles and members of the Social Democratic Party.
On the other hand, the current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, belonging to the center-right, is seeking to bring the Center Party back into the ranks of the right-wing bloc, after its leaders expressed a preference for a centrist coalition to avoid giving the Left Party or the "Sweden Democrats" a role in the government.
The center-right coalition ran its campaign alongside the "Sweden Democrats," relying on what it described as its achievements in reducing gang crimes and lowering the number of asylum seekers to the lowest level in Sweden in 40 years, while the left opposition focused on the economy and internal challenges.
The "Financial Times" indicates that the results will likely lead to difficult negotiations regarding the formation of the government, as the final count is not expected to be completed before the weekend.