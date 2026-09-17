أظهرت النتائج الأولية للانتخابات البرلمانية في السويد تقدماً ضئيلاً لكتلة أحزاب المعارضة اليسارية على ائتلاف يمين الوسط الحاكم، في سباق يعد الأكثر تقارباً في تاريخ الانتخابات البرلمانية السويدية، وسط توقعات بدخول البلاد في مفاوضات مكثفة لتشكيل حكومة ائتلافية.


وبحسب التلفزيون السويدي، ومع فرز أكثر من 99% من الأصوات، بلغت احتمالات فوز كتلة اليسار 99.9%، بفارق مقعد واحد على الأقل عن أحزاب اليمين، فيما أظهرت التوقعات حصول اليسار على 175 أو 176 مقعداً، مقابل 173 أو 174 مقعداً لليمين، مع استمرار فرز الأصوات المتأخرة والخارجية.


وتتصدر رئيسة الوزراء السابقة وزعيمة الحزب الاشتراكي الديمقراطي ماجدالينا أندرسون، مهمة تشكيل الحكومة القادمة، إلا أن طريقها إلى الأغلبية البرلمانية يبدو معقداً، في ظل حاجتها إلى دعم ثلاثة أحزاب أصغر تختلف في توجهاتها السياسية.


ورفضت أندرسون خلال حملتها الانتخابية الخوض في تفاصيل الائتلاف الذي ستسعى إلى تشكيله، فيما أعلن حزب الوسط رفضه المشاركة في حكومة تضم حزب اليسار، الذي تعود جذوره إلى الحزب الشيوعي السابق، بينما يشترط الأخير مشاركته في أي ائتلاف حكومي بعد تحسن نتائجه.


ويشكل حزب الخضر تحدياً آخر أمام الاشتراكيين الديمقراطيين، بسبب مقترحاته المتعلقة بالطاقة والهجرة، والتي أثارت تحفظات في أوساط الأعمال وأعضاء في الحزب الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.


في المقابل، يسعى رئيس الوزراء الحالي أولف كريسترسون، المنتمي إلى يمين الوسط، إلى إعادة حزب الوسط إلى صفوف الكتلة اليمينية، بعدما أعلن قادته تفضيل ائتلاف وسطي لتجنب منح حزب اليسار أو «ديمقراطيي السويد» دوراً في الحكومة.


وخاض ائتلاف يمين الوسط حملته إلى جانب «ديمقراطيي السويد»، مستنداً إلى ما وصفه بإنجازاته في الحد من جرائم العصابات وخفض أعداد طالبي اللجوء إلى أدنى مستوى في السويد منذ 40 عاماً، بينما ركزت المعارضة اليسارية على الاقتصاد والتحديات الداخلية.


وتشير صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» إلى أن النتائج ستقود على الأرجح إلى مفاوضات صعبة بشأن تشكيل الحكومة، في وقت لا يُتوقع فيه اكتمال الفرز النهائي قبل عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.