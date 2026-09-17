The court issued a death sentence and prison terms for those involved in violations on the Syrian coast, where three members of the internal security forces were killed and others were injured today (Thursday) while carrying out a security mission to arrest one of the wanted individuals in the city of Sanamin in the Daraa countryside.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported a statement from the Syrian internal security forces, confirming that an armed group operating outside the law, led by the wanted individual, targeted the patrol and engaged with its members during the mission. It stated that the security forces continue to spread throughout the city of Sanamin and pursue the members of the group and those involved in the attack.



The statement indicated that the internal security leadership in the province imposed a temporary curfew in the city until the security situation stabilizes, affirming that it is committed to pursuing all those involved in the attack and taking legal action against them.



Meanwhile, the military criminal court held a session today to announce the verdict against four defendants accused of committing violations on the coast, at the courthouse in Aleppo.



The court sentenced one of the defendants to death, life imprisonment for the second, 20 years for the third, and acquitted the fourth.



Last November, the court began public trials for the defendants on charges of committing violations during the coastal events at the courthouse in Aleppo, in the presence of the victims' families.



The court allocated several sessions to continue presenting evidence and discussing the defenses submitted by the defendants, with the presence of the relevant judicial authorities.



The coastal events resulted in the deaths of 238 members of the army and security forces in the coast, and the National Commission for Investigation and Fact-Finding confirmed on July 22, 2025, that remnants of the fallen regime carried out extensive attacks targeting military and security headquarters on March 6 of the same year.