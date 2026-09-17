أصدرت محكمة حكماً بالإعدام والسجن على مرتكبي انتهاكات في الساحل السوري، حيث لقي ثلاثة من عناصر قوى الأمن الداخلي مقتلهم وأصيب آخرون اليوم (الخميس)، خلال تنفيذ مهمة أمنية لإلقاء القبض على أحد المطلوبين في مدينة الصنمين بريف درعا.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» عن بيان لقوى الأمن الداخلي السورية، أكد أن مجموعة مسلحة خارجة عن القانون يقودها المطلوب استهدفت الدورية واشتبكت مع عناصرها أثناء تنفيذ المهمة، مبيناً أن قوى الأمن تواصل انتشارها في مدينة الصنمين وملاحقة أفراد المجموعة والمتورطين في الاعتداء.
وأشار البيان إلى أن قيادة الأمن الداخلي في المحافظة فرضت حظراً مؤقتاً للتجوال في المدينة إلى حين استقرار الوضع الأمني، مؤكدة أنها ماضية في ملاحقة جميع المتورطين في الاعتداء، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.
في غضون ذلك، عقدت محكمة الجنايات العسكرية اليوم جلسة للنطق بالحكم بحق أربعة من المتهمين بارتكاب انتهاكات في الساحل، وذلك في القصر العدلي بحلب.
وقضت المحكمة بإعدام أحد المتهمين، والسجن المؤبد للثاني، والسجن 20 عاماً للثالث، وتبرئة الرابع.
وكانت المحكمة في نوفمبر الماضي قد بدأت محاكمات المتهمين العلنية بتهمة ارتكاب الانتهاكات خلال أحداث الساحل في قصر العدل بحلب بحضور ذوي الضحايا.
وخُصصت المحكمة عدة جلسات لمتابعة عرض الأدلة، ومناقشة الدفوع المقدّمة من قبل المتهمين، وذلك بحضور الجهات القضائية المختصة.
وأدت أحداث الساحل إلى مقتل 238 عنصراً من قوى الجيش والأمن في الساحل، وأكدت اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق وتقصي الحقائق 22 يوليو 2025 أن فلول النظام البائد نفذوا في 6 مارس من العام نفسه هجمات واسعة استهدفت مقرات الجيش والأمن.
The court issued a death sentence and prison terms for those involved in violations on the Syrian coast, where three members of the internal security forces were killed and others were injured today (Thursday) while carrying out a security mission to arrest one of the wanted individuals in the city of Sanamin in the Daraa countryside.
The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported a statement from the Syrian internal security forces, confirming that an armed group operating outside the law, led by the wanted individual, targeted the patrol and engaged with its members during the mission. It stated that the security forces continue to spread throughout the city of Sanamin and pursue the members of the group and those involved in the attack.
The statement indicated that the internal security leadership in the province imposed a temporary curfew in the city until the security situation stabilizes, affirming that it is committed to pursuing all those involved in the attack and taking legal action against them.
Meanwhile, the military criminal court held a session today to announce the verdict against four defendants accused of committing violations on the coast, at the courthouse in Aleppo.
The court sentenced one of the defendants to death, life imprisonment for the second, 20 years for the third, and acquitted the fourth.
Last November, the court began public trials for the defendants on charges of committing violations during the coastal events at the courthouse in Aleppo, in the presence of the victims' families.
The court allocated several sessions to continue presenting evidence and discussing the defenses submitted by the defendants, with the presence of the relevant judicial authorities.
The coastal events resulted in the deaths of 238 members of the army and security forces in the coast, and the National Commission for Investigation and Fact-Finding confirmed on July 22, 2025, that remnants of the fallen regime carried out extensive attacks targeting military and security headquarters on March 6 of the same year.