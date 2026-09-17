أصدرت محكمة حكماً بالإعدام والسجن على مرتكبي انتهاكات في الساحل السوري، حيث لقي ثلاثة من عناصر قوى الأمن الداخلي مقتلهم وأصيب آخرون اليوم (الخميس)، خلال تنفيذ مهمة أمنية لإلقاء القبض على أحد المطلوبين في مدينة الصنمين بريف درعا.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» عن بيان لقوى الأمن الداخلي السورية، أكد أن مجموعة مسلحة خارجة عن القانون يقودها المطلوب استهدفت الدورية واشتبكت مع عناصرها أثناء تنفيذ المهمة، مبيناً أن قوى الأمن تواصل انتشارها في مدينة الصنمين وملاحقة أفراد المجموعة والمتورطين في الاعتداء.


وأشار البيان إلى أن قيادة الأمن الداخلي في المحافظة فرضت حظراً مؤقتاً للتجوال في المدينة إلى حين استقرار الوضع الأمني، مؤكدة أنها ماضية في ملاحقة جميع المتورطين في الاعتداء، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.


في غضون ذلك، عقدت محكمة الجنايات العسكرية اليوم جلسة للنطق بالحكم بحق أربعة من المتهمين بارتكاب انتهاكات في الساحل، وذلك في القصر العدلي بحلب.


وقضت المحكمة بإعدام أحد المتهمين، والسجن المؤبد للثاني، والسجن 20 عاماً للثالث، وتبرئة الرابع.


وكانت المحكمة في نوفمبر الماضي قد بدأت محاكمات المتهمين العلنية بتهمة ارتكاب الانتهاكات خلال أحداث الساحل في قصر العدل بحلب بحضور ذوي الضحايا.


وخُصصت المحكمة عدة جلسات لمتابعة عرض الأدلة، ومناقشة الدفوع المقدّمة من قبل المتهمين، وذلك بحضور الجهات القضائية المختصة.


وأدت أحداث الساحل إلى مقتل 238 عنصراً من قوى الجيش والأمن في الساحل، وأكدت اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق وتقصي الحقائق 22 يوليو 2025 أن فلول النظام البائد نفذوا في 6 مارس من العام نفسه هجمات واسعة استهدفت مقرات الجيش والأمن.