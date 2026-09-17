In a matter of seconds, the calm in the "Haidariya" neighborhood of Najaf turned into the chaos of a horrific family crime, after loud shouts of a quarrel rose before suddenly falling silent to the sound of a single gunshot that ended everything inside the house.

The family crime began with a typical verbal altercation between a father and his young son, but the presence of a loaded home wall gun made the distance between "momentary anger" and "catastrophe" just a few moments, as the young man pulled the weapon in a moment of recklessness and fired a shot that struck his father in the chest, causing him to collapse instantly amid the shock of those in the house.

The perpetrator attempted to exploit the confusion in the area to flee and hide, but the screams of disbelief that followed the sound of the gunfire alerted the neighborhood residents and security forces. Within minutes, a police force cordoned off the area and managed to apprehend the young man, disarming him in the corridor adjacent to the house before he could escape the crime scene.

The father's body was transferred to forensic medicine to complete the investigations, while the son was taken to detention centers under heavy guard to uncover the true motive that led him to aim a firearm at his father's chest in such a horrific manner.

This tragedy serves as a wake-up call once again regarding the proliferation of firearms inside homes in Iraqi provinces, as previous incidents in Baghdad and Najaf have proven that any minor family dispute over inheritance or living conditions can, in a moment of anger, turn into a bloody tragedy that is difficult to heal.