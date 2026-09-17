في ثوانٍ معدودة، تحول هدوء ناحية «الحيدرية» بمدينة النجف إلى صخب جريمة أسرية مروعة، بعدما اعتلت أصوات شجار عالي قبل أن تصمت فجأة على صوت رصاصة واحدة أنهت كل شيء داخل المنزل.

بدأت الجريمة الأسرية بمشادة كلامية اعتيادية بين أب ونجله الشاب، لكن وجود بندقية جدارية منزلية محشوة بالذخيرة جعل المسافة بين «الغضب اللحظي» و«الكارثة» مجرد لحظات، إذ سحب الشاب السلاح في لحظة طيش ووجه رصاصة مباشرة استقرت في صدر والده ليخر صريعاً في الحال وسط صدمة من كان في البيت.

حاول الجاني استغلال ارتباك المنطقة للفرار والتخفي، إلا أن صرخات الذهول التي أعقبت دوي الرصاص استنفرت أهالي الحي والأجهزة الأمنية. وفي غضون دقائق، طوقت قوة شرطية المكان، وتمكنت من الإمساك بالشاب وتجريده من السلاح في الممر المحاذي للمنزل قبل أن يبتعد عن مسرح الجريمة.

ونُقلت جثة الأب إلى الطب العدلي لاستكمال التحقيقات، بينما اقتيد الابن إلى مراكز الاحتجاز تحت حراسة مشددة للوقوف على الدافع الحقيقي الذي جعله يوجه سلاحاً نارياً نحو صدر والده بهذه البشاعة.

وتأتي هذه الفاجعة لتقرع ناقوس الخطر مجدداً بشأن انتشار السلاح داخل المنازل في المحافظات العراقية، إذ أثبتت حوادث سابقة في بغداد والنجف أن أي خلاف عائلي بسيط حول الإرث أو المعيشة قد يتحول في لحظة انفعال إلى فاجعة دموية تصعب مداواتها.