في حادثة مأساوية يندى لها الجبين، تحولت رحلة تلميذة قاصر خرجت حاملة كتبها وكراساتها لحضور حصة دعم مدرسي إلى كابوس مظلم استمر لـ180 دقيقة من الرعب والوحشية، بعدما وقعت ضحية عملية استدراج شيطانية حبكها شاب عبر الفضاء الأزرق بملامح ثراء زائفة.
في المغرب، تعمد المتهم الرئيسي طيلة أسابيع استعراض حياة ميسورة ومظاهر ثراء مخادعة على صفحته الشخصية، ناشراً صوراً ومقاطع وهو يستقل مركبات باهظة الثمن في أماكن وفضاءات راقية، حابكاً شباكه حول الفتاة حتى وثقت به تماماً ووافقت بعد إلحاحه على لقاء خاطف يجمعهما في مكان عام لدقائق معدودة قبل توجهها إلى درسها.
وبمجرد وصول القاصر المخدوعة لمكان الموعد، تبددت صور الأناقة والرفاهية في ثانية واحدة، إذ باغت الشاب الضحية بإشهار سكين حاد في وجهها، مجبراً إياها تحت تهديد الذبح على التوجه معه إلى منطقة خالية معتمة، تقع خلف جدار الطريق السيار بسيدي مومن.
وهناك، كانت الصدمة الأشد خسة، حيث تلقت التلميذة ضربة غادرة بوجود شخصين آخرين كانا يتربصان في العتمة بانتظار وصولهما، لتنطلق فصول اعتداء جماعي وحشي تخلله تعنيف جسدي وتشويه انتقامي بالسلاح الأبيض على مستوى الوجه والظهر، قبل أن يتركها الجناة مطروحة على الأرض بين الحياة والموت ويفرون في ظلام الليل.
وبينما كان الجناة يحتفلون بهربهم، ظلت الفتاة تنزف في المكان المهجور حتى مرت امرأة بالصدفة، لترتعد صدمة من مشهد التلميذة الملطخة بالدماء، فبادرت بنقلها فوراً إلى أحضان أسرتها التي صُدمت برؤية ابنتهم وقد تعرضت لاعتداء وحشي جماعي إضافة إلى تشوه وجهها بالكامل، مما استدعى إخطار السلطات الأمنية فوراً.
وفي ضوء ذلك، دخلت المصالح الأمنية المغربية بمنطقة سيدي البرنوصي في سباق مع الزمن، حيث مكنت التحريات التقنية والتتبع الميداني من تحديد هوية «صاحب المركبة الفاخرة» وتوقيفه، ثم إلقاء القبض على شريكه القاصر (17 سنة)، فيما تم تعميم مذكرة بحث وطنية لتوقيف المتهم الثالث الذي لا يزال فاراً من قبضة العدالة.
In a tragic incident that is a source of shame, the journey of a minor student who set out carrying her books and notebooks to attend a tutoring session turned into a dark nightmare lasting 180 minutes of horror and brutality, after she fell victim to a devilish luring scheme orchestrated by a young man through social media with false signs of wealth.
In Morocco, the main accused deliberately showcased a lavish lifestyle and deceptive signs of wealth on his personal page for weeks, posting photos and clips of himself riding expensive vehicles in upscale places and spaces, weaving his web around the girl until she completely trusted him and agreed, after his insistence, to a brief meeting in a public place for a few minutes before heading to her lesson.
As soon as the deceived minor arrived at the meeting place, the images of elegance and luxury vanished in an instant, as the young man surprised the victim by brandishing a sharp knife in her face, forcing her under the threat of being slaughtered to accompany him to a dark, deserted area located behind the highway wall in Sidi Moumen.
There, the most heinous shock occurred, as the student received a treacherous blow with the presence of two other individuals who were lurking in the darkness waiting for their arrival, leading to a brutal collective assault that included physical violence and retaliatory mutilation with a sharp weapon to her face and back, before the perpetrators left her lying on the ground between life and death and fled into the darkness of the night.
While the perpetrators celebrated their escape, the girl continued to bleed in the abandoned place until a woman happened to pass by, recoiling in shock at the sight of the bloodied student, and immediately took her to the arms of her family, who were horrified to see their daughter having suffered a brutal collective assault in addition to her face being completely disfigured, prompting them to notify the authorities immediately.
In light of this, the Moroccan security services in the Sidi Bernoussi area raced against time, as technical investigations and field tracking enabled them to identify the "owner of the luxury vehicle" and arrest him, followed by the apprehension of his minor accomplice (17 years old), while a national search warrant was issued to apprehend the third accused who is still at large from the grip of justice.