In a tragic incident that is a source of shame, the journey of a minor student who set out carrying her books and notebooks to attend a tutoring session turned into a dark nightmare lasting 180 minutes of horror and brutality, after she fell victim to a devilish luring scheme orchestrated by a young man through social media with false signs of wealth.

In Morocco, the main accused deliberately showcased a lavish lifestyle and deceptive signs of wealth on his personal page for weeks, posting photos and clips of himself riding expensive vehicles in upscale places and spaces, weaving his web around the girl until she completely trusted him and agreed, after his insistence, to a brief meeting in a public place for a few minutes before heading to her lesson.

As soon as the deceived minor arrived at the meeting place, the images of elegance and luxury vanished in an instant, as the young man surprised the victim by brandishing a sharp knife in her face, forcing her under the threat of being slaughtered to accompany him to a dark, deserted area located behind the highway wall in Sidi Moumen.

There, the most heinous shock occurred, as the student received a treacherous blow with the presence of two other individuals who were lurking in the darkness waiting for their arrival, leading to a brutal collective assault that included physical violence and retaliatory mutilation with a sharp weapon to her face and back, before the perpetrators left her lying on the ground between life and death and fled into the darkness of the night.

While the perpetrators celebrated their escape, the girl continued to bleed in the abandoned place until a woman happened to pass by, recoiling in shock at the sight of the bloodied student, and immediately took her to the arms of her family, who were horrified to see their daughter having suffered a brutal collective assault in addition to her face being completely disfigured, prompting them to notify the authorities immediately.

In light of this, the Moroccan security services in the Sidi Bernoussi area raced against time, as technical investigations and field tracking enabled them to identify the "owner of the luxury vehicle" and arrest him, followed by the apprehension of his minor accomplice (17 years old), while a national search warrant was issued to apprehend the third accused who is still at large from the grip of justice.