في حادثة مأساوية يندى لها الجبين، تحولت رحلة تلميذة قاصر خرجت حاملة كتبها وكراساتها لحضور حصة دعم مدرسي إلى كابوس مظلم استمر لـ180 دقيقة من الرعب والوحشية، بعدما وقعت ضحية عملية استدراج شيطانية حبكها شاب عبر الفضاء الأزرق بملامح ثراء زائفة.

في المغرب، تعمد المتهم الرئيسي طيلة أسابيع استعراض حياة ميسورة ومظاهر ثراء مخادعة على صفحته الشخصية، ناشراً صوراً ومقاطع وهو يستقل مركبات باهظة الثمن في أماكن وفضاءات راقية، حابكاً شباكه حول الفتاة حتى وثقت به تماماً ووافقت بعد إلحاحه على لقاء خاطف يجمعهما في مكان عام لدقائق معدودة قبل توجهها إلى درسها.

وبمجرد وصول القاصر المخدوعة لمكان الموعد، تبددت صور الأناقة والرفاهية في ثانية واحدة، إذ باغت الشاب الضحية بإشهار سكين حاد في وجهها، مجبراً إياها تحت تهديد الذبح على التوجه معه إلى منطقة خالية معتمة، تقع خلف جدار الطريق السيار بسيدي مومن.

وهناك، كانت الصدمة الأشد خسة، حيث تلقت التلميذة ضربة غادرة بوجود شخصين آخرين كانا يتربصان في العتمة بانتظار وصولهما، لتنطلق فصول اعتداء جماعي وحشي تخلله تعنيف جسدي وتشويه انتقامي بالسلاح الأبيض على مستوى الوجه والظهر، قبل أن يتركها الجناة مطروحة على الأرض بين الحياة والموت ويفرون في ظلام الليل.

وبينما كان الجناة يحتفلون بهربهم، ظلت الفتاة تنزف في المكان المهجور حتى مرت امرأة بالصدفة، لترتعد صدمة من مشهد التلميذة الملطخة بالدماء، فبادرت بنقلها فوراً إلى أحضان أسرتها التي صُدمت برؤية ابنتهم وقد تعرضت لاعتداء وحشي جماعي إضافة إلى تشوه وجهها بالكامل، مما استدعى إخطار السلطات الأمنية فوراً.

وفي ضوء ذلك، دخلت المصالح الأمنية المغربية بمنطقة سيدي البرنوصي في سباق مع الزمن، حيث مكنت التحريات التقنية والتتبع الميداني من تحديد هوية «صاحب المركبة الفاخرة» وتوقيفه، ثم إلقاء القبض على شريكه القاصر (17 سنة)، فيما تم تعميم مذكرة بحث وطنية لتوقيف المتهم الثالث الذي لا يزال فاراً من قبضة العدالة.