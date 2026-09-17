تنكر بملابس نسائية وحمل طفلاً.. سقوط سفاح قتل 80 شخصاً

The security forces in the Brazilian state of Paraíba did not expect that the woman walking quietly down the street carrying a baby was none other than the ghost of the serial killer that several security agencies had been searching for months.

In a desperate attempt to escape the largest security cordon the area had ever seen, the Brazilian killer, Gorlann da Silva (33 years old), decided to completely abandon the appearance of a man. He wore a women's dress, donned a wig, used black glasses, and even painted his nails and wore women's shoes to make his appearance completely normal for any passerby.

To tighten the ruse and eliminate any suspicion that might arise among security personnel, the serial killer exploited a baby, carrying it in his arms to pretend to be a loving mother strolling with her child. However, the cinematic trick collapsed in a moment he had not anticipated, as a sudden movement of his clothing revealed a tattoo on his body, which caught the eyes of intelligence officers who immediately surrounded the area before he could attempt any resistance.

The arrest of the disguised killer unraveled the mystery of the strange baby, which turned out to have no relation to him, prompting an urgent investigation to uncover how this infant came into the hands of a dangerous criminal and was used as a human shield during his escape.

As soon as he entered the interrogation room, da Silva threw a bombshell at the police, as he made verbal confessions stating that he had ended the lives of 80 people since he was thirteen years old, boasting of a bloody record!

Although authorities are treating this number with extreme caution until evidence can be matched, forensic and material evidence currently links him directly to 16 gruesome murders he committed in just three months in the Mamanguape area. Meanwhile, intensive investigations continue to review previous missing persons files, as the killer with the female disguise remains behind bars, awaiting a dark fate after becoming the most dangerous serial killer in the country's history.