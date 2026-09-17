لم يكن رجال الأمن في ولاية بارايبا البرازيلية يتوقعون أن السيدة التي تسير بهدوء وسط الشارع وهي تحمل طفلاً رضيعاً، ليست إلا شبح القاتل المتسلسل الذي تبحث عنه عدة أجهزة أمنية منذ أشهر.

في محاولة يائسة للإفلات من أكبر طوق أمني شهدته المنطقة، قرر القاتل البرازيلي جورلان دا سيلفا (33 عاماً) التخلي عن مظهر الرجال كلياً، وارتدى فستاناً نسائياً، ووضع شعراً مستعاراً واستعان بنظارات سوداء، بل وعمد إلى صبغ أظافره وانتعال حذاء نسائي لتبدو هيئته طبيعية تماماً لأي عابر طريق.

ولإحكام اللعبة وإبعاد أي شبهة قد تراود العناصر الأمنية، استغل القاتل المتسلسل طفلاً رضيعاً، وحمله بين ذراعيه ليتظاهر بأنه أم حنون تتجول مع طفلها. غير أن الحيلة السينمائية تهاوت في لحظة لم يحسب لها حساباً، إذ أدى تحرك مفاجئ لملابسه إلى كشف وشم مدون على جسده، لتلتقطه أعين عناصر الاستخبارات وتطوق المكان فوراً قبل أن يحاول إبداء أي مقاومة.

تنكر بملابس نسائية وحمل طفلاً.. سقوط سفاح قتل 80 شخصاً

القبض على السفاح المتنكر فك لغز الطفل الغريب الذي تبين أنه لا يمت له بأي صلة قرابة، مما فتح تحقيقاً عاجلاً لكشف كيفية وصول هذا الرضيع إلى يد مجرم خطير واستخدامه كدرع بشري أثناء الهرب.

وبمجرد دخوله غرف التحقيق، ألقى دا سيلفا بقنبلة مدوية بوجه الشرطة، إذ أدلى باعترافات شفهية يفيد فيها بأنه أنهى حياة 80 شخصاً منذ أن كان طفلاً في الثالثة عشرة من عمره، متفاخراً بسجل دموي حافل!

وعلى الرغم من أن السلطات تتعامل مع هذا الرقم بحذر شديد لحين مطابقة الدلائل، إلا أن الأدلة الفنية والمادية تربطه بشكل مباشر حتى الآن بـ16 جريمة قتل بشعة نفذها خلال 3 أشهر فقط في منطقة مامانغوابي. بينما تستمر التحقيقات المكثفة لمراجعة ملفات المفقودين السابقة، فيما يقبع القاتل صاحب الخدعة النسائية خلف الأسوار، منتظراً مصيراً حالكاً بعدما استحال أخطر سفاح في تاريخ البلاد.