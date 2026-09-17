A recent clinical study has shown that adding the drug lumateperone to traditional antidepressants may help improve symptoms of depression and intimate marital relationships in patients who do not achieve adequate therapeutic response.

The study included 480 patients with major depressive disorder, some of whom received a daily dose of 42 mg of the drug alongside their primary treatment, while others received a placebo. The results after 43 days showed a clear advantage for the group that received the additional treatment.

Participants who used lumateperone reported improvements in multiple aspects of marital functioning; 82.5% of them experienced sexual dysfunction at the start of the study, while more than a quarter reported a return to normal sexual performance by the end of the treatment period.

Researchers observed improvements in both men and women, with a noted greater benefit among women. However, the research team emphasized the need for further studies to confirm this difference. Both genders reported increases in levels related to marital relationships.

The study was led by Dr. Anita H. Clayton from the UVA Health system, and its results were published in the journal Clinical Psychiatry.

Data indicates that about 68% of individuals with major depressive disorder experience issues with sexual function, either due to the illness itself or as side effects of some antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which may lead some patients to discontinue treatment.

Lumateperone is a second-generation antipsychotic used to treat schizophrenia and depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder, and it is also used as an adjunct treatment in adults with major depression when adequate response is not achieved.

The results of the study highlight the potential for the drug to be a therapeutic option for some patients who do not respond to traditional treatment, especially those who are keen to avoid issues related to sexual function, while emphasizing that the results do not imply absolute efficacy for all patients and that further research is still needed to solidify these findings.