أظهرت دراسة سريرية حديثة أن إضافة عقار لوماتيبرون إلى مضادات الاكتئاب التقليدية قد يسهم في تحسين أعراض الاكتئاب والعلاقة الزوجية الحميمية لدى المرضى الذين لا يحققون استجابة علاجية كافية.
وشملت الدراسة 480 مريضًا باضطراب الاكتئاب الجسيم، تلقّى بعضهم جرعة يومية مقدارها 42 ملغ من العقار إلى جانب علاجهم الأساسي، فيما حصل آخرون على دواء وهمي، لتظهر النتائج بعد 43 يومًا تفوقًا واضحًا للمجموعة التي تلقت العلاج الإضافي.
وسجّل المشاركون الذين استخدموا (لوماتيبرون) تحسنًا في جوانب متعددة من الوظيفة الزوجية؛ إذ كان 82.5% منهم يعانون خللًا في الوظيفة الجنسية عند بدء الدراسة، بينما أفاد أكثر من ربعهم بعودة الأداء الجنسي إلى مستواه الطبيعي بنهاية فترة العلاج.
ورصد الباحثون تحسنًا لدى الرجال والنساء على حدٍّ سواء، مع ملاحظة استفادة أكبر لدى النساء، إلا أن الفريق البحثي شدد على ضرورة إجراء دراسات إضافية لتأكيد هذا الاختلاف. كما أبلغ المشاركون من الجنسين عن ارتفاع في مستويات مرتبطة بالعلاقة الزوجية.
وقادت الدراسة الدكتورة أنيتا إتش. كلايتون من نظام UVA Health الصحي، ونُشرت نتائجها في مجلة Clinical Psychiatry المتخصصة.
وتشير البيانات إلى أن نحو 68% من المصابين باضطراب الاكتئاب الجسيم يعانون مشكلات في الوظيفة الجنسية، سواء نتيجة المرض نفسه أو بسبب الآثار الجانبية لبعض مضادات الاكتئاب، خصوصًا مثبطات استرداد السيروتونين الانتقائية (SSRIs)، ما قد يدفع بعض المرضى إلى التوقف عن العلاج.
ويُعد لوماتيبرون دواءً مضادًا للذهان من الجيل الثاني، يُستخدم لعلاج الفصام ونوبات الاكتئاب المرتبطة بالاضطراب ثنائي القطب، كما يُعتمد كعلاج إضافي لدى البالغين المصابين بالاكتئاب الجسيم عند عدم تحقيق استجابة كافية.
وتبرز نتائج الدراسة إمكانية أن يشكل العقار خيارًا علاجيًا لبعض المرضى الذين لا يستجيبون للعلاج التقليدي، خصوصًا أولئك الذين يحرصون على تجنب المشكلات المرتبطة بالوظيفة الجنسية، مع التأكيد على أن النتائج لا تعني فعالية مطلقة لدى جميع المرضى، وأن مزيدًا من الأبحاث لا يزال مطلوبًا لترسيخ هذه المعطيات.
A recent clinical study has shown that adding the drug lumateperone to traditional antidepressants may help improve symptoms of depression and intimate marital relationships in patients who do not achieve adequate therapeutic response.
The study included 480 patients with major depressive disorder, some of whom received a daily dose of 42 mg of the drug alongside their primary treatment, while others received a placebo. The results after 43 days showed a clear advantage for the group that received the additional treatment.
Participants who used lumateperone reported improvements in multiple aspects of marital functioning; 82.5% of them experienced sexual dysfunction at the start of the study, while more than a quarter reported a return to normal sexual performance by the end of the treatment period.
Researchers observed improvements in both men and women, with a noted greater benefit among women. However, the research team emphasized the need for further studies to confirm this difference. Both genders reported increases in levels related to marital relationships.
The study was led by Dr. Anita H. Clayton from the UVA Health system, and its results were published in the journal Clinical Psychiatry.
Data indicates that about 68% of individuals with major depressive disorder experience issues with sexual function, either due to the illness itself or as side effects of some antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which may lead some patients to discontinue treatment.
Lumateperone is a second-generation antipsychotic used to treat schizophrenia and depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder, and it is also used as an adjunct treatment in adults with major depression when adequate response is not achieved.
The results of the study highlight the potential for the drug to be a therapeutic option for some patients who do not respond to traditional treatment, especially those who are keen to avoid issues related to sexual function, while emphasizing that the results do not imply absolute efficacy for all patients and that further research is still needed to solidify these findings.