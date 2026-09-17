أظهرت دراسة سريرية حديثة أن إضافة عقار لوماتيبرون إلى مضادات الاكتئاب التقليدية قد يسهم في تحسين أعراض الاكتئاب والعلاقة الزوجية الحميمية لدى المرضى الذين لا يحققون استجابة علاجية كافية.

وشملت الدراسة 480 مريضًا باضطراب الاكتئاب الجسيم، تلقّى بعضهم جرعة يومية مقدارها 42 ملغ من العقار إلى جانب علاجهم الأساسي، فيما حصل آخرون على دواء وهمي، لتظهر النتائج بعد 43 يومًا تفوقًا واضحًا للمجموعة التي تلقت العلاج الإضافي.

وسجّل المشاركون الذين استخدموا (لوماتيبرون) تحسنًا في جوانب متعددة من الوظيفة الزوجية؛ إذ كان 82.5% منهم يعانون خللًا في الوظيفة الجنسية عند بدء الدراسة، بينما أفاد أكثر من ربعهم بعودة الأداء الجنسي إلى مستواه الطبيعي بنهاية فترة العلاج.

ورصد الباحثون تحسنًا لدى الرجال والنساء على حدٍّ سواء، مع ملاحظة استفادة أكبر لدى النساء، إلا أن الفريق البحثي شدد على ضرورة إجراء دراسات إضافية لتأكيد هذا الاختلاف. كما أبلغ المشاركون من الجنسين عن ارتفاع في مستويات مرتبطة بالعلاقة الزوجية.

وقادت الدراسة الدكتورة أنيتا إتش. كلايتون من نظام UVA Health الصحي، ونُشرت نتائجها في مجلة Clinical Psychiatry المتخصصة.

وتشير البيانات إلى أن نحو 68% من المصابين باضطراب الاكتئاب الجسيم يعانون مشكلات في الوظيفة الجنسية، سواء نتيجة المرض نفسه أو بسبب الآثار الجانبية لبعض مضادات الاكتئاب، خصوصًا مثبطات استرداد السيروتونين الانتقائية (SSRIs)، ما قد يدفع بعض المرضى إلى التوقف عن العلاج.

ويُعد لوماتيبرون دواءً مضادًا للذهان من الجيل الثاني، يُستخدم لعلاج الفصام ونوبات الاكتئاب المرتبطة بالاضطراب ثنائي القطب، كما يُعتمد كعلاج إضافي لدى البالغين المصابين بالاكتئاب الجسيم عند عدم تحقيق استجابة كافية.

وتبرز نتائج الدراسة إمكانية أن يشكل العقار خيارًا علاجيًا لبعض المرضى الذين لا يستجيبون للعلاج التقليدي، خصوصًا أولئك الذين يحرصون على تجنب المشكلات المرتبطة بالوظيفة الجنسية، مع التأكيد على أن النتائج لا تعني فعالية مطلقة لدى جميع المرضى، وأن مزيدًا من الأبحاث لا يزال مطلوبًا لترسيخ هذه المعطيات.