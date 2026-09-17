برعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود، شهد مدير عام السجون المكلّف فهد العصيمي، اليوم، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ48 من الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي، التي ضمّت 486 خريجًا، وذلك في معهد تدريب السجون بالمنطقة الشرقية.

برعاية وزير الداخلية.. تخريج 486 فردًا من الدورة الأساسية الـ48 بمعهد السجون بالشرقية

وتضمّن الحفل تنفيذ عروض عسكرية وتمارين ميدانية تحاكي التعامل مع مختلف الأحداث الأمنية، عكست جاهزية الخريجين وقدرتهم على أداء المهام المناطة بهم بكفاءة عالية.

برعاية وزير الداخلية.. تخريج 486 فردًا من الدورة الأساسية الـ48 بمعهد السجون بالشرقية

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم العصيمي الخريجين المتفوقين، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة التدريب والتأهيل لرفع مستوى الجاهزية، والإسهام في أداء المهام الأمنية والإصلاحية بكفاءة تخدم الوطن وتحقق مستهدفات وزارة الداخلية في تطوير كوادرها البشرية.

برعاية وزير الداخلية.. تخريج 486 فردًا من الدورة الأساسية الـ48 بمعهد السجون بالشرقية

ويأتي تخريج هذه الدفعة امتدادًا لجهود الوزارة في تعزيز قدرات منسوبي القطاعات الأمنية، وتطوير مهاراتهم الميدانية، بما يدعم منظومة العمل الأمني ويرفع مستوى الأداء في مختلف المواقع.