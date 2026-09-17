برعاية وزير الداخلية.. تخريج 486 فردًا من الدورة الأساسية الـ48 بمعهد السجون بالشرقية

Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, the Acting Director General of Prisons, Fahd Al-Osaimi, today attended the graduation ceremony for the 48th batch of the basic individual rehabilitation course, which included 486 graduates, at the Prison Training Institute in the Eastern Province.

The ceremony included military displays and field exercises simulating responses to various security incidents, reflecting the readiness of the graduates and their ability to perform their assigned tasks with high efficiency.

At the end of the ceremony, Al-Osaimi honored the outstanding graduates, emphasizing the importance of continuing training and rehabilitation to enhance readiness and contribute to performing security and reform tasks efficiently, serving the nation and achieving the Ministry of Interior's objectives in developing its human resources.

The graduation of this batch is part of the ministry's efforts to enhance the capabilities of personnel in security sectors and develop their field skills, supporting the security work system and improving performance across various locations.