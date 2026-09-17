Imkan Finance, one of the leading companies in the fintech sector, concluded its participation as a strategic sponsor in the Money20/20 Middle East exhibition, held in Riyadh from September 14 to 16, 2026, reflecting its commitment to continue developing fully digital financing solutions, expanding its partnership ecosystem, and enhancing customer experience.

Imkan's participation witnessed several signing ceremonies for agreements and memoranda of understanding with a group of leading companies, focused on two main axes; the first included expanding the network of partners for the "Buy Now, Pay Later" service, while the second axis focused on enhancing technical partnerships and leveraging advanced technologies and solutions to support operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

As part of the expansion of the "Buy Now, Pay Later" service, Imkan signed agreements with Mobily, Jahez, Al-Majid for Oud, and Al-Muni, contributing to the expansion of the service partner network and enabling Imkan's customers to benefit from flexible payment options with a wider range of partners, within an easy and facilitated digital experience.

In the technical partnerships axis, Imkan signed agreements and memoranda of understanding with Google Cloud, Microsoft, Incorta, Appian, and MoneyHash, aiming to enhance its technical capabilities and leverage advanced technologies and solutions, which support its operational efficiency, elevate customer experience, and contribute to the development of fully digital financing solutions characterized by speed, smoothness, and flexibility.

Imkan's participation in the exhibition also provided an opportunity to connect with a select group of leaders from the financial and technical sectors, showcasing its digital business model and fully digital financing solutions, which include individual financing, financing for small and medium enterprises, and the "Buy Now, Pay Later" service.

This participation extends Imkan's approach to providing fully digital financing solutions that combine ease and flexibility, alongside building strategic partnerships that contribute to the development and expansion of its services, in line with customer aspirations and the rapid evolution in the financing and fintech sectors in the Kingdom.