STC Bank, the co-founder of the "Money20/20 Middle East" conference, concluded its participation in the conference by signing 28 agreements and memorandums of understanding in the presence of a gathering focused on financing the business sector, expanding strategic partnerships, and showcasing new banking services, reflecting the bank's direction to utilize its financing and digital capabilities to support business growth and enhance the banking experience for individuals and companies.

Among the highlights of its participation, the bank signed a memorandum of understanding with "Monsha'at" to allocate a financing portfolio worth up to 5 billion riyals, aimed at enhancing the access of small and medium enterprises to financing solutions and enabling them to implement growth and expansion plans, affirming the importance of this sector in the bank's strategies and its role in supporting the national economy.

The other agreements and memorandums of understanding also reflected the diversity of cooperation areas, including financing, developing banking services, and leveraging advanced technologies and solutions, which support the bank's capabilities in serving the business sector and continuing to develop its digital ecosystem. The list of prominent clients and participating entities included: Al-Sharhan Investment, First Projects, Al-Muna Factory, Al-Ajlani Riviera, Hala, Surpay, Huawei, Moyasar, Paylink, the airport, Luminar, Al-Rajhi Takaful, OneCard, Direct, BILRS, UnionPay, Network International, Masdar, Zed, Salla, Zayer, Yellow, Fawj, Raz Holding, First Projects, Al-Sharhan, and the National Program for Information Technology Development.

The STC Bank booth witnessed wide interest from conference visitors and financial sector experts, as the bank showcased its integrated digital banking solutions for individuals and companies, and their role in enhancing the efficiency of financial operations and meeting customer needs, with a focus on security, flexibility, and keeping pace with the requirements of the digital economy.