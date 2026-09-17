اختتم STC Bank، الشريك المؤسس لمؤتمر «Money20/20 الشرق الأوسط»، مشاركته في المؤتمر بتوقيع 28 اتفاقية ومذكرة تفاهم في حضور جمع بين تمويل قطاع الأعمال، وتوسيع الشراكات الإستراتيجية، واستعراض خدمات مصرفية جديدة، بما يعكس توجه البنك إلى توظيف قدراته التمويلية والرقمية لدعم نمو الأعمال وتطوير التجربة المصرفية للأفراد والشركات.

وفي أبرز محاور المشاركة، وقّع البنك مذكرة تفاهم مع «منشآت» لتخصيص محفظة تمويلية تصل قيمتها إلى 5 مليارات ريال، بهدف تعزيز وصول المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة إلى الحلول التمويلية، وتمكينها من تنفيذ خطط النمو والتوسع تأكيداً على أهمية هذا القطاع في توجهات البنك ودوره في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني.

كما عكست الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم الأخرى تنوع مجالات التعاون، لتشمل التمويل وتطوير الخدمات المصرفية والاستفادة من التقنيات والحلول المتقدمة، بما يدعم قدرات البنك في خدمة قطاع الأعمال ومواصلة تطوير منظومته الرقمية. وضمت قائمة بأبرز العملاء والجهات المشاركة: الشرهان للاستثمار، المشاريع الأولى، مصنع المنى، العجلان ريفييرا، Hala، Surpay، Huawei، Moyasar، Paylink، المطار، لومار، تكافل الراجحي، OneCard، Direct، BILRS، UnionPay، Network International، مصدر، زد، سلة، زائر، يلو، فوج، راز القابضة، المشاريع الأولى، الشرهان و البرنامج الوطني لتنمية تقنية المعلومات.

وشهد جناح STC Bank إقبالاً واسعاً من زوار المؤتمر وخبراء القطاع المالي، حيث استعرض البنك حلوله المصرفية الرقمية المتكاملة للأفراد والشركات، ودورها في رفع كفاءة العمليات المالية وتلبية احتياجات العملاء، مع التركيز على الأمان والمرونة ومواكبة متطلبات الاقتصاد الرقمي.