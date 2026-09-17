أدانت حكومة جمهورية السودان -بأشد العبارات- استهداف مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية لمكة المكرمة بطائرة مسيّرة. وأكدت وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي في بيان صادر عنها، أن استهداف مكة المكرمة وبيت الله الحرام، قبلة المسلمين وأطهر بقاع الأرض، يمثل اعتداءً آثمًا وانتهاكًا صارخًا لحرمة المقدسات الإسلامية، واستفزازًا بالغ الخطورة لمشاعر المسلمين كافة.


احترام حرمة الأماكن المقدسة


وأوضحت الوزارة، أن حرمة الحرمين الشريفين والمشاعر المقدسة، وأمن وسلامة قاصديها، أمر لا يقبل المساس أو التهديد، وأن تعريضها لأي أعمال عدائية أو استخدامها في سياق الصراعات والنزاعات يمثل تصعيدًا خطيرًا ومدانًا. وشدد السودان على ضرورة احترام حرمة الأماكن المقدسة وتجنيبها مخاطر التصعيد، بما يحفظ أمن واستقرار المملكة العربية السعودية والمنطقة ككل. وأعرب البيان عن تضامن السودان الكامل مع المملكة، ووقوفه إلى جانبها، وتأييده لحقها المشروع في اتخاذ ما تراه من إجراءات وتدابير كفيلة بحماية أمنها وسلامة أراضيها وصون حرمة الحرمين الشريفين وحماية ضيوف الرحمن.


إدانة بأشد العبارات


أدانت الصومال -بأشد العبارات- محاولة استهداف مدينة مكة المكرمة بطائرة مسيّرة، اعترضتها قوات الدفاع الجوي الملكي السعودي قبل وصولها إلى المدينة. كما أدانت الصومال -وفقًا لوكالة الأنباء الصومالية- اليوم، الهجمات الأخيرة التي استهدفت مناطق مدنية في المملكة، معربةً عن تضامنها الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، وأكدت الصومال على حق المملكة في حماية أراضيها وشعبها والمقدسات الإسلامية.