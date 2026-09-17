The Government of the Republic of Sudan has strongly condemned the targeting of the holy city of Mecca by the terrorist Houthi militia using a drone. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated in a press release that targeting Mecca and the Sacred House of Allah, the qibla of Muslims and the purest place on earth, represents a sinful aggression and a blatant violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, as well as a highly dangerous provocation to the feelings of all Muslims.



Respect for the Sanctity of Holy Places



The ministry clarified that the sanctity of the two holy mosques and the sacred sites, along with the safety and security of those who visit them, is not to be compromised or threatened. Subjecting them to any hostile acts or using them in the context of conflicts and disputes represents a serious and condemned escalation. Sudan emphasized the necessity of respecting the sanctity of holy places and keeping them safe from the risks of escalation, in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region as a whole. The statement expressed Sudan's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for its legitimate right to take whatever measures and actions it deems necessary to protect its security and the safety of its territory, as well as to uphold the sanctity of the two holy mosques and protect the guests of Allah.



Strongest Condemnation



Somalia has strongly condemned the attempt to target the city of Mecca with a drone, which was intercepted by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces before reaching the city. Somalia also condemned, according to the Somali News Agency, today the recent attacks that targeted civilian areas in the Kingdom, expressing its full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed Somalia's right to protect its territory, people, and Islamic holy sites.