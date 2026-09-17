The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the efforts of the General Authority for Awqaf in the region, and what it is doing in terms of organizing and developing the endowment sector, and enhancing the contribution of awqaf to support sustainable development in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

This came during his reception of the Deputy Governor of the General Authority for Awqaf for the Banking and Development Programs Sector, Abdulrahman Al-Oqail, where they discussed the most prominent endowment programs and initiatives in the region, and the projects that contribute to maximizing the impact of awqaf and developing its resources, in addition to exploring ways to enhance integration and coordination between the authority and relevant entities to support the development of the endowment system and increase the efficiency of its utilization in serving the community.

Al-Oqail expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Deputy Emir of the region for the support and attention that the authority's work and programs receive, affirming the authority's commitment to continue its efforts in developing the endowment sector and enhancing its impact to achieve its developmental objectives.