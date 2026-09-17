استعرض نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، جهود الهيئة العامة للأوقاف في المنطقة، وما تقوم به من أدوار في تنظيم القطاع الوقفي وتطويره، وتعزيز إسهام الأوقاف في دعم التنمية المستدامة بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

جاء ذلك خلال استقباله نائب محافظ الهيئة العامة للأوقاف لقطاع المصارف والبرامج التنموية عبدالرحمن العقيل، حيث جرى مناقشة أبرز البرامج والمبادرات الوقفية في المنطقة، والمشروعات التي تسهم في تعظيم أثر الأوقاف وتنمية مواردها، إلى جانب بحث سبل تعزيز التكامل والتنسيق بين الهيئة والجهات ذات العلاقة بما يدعم تطوير منظومة الأوقاف ويرفع كفاءة الاستفادة منها في خدمة المجتمع.

وأعرب العقيل عن شكره لسمو نائب أمير المنطقة على ما تحظى به أعمال الهيئة وبرامجها من دعم واهتمام، مؤكدًا حرص الهيئة على مواصلة جهودها في تطوير القطاع الوقفي وتعزيز أثره بما يحقق مستهدفاته التنموية.