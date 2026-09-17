اتهمت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، اليوم (الخميس)، مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية بارتكاب 661 جريمة وانتهاك بحق مدنيين في محافظة تعز جنوب غربي اليمن، خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 15 سبتمبر الجاري.


وقالت الشبكة في بيان إن الانتهاكات شملت القتل والإصابة والتصفية الميدانية، إلى جانب قصف مناطق وأعيان مدنية واختطاف واعتقال ومداهمة منازل وتدمير ممتلكات واستهداف منشآت ومرافق حيوية، موضحة أن فريقها خلال فترة الرصد وثق مقتل 51 مدنياً وإصابة 62 آخرين، بينهم نساء وأطفال، جراء القنص والقصف المدفعي وقذائف الهاون والطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ الباليستية.


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن فرقها وثقت تصفية تسعة عسكريين ميدانياً أمام أطفالهم في مديريات الوازعية ومقبنة والكدحة. وذكر التقرير أن المليشيا اختطفت 167 مدنياً، وداهمت 213 منزلاً في مديريات الوازعية ومقبنة والكدحة.


وفيما يتعلق بالأضرار، وثقت الشبكة تعرض خمسة مساجد وستة مرافق صحية و16 محطة ومولداً للكهرباء، فضلاً عن تسع شبكات ومحطات للاتصالات، وجسرين وطريقين رئيسيين، من بينهما طريق هيجة العبد الذي يربط تعز بعدن، إلى جانب 34 وسيلة نقل مدنية لاعتداءات وتدمير حوثي، مبيناً أن استهداف المساكن والمنشآت الصحية ودور العبادة وشبكات الاتصالات والكهرباء والطرق ووسائل النقل يؤثر على الخدمات الأساسية ويقيد قدرة السكان على الحصول على الغذاء والمياه والرعاية الصحية والتنقل.


وأفادت الشبكة أن التصعيد العسكري الحوثي أدى إلى نزوح آلاف الأسر من مناطق مختلفة في تعز، بالتزامن مع نقص في الغذاء والمياه والأدوية وتراجع الخدمات الأساسية، خصوصاً الكهرباء والمياه، مبينة أنها وثقت عمليات تجنيد واسعة نفذتها مليشيا الحوثي واستهدفت أطفالاً يمنيين ولاجئين ومهاجرين أفارقة وأن بعض هؤلاء جرى استدراجهم أو إجبارهم على الانضمام إلى صفوف المليشيا والدفع بهم إلى جبهات القتال في المحافظة.


وحذرت الشبكة من أن استمرار التصعيد في تعز الذي قالت إنه يفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية ويهدد ما تبقى من البنية التحتية والخدمات الحيوية، داعية المجتمع الدولي والمنظمات المعنية بحقوق الإنسان إلى تكثيف عمليات التوثيق والتحرك لحماية المدنيين.


كما طالبت بالضغط لوقف الهجمات التي تطال السكان والأعيان المدنية، وضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية والخدمات الأساسية إلى النازحين والمتضررين.