The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Houthi terrorist militia today (Thursday) of committing 661 crimes and violations against civilians in Taiz Governorate in southwestern Yemen, during the period from September 3 to 15 of this year.



The network stated in a statement that the violations included killing, injury, field executions, as well as shelling of civilian areas and sites, kidnapping, detention, house raids, destruction of property, and targeting vital facilities and establishments. It clarified that its team documented the killing of 51 civilians and the injury of 62 others, including women and children, due to sniper fire, artillery shelling, mortar shells, drones, and ballistic missiles.



The network indicated that its teams documented the execution of nine military personnel in front of their children in the districts of Al-Waziyah, Maqbana, and Al-Kadha. The report mentioned that the militia kidnapped 167 civilians and raided 213 houses in the districts of Al-Waziyah, Maqbana, and Al-Kadha.



Regarding the damages, the network documented that five mosques, six health facilities, and 16 electricity stations and generators were affected, in addition to nine communication networks and stations, two bridges, and two main roads, including the Al-Haijah Al-Abd road that connects Taiz to Aden, along with 34 civilian transport vehicles due to Houthi attacks and destruction. It pointed out that targeting homes, health facilities, places of worship, communication and electricity networks, roads, and means of transport affects essential services and restricts the ability of residents to access food, water, healthcare, and mobility.



The network reported that the Houthi military escalation has led to the displacement of thousands of families from various areas in Taiz, coinciding with a shortage of food, water, and medicine, and a decline in essential services, especially electricity and water. It indicated that it documented extensive recruitment operations carried out by the Houthi militia targeting Yemeni children, refugees, and African migrants, and that some of these individuals were lured or forced to join the militia's ranks and pushed to the front lines of combat in the governorate.



The network warned that the continued escalation in Taiz, which it said exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and threatens what remains of infrastructure and vital services, calling on the international community and relevant human rights organizations to intensify documentation efforts and take action to protect civilians.



It also demanded pressure to stop attacks on civilians and civilian sites, and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential services to the displaced and affected individuals.