أدان وزير الأوقاف المصري، الدكتور أسامة الأزهري، المحاولة الآثمة لاستهداف الحرم المكي، مؤكداً تضامن مصر الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وشعباً، في مواجهة كل ما من شأنه تهديد أمنها واستقرارها، ومشدداً على أن البلد الحرام له مكانة عظيمة في وجدان المسلمين، وأن صون حرمته والحفاظ على أمنه وأمن قاصديه مسؤولية دينية وقانونية ووطنية راسخة.

وأكد وزير الأوقاف المصري، في بيان رسمي، اليوم (الخميس) أن مكة المكرمة قبلة المسلمين ومهوى أفئدتهم، وأن ما تحظى به من مكانة عظيمة يقتضي تجنيب المقدسات الإسلامية أي مظاهر للتوتر أو التهديد، والنأي بها عن الصراعات والنزاعات، بما يحفظ حرمتها ويكفل الطمأنينة والسكينة لضيوف الرحمن.

وجدد الأزهري تأكيد ما تتبناه الدولة المصرية من ضرورة تغليب صوت الحكمة وضبط النفس، والعمل على تجنيب المنطقة مزيداً من التوتر والتصعيد، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة العربية السعودية، وأن يديم لها التوفيق فيما أولاها إياه من شرف القيام على رعاية الحرمين الشريفين وعمّارهما.