The Egyptian Minister of Awqaf, Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, condemned the wicked attempt to target the Holy Mosque in Mecca, affirming Egypt's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both leadership and people, in facing any threats to its security and stability. He emphasized that the sacred city holds a significant place in the hearts of Muslims, and that safeguarding its sanctity and ensuring the safety of its visitors is a deep-rooted religious, legal, and national responsibility.

The Egyptian Minister of Awqaf stated in an official statement today (Thursday) that Mecca is the qibla of Muslims and the focus of their hearts, and that its esteemed status necessitates keeping Islamic sanctities free from any manifestations of tension or threat, and distancing them from conflicts and disputes, in a way that preserves their sanctity and ensures peace and tranquility for the guests of the Merciful.

Al-Azhari reiterated the necessity, as adopted by the Egyptian state, to prioritize the voice of wisdom and self-restraint, and to work towards preventing further tension and escalation in the region, which contributes to establishing security and stability. He prayed to Almighty God to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to grant it continued success in the honor of overseeing the Two Holy Mosques and their maintenance.