The Egyptian artist Samah Hussein suffered a sudden health crisis that required him to be transferred to intensive care in a private hospital, where he is receiving medical care, without disclosing details about his health condition or the nature of the crisis he experienced.

His Wife Appeals to the Public

Samah Hussein's wife requested his fans to pray for him through a post on her Facebook account, expressing her concern and wishing that God protects him and grants him recovery.

She published a prayer saying: “O Most Merciful of the merciful, I entrust you with my heart, so save it from what frightens and worries it, and I entrust you with those who dwell within it, so do not show me in them any harm that makes me weep, and protect them with Your protection and with Your watchful eye that never sleeps.”

Wide Public Interaction

Samah Hussein's fans interacted with his wife's message, calling for prayers for him during this time, hoping that his health condition improves and that he leaves the hospital as soon as possible, while the details of the health crisis and his medical condition remain officially undisclosed so far.

His Latest Works

Samah Hussein's latest work was the play "Box of the Family," which revolved around social comedy, addressing a number of family situations in a light framework that combines humor and humanitarian messages.

The show was directed by Islam Imam in terms of concept and direction, while Ahmed Al-Malwani handled the script, with the participation of a technical team that includes specialists in music, choreography, and decor, contributing to presenting a family theatrical experience that combines comedy and entertaining atmospheres.

His Film Works

In terms of cinema, Samah Hussein starred in the film "Cloning," which was previously released in theaters in 2025, co-starring Heba Magdy, Hagar El Sharnooby, Mohamed Ezz, Ahmed Sayam, and Ahmed El Selkawy, along with several other artists.

The film was written and directed by Abdelrahman Mohamed, and it is part of the cinematic works through which Samah Hussein experienced a different venture compared to his theatrical and television participations.