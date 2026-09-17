تعرض الفنان المصري سامح حسين لوعكة صحية مفاجئة استدعت نقله إلى العناية المركزة في أحد المستشفيات الخاصة، حيث يخضع للرعاية الطبية، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل حالته الصحية أو طبيعة الأزمة التي تعرض لها.

زوجته تناشد الجمهور

وطلبت زوجة سامح حسين من جمهوره الدعاء له، عبر منشور على حسابها في «فيسبوك»، معربة عن قلقها ومتمنية أن يحفظه الله ويمنّ عليه بالشفاء.

ونشرت دعاءً قالت فيه: «يا أرحم الراحمين استودعتك قلبي فنجّه مما يخيفه ويقلقه، واستودعتك من يسكنون فيه فلا ترني فيهم بأساً يبكيني، واحفظهم بحفظك وبعينك التي لا تنام».

تفاعل واسع من الجمهور

وتفاعل محبو سامح حسين مع رسالة زوجته، مطالبين بالدعاء له خلال هذه الفترة، ومتمنين أن تتحسن حالته الصحية ويغادر المستشفى في أقرب وقت، فيما تظل تفاصيل الأزمة الصحية وحالته الطبية غير معلنة بشكل رسمي حتى الآن.

آخر أعماله

وكان آخر أعمال سامح حسين مسرحية «بوكس العيلة»، الذي دارت حول الأعمال الكوميديا الاجتماعية، وتناولت عدداً من المواقف الأسرية في إطار خفيف يجمع بين الطرافة والرسائل الإنسانية.

وحمل العرض توقيع إسلام إمام من حيث الفكرة والإخراج، فيما تولى أحمد الملواني التأليف، بمشاركة فريق فني يضم متخصصين في الموسيقى والاستعراضات والديكور، بما أسهم في تقديم تجربة مسرحية عائلية تجمع بين الكوميديا والأجواء الترفيهية.

أعماله السينمائية

وعلى مستوى السينما، شارك سامح حسين في بطولة فيلم «استنساخ»، الذي سبق طرحه في دور العرض السينمائية عام 2025، وشارك في بطولته كل من هبة مجدي، هاجر الشرنوبي، محمد عز، أحمد صيام، وأحمد السلكاوي، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين.

وجاء الفيلم من تأليف وإخراج عبدالرحمن محمد، ويأتي ضمن الأعمال السينمائية التي خاض من خلالها سامح حسين تجربة مختلفة عن مشاركاته المسرحية والتلفزيونية.