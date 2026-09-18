كشفت دراسة أكاديمية حديثة أن تنويع مصادر استيراد القمح منح شركات المطاحن السعودية مرونة أكبر في مواجهة تقلبات الأسعار العالمية واضطرابات سلاسل الإمداد، في ظل تصاعد المخاطر الناجمة عن الحروب وأزمات الملاحة الدولية، خصوصاً في البحر الأحمر.

ونُشرت الدراسة في «مجلة الأعمال المستقبلية» التابعة لـ«سبرنغر نيتشر» في 12 سبتمبر 2026، واعتمد الباحثون على بيانات 11 شركة مطاحن مدرجة، منها 4 شركات سعودية و7 شركات مصرية، خلال الفترة من الربع الأول لعام 2020 حتى الربع الأول من 2025، بإجمالي 231 رصداً ربع سنوياً، بينها 84 رصداً للشركات السعودية.

البحر الأحمر

يرفع كلفة الإمدادات وتتبعت الدراسة تأثير عدد من المتغيّرات في تكاليف صناعة المطاحن، شملت الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، واضطرابات الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، وأسعار القمح والوقود، والاستقرار السياسي، والتضخم، وتقلبات أسعار الصرف، إلى جانب قياس أثر تنوع الموردين في قدرة الشركات على امتصاص الصدمات.

وأظهرت النتائج أن اضطرابات البحر الأحمر رفعت الضغوط على تكاليف سلاسل الإمداد، في حين أسهم الاستقرار السياسي في الحد منها. كما جاءت أسعار القمح والوقود عالمياً ضمن أبرز العوامل المؤثرة في تكاليف التشغيل.

تعدد الموردين

وفي الحالة السعودية، أظهرت الدراسة أن تعدد موردي القمح أسهم في الحد من تأثير ارتفاع الأسعار العالمية، ومنح شركات المطاحن قدرة أكبر على الانتقال بين مصادر التوريد عند وقوع الأزمات أو اضطراب الأسواق.

واعتبر الباحثون أن تنوع الموردين يمثل عنصراً مهماً في تعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد، خصوصاً في السلع المرتبطة بالأمن الغذائي، إذ لا تقتصر مواجهة الأزمات على حجم المخزون المتوافر، وإنما تمتد إلى القدرة على الوصول إلى مصادر بديلة وسرعة التحول بينها.

وفي المقابل، برزت المتغيرات العالمية، وعلى رأسها أسعار القمح والوقود واضطرابات طرق التجارة، باعتبارها عوامل أكثر ارتباطاً بضغوط التكلفة التي تواجه صناعة المطاحن.

أبرز ما تضمّنته الدراسة:

إمدادات القمح أكثر مرونة، اضطرابات البحر الأحمر تحت السيطرة، المطاحن تواجه تقلبات الأسواق، تنويع المصادر يعزّز الاستقرار الغذائي.

الحرب والملاحة.

واستند الباحثون في رسم سياق المخاطر العالمية إلى بيانات تشير إلى أن الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية عطلت نحو 25% من صادرات القمح العالمية، ورافقتها زيادة في الأسعار بلغت 30% خلال عام 2022.

كما أشارت الدراسة إلى انخفاض عبور السفن عبر باب المندب بنحو 55% خلال الفترة من نوفمبر 2023 إلى أكتوبر 2024، في مؤشر على حجم الضغوط التي تعرّضت لها طرق التجارة الدولية.