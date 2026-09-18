A recent academic study revealed that diversifying wheat import sources has granted Saudi milling companies greater flexibility in facing global price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions, amid rising risks stemming from wars and international shipping crises, particularly in the Red Sea.

The study was published in the "Future Business Journal" affiliated with "Springer Nature" on September 12, 2026, and the researchers relied on data from 11 listed milling companies, including 4 Saudi companies and 7 Egyptian companies, during the period from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2025, totaling 231 quarterly observations, of which 84 were from Saudi companies.

The Red Sea

increases supply costs. The study tracked the impact of several variables on milling industry costs, including the Russian-Ukrainian war, disruptions in shipping in the Red Sea, wheat and fuel prices, political stability, inflation, and currency fluctuations, in addition to measuring the effect of supplier diversity on companies' ability to absorb shocks.

The results showed that disruptions in the Red Sea increased pressures on supply chain costs, while political stability helped mitigate them. Additionally, global wheat and fuel prices were among the most significant factors affecting operating costs.

Supplier Diversity

In the Saudi context, the study indicated that having multiple wheat suppliers contributed to reducing the impact of rising global prices and provided milling companies with greater ability to shift between supply sources during crises or market disruptions.

The researchers considered that supplier diversity is an important element in enhancing supply chain resilience, especially for goods related to food security, as facing crises is not limited to the amount of available stock but extends to the ability to access alternative sources and the speed of transitioning between them.

Conversely, global variables, primarily wheat and fuel prices and trade route disruptions, emerged as factors more closely related to the cost pressures facing the milling industry.

Key findings of the study included:

Wheat supplies are more flexible, Red Sea disruptions are under control, mills face market fluctuations, and diversifying sources enhances food stability.

War and Navigation.

The researchers based their context of global risks on data indicating that the Russian-Ukrainian war disrupted about 25% of global wheat exports, accompanied by a 30% increase in prices during 2022.

The study also noted a decrease in ship crossings through Bab el-Mandeb by about 55% during the period from November 2023 to October 2024, indicating the extent of the pressures faced by international trade routes.