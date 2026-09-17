أدانت وزارة خارجية جمهورية أوزبكستان بشدة محاولة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية استهداف مكة المكرمة بواسطة طائرة مسيّرة.
وأكدت الوزارة، في بيان، تضامن أوزبكستان الكامل مع المملكة، مشددةً على أن أي أعمال من شأنها تهديد الأماكن المقدسة أو المدنيين أو البنية التحتية المدنية هي أعمال غير مقبولة.
ودعت أوزبكستان جميع الأطراف إلى التحلي بأقصى درجات ضبط النفس، والالتزام الصارم بقواعد القانون الدولي، واحترام سيادة الدول واستقلالها وسلامة أراضيها.
دعم خفض التوتر
وأعربت الوزارة عن تأييدها للجهود الرامية إلى خفض حدة التوتر، ومنع اتساع نطاق النزاع، وضمان السلام والأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan strongly condemned the attempt by the Houthi terrorist militia to target Mecca using a drone.
The ministry affirmed, in a statement, Uzbekistan's full solidarity with the Kingdom, emphasizing that any actions that threaten sacred places, civilians, or civilian infrastructure are unacceptable.
Uzbekistan called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, adhere strictly to the rules of international law, and respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states.
Support for De-escalation
The ministry expressed its support for efforts aimed at reducing tensions, preventing the escalation of the conflict, and ensuring peace, security, and stability in the region.