The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan strongly condemned the attempt by the Houthi terrorist militia to target Mecca using a drone.

The ministry affirmed, in a statement, Uzbekistan's full solidarity with the Kingdom, emphasizing that any actions that threaten sacred places, civilians, or civilian infrastructure are unacceptable.

Uzbekistan called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, adhere strictly to the rules of international law, and respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states.

Support for De-escalation

The ministry expressed its support for efforts aimed at reducing tensions, preventing the escalation of the conflict, and ensuring peace, security, and stability in the region.