أدانت وزارة خارجية جمهورية أوزبكستان بشدة محاولة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية استهداف مكة المكرمة بواسطة طائرة مسيّرة.

وأكدت الوزارة، في بيان، تضامن أوزبكستان الكامل مع المملكة، مشددةً على أن أي أعمال من شأنها تهديد الأماكن المقدسة أو المدنيين أو البنية التحتية المدنية هي أعمال غير مقبولة.

ودعت أوزبكستان جميع الأطراف إلى التحلي بأقصى درجات ضبط النفس، والالتزام الصارم بقواعد القانون الدولي، واحترام سيادة الدول واستقلالها وسلامة أراضيها.

دعم خفض التوتر

وأعربت الوزارة عن تأييدها للجهود الرامية إلى خفض حدة التوتر، ومنع اتساع نطاق النزاع، وضمان السلام والأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.