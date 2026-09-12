The spokesperson for the Insurance Authority, Sultan Al-Qahtani, revealed to "Okaz" that the scope of insurance coverage for drivers varies depending on the type of vehicle insurance policy, emphasizing the necessity to distinguish between liability coverage towards third parties and coverage for damages or losses that occur to the insured vehicle itself.

Al-Qahtani explained that comprehensive insurance for private vehicles includes the insured, and drivers who are related to the insured, namely: father, mother, husband, wife, son, daughter, brother, and sister, in addition to the driver who is under the sponsorship of the insured or works for them under a work contract, according to the provisions and conditions of the policy and the requirements for lawful driving.

He added that any other driver not included in the categories defined in the policy can be added as a "named driver" by including their name in the policy schedule, in accordance with the procedures of the insurance company and the underwriting and pricing rules it has adopted.

Al-Qahtani confirmed that not naming the driver does not necessarily mean that all insurance coverages are void, pointing out the need to separate liability towards third parties from damages that occur to the insured vehicle itself. He clarified that if the vehicle is driven by a legally qualified driver who is not named in the comprehensive insurance policy, civil liability towards third parties remains covered according to the provisions and conditions of mandatory vehicle insurance, while the basic coverage of comprehensive insurance does not include loss or damage to the insured vehicle resulting from the accident if the driver is not covered under the designated coverage for the vehicle, unless the policy includes additional coverage that stipulates this situation.

Al-Qahtani explained that some cases may also give the insurance company the right to seek recourse against the insured or the driver after compensating the third party, whenever one of the recourse situations stipulated in the unified policy for mandatory vehicle insurance is realized, without affecting the third party's right to obtain compensation according to the legal provisions.

Regarding mandatory vehicle insurance "against third parties," Al-Qahtani clarified that the primary purpose of the policy is to cover civil liability towards third parties for bodily and material damages and expenses resulting from the accident, according to the provisions of the policy. He indicated that this coverage does not require the driver to be a relative of the vehicle owner or to have their name listed in the policy, while considering the requirements for lawful driving and the recourse situations and exceptions stipulated.

Concerning comprehensive insurance for vehicles leased financially to individuals, Al-Qahtani explained that the scope of coverage for the vehicle itself is linked to the authorized drivers whose information is recorded according to the provisions and schedule of the policy, noting that when wishing to add another driver, the necessary procedures for their addition and the required legal authorizations must be completed with the relevant authorities and the insurance company.

The spokesperson for the Insurance Authority emphasized the importance of policyholders reviewing the policy schedule, coverages, and exclusions before allowing anyone to drive the vehicle, and specifically ensuring whether the coverage includes the insured vehicle itself when driven by an additional driver, and not merely assuming that having comprehensive insurance means coverage for the vehicle in all cases. He confirmed that third-party coverage and coverage for the insured vehicle are two separate matters from an insurance perspective; a third party may be entitled to compensation in a specific accident while the damages to the insured vehicle itself may not be covered for compensation.