كشف المتحدث باسم هيئة التأمين سلطان القحطاني لـ«عكاظ»، أن نطاق التغطية التأمينية للسائقين يختلف بحسب نوع وثيقة تأمين المركبة، مشدداً على ضرورة التمييز بين تغطية المسؤولية تجاه الطرف الثالث، وتغطية الأضرار أو الخسائر التي تلحق بالمركبة المؤمن عليها نفسها.

وأوضح القحطاني، أن التأمين الشامل على المركبات الخاصة بالأفراد يشمل المؤمن له، والسائق ذا صلة القرابة بالمؤمن له، وهم: الأب، والأم، والزوج، والزوجة، والابن، والابنة، والأخ، والأخت، إضافة إلى السائق الذي يكون تحت كفالة المؤمن له أو يعمل لديه بموجب عقد عمل، وذلك وفق أحكام وشروط الوثيقة ومتطلبات القيادة النظامية.

وأضاف، أن أي سائق آخر لا يدخل ضمن الفئات المشمولة بتعريف السائق في الوثيقة يمكن إضافته بصفته «سائقاً مسمى»، من خلال إدراج اسمه في جدول الوثيقة، وفق إجراءات شركة التأمين وقواعد الاكتتاب والتسعير المعتمدة لديها.

وأكد القحطاني، أن عدم تسمية السائق لا يعني بالضرورة سقوط جميع التغطيات التأمينية، مشيراً إلى ضرورة الفصل بين المسؤولية تجاه الطرف الثالث والأضرار التي تلحق بالمركبة المؤمن عليها نفسها. وبيّن أنه في حال قيادة المركبة من قبل سائق مؤهل نظاماً وغير مسمى في وثيقة التأمين الشامل تبقى المسؤولية المدنية تجاه الطرف الثالث مغطاة وفق أحكام وشروط التأمين الإلزامي على المركبات، فيما لا تشمل التغطية الأساسية للتأمين الشامل الخسارة أو الضرر الذي يلحق بالمركبة المؤمن عليها نتيجة الحادثة، إذا كان السائق غير مشمول بالتغطية المقررة للمركبة، ما لم تتضمن الوثيقة تغطية إضافية تنص على شمول هذه الحالة.

وأوضح القحطاني، أن بعض الحالات قد يترتب عليها كذلك حق شركة التأمين في الرجوع على المؤمن له أو السائق بعد تعويض الطرف الثالث، متى تحققت إحدى حالات الرجوع المنصوص عليها في الوثيقة الموحدة للتأمين الإلزامي على المركبات، دون أن يؤثر ذلك في حق الطرف الثالث في الحصول على التعويض وفق الأحكام النظامية.

وفي التأمين الإلزامي على المركبات «ضد الغير»، أوضح القحطاني، أن الغرض الأساسي من الوثيقة هو تغطية المسؤولية المدنية تجاه الطرف الثالث عن الأضرار الجسدية والمادية والمصاريف الناتجة عن الحادثة، وفق أحكام الوثيقة. وبيّن أن هذه التغطية لا تشترط أن يكون السائق من أقارب مالك المركبة أو أن يكون اسمه مدرجاً في الوثيقة، مع مراعاة متطلبات القيادة النظامية وحالات الرجوع والاستثناءات المنصوص عليها.

وفي ما يتعلق بالتأمين الشامل على المركبات المؤجرة تمويلياً للأفراد، أوضح القحطاني، أن نطاق تغطية المركبة نفسها يرتبط بالسائقين المصرح لهم والمدونة بياناتهم وفق أحكام وجدول الوثيقة، مشيراً إلى أنه عند الرغبة في إضافة سائق آخر، يتعين استكمال إجراءات إضافته والتفويضات النظامية المطلوبة لدى الجهات ذات العلاقة وشركة التأمين.

وشدد المتحدث باسم هيئة التأمين، على أهمية مراجعة المؤمن لهم جدول الوثيقة والتغطيات والاستثناءات قبل السماح لأي شخص بقيادة المركبة، والتأكد بشكل خاص مما إذا كانت التغطية تشمل المركبة المؤمن عليها نفسها عند قيادة سائق إضافي، وعدم الاكتفاء بافتراض أن وجود التأمين الشامل يعني تغطية المركبة في جميع الحالات. وأكد أن تغطية الطرف الثالث وتغطية المركبة المؤمن عليها مسألتان منفصلتان من الناحية التأمينية؛ فقد يكون الطرف الثالث مشمولاً بالتعويض في حادثة معينة في الوقت الذي لا تكون فيه الأضرار التي لحقت بالمركبة المؤمن عليها ذاتها مشمولة بالتعويض.