Al Hilal player Gabriel Martinelli broke the scoring silence in the "Leader" jersey and made a strong presence in the match against Al Taawoun, which ended with Al Hilal winning 6-0, in the seventh round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, at Al Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah.



Martinelli opened his scoring account with Al Hilal in the 18th minute when he capitalized on a rebound from Al Taawoun's defense inside the penalty area and confidently shot it into the net, scoring his team's second goal and his first goal in the "Leader" jersey.



This goal marks Martinelli's first with Al Hilal since his transfer from Arsenal in England, and it is also his first goal at the club level since February 15, when he scored for Arsenal against Wigan in the FA Cup.



The Brazilian winger did not stop there; he continued to shine and added two more goals, completing a hat-trick in his third official appearance with Al Hilal, after participating against Al Shabab and Neom.



During the match, Martinelli showcased his speed and skill in exploiting spaces and seizing opportunities, confirming his ability to make a difference offensively and continuing the impressive performance of Al Hilal's front line, which also saw notable contributions from his teammates, including Ruben Neves and Watkins.



Martinelli's brilliance came at a crucial time for Al Hilal, which is seeking to regain its balance after losing to Neom, providing positive indications regarding his ability to deliver the expected offensive contribution and enhance coach Simone Inzaghi's options in the upcoming phase.