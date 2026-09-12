كسر لاعب الهلال غابرييل مارتينيلي حاجز الصمت التهديفي بقميص «الزعيم»، وفرض حضوره بقوة في مواجهة التعاون، التي انتهت بفوز الهلال بسداسية نظيفة (6-0)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، على ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة.


وافتتح مارتينيلي سجله التهديفي مع الهلال في الدقيقة 18، عندما استغل كرة مرتدة من دفاع التعاون داخل منطقة الجزاء، وسددها بثبات في الشباك، مسجلاً الهدف الثاني لفريقه، وأول أهدافه بقميص «الزعيم».


ويعد الهدف أول أهداف مارتينيلي مع الهلال منذ انتقاله من أرسنال الإنجليزي، كما أنه أول أهدافه على مستوى الأندية منذ 15 فبراير الماضي، عندما سجل لأرسنال أمام ويغان في كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي.


ولم يكتفِ الجناح البرازيلي بذلك، إذ واصل تألقه وأضاف هدفين آخرين، ليكمل الهاتريك في ثالث ظهور رسمي له بقميص الهلال، بعد مشاركته أمام الشباب ونيوم.


وأظهر مارتينيلي خلال اللقاء سرعته ومهارته في استغلال المساحات واقتناص الفرص، مؤكداً قدرته على صناعة الفارق هجومياً، ومواصلاً تألق الخط الأمامي للهلال، الذي شهد أيضاً حضوراً لافتاً من زملائه، بينهم روبن نيفيز وواتكينز.


وجاء تألق مارتينيلي في توقيت مهم للهلال، الساعي إلى استعادة توازنه بعد خسارته أمام نيوم، ليقدم اللاعب مؤشرات إيجابية بشأن قدرته على تقديم الإضافة الهجومية المنتظرة منه، وتعزيز خيارات المدرب سيموني إنزاغي خلال المرحلة القادمة.