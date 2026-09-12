في مشهد أعاد للأذهان كوابيس الأوبئة المفاجئة، تحولت مدينة «الشيخ مسكين» بريف درعا الجنوبي بين عشية وضحاها إلى ثكنة طوارئ صحية، إثر هجوم مباغت لتسمم غذائي جماعي غامض، أطاح بنحو 29 شخصاً دفعة واحدة وجعلهم في مواجهة حتمية مع الموت داخل غرف العناية والمراقبة.

القصة بدأت تتكشف تفاصيلها المرعبة حين استقبل «مشفى إزرع الوطني» تباعاً سيلاً من الحالات المصابة بأعراض تسمم حادة ومخيفة، وسط حالة من الهلع بين الأهالي الذين تساءلوا عن السر وراء هذا السقوط الجماعي المفاجئ لأحبائهم.

الضحايا، الذين تجاوز عددهم الـ 29 مصاباً، توزعوا بين حالات حرجة وأخرى مستقرة تتلقى الإسعافات المكثفة، بينما تقف الطواقم الطبية عاجزة مؤقتاً أمام لغز المصدر الذي أوقع هذا العدد الضخم في آنٍ واحد.

حالة الاستنفار القصوى لم تتوقف عند أسوار المستشفى، بل امتدت لتشمل «مديرية صحة درعا» التي دفعت بفرق الطوارئ والترصد الوبائي إلى قلب الميدان في سباق محموم مع الزمن. وباشرت الفرق الطبية عمليات تقصٍ ميداني واسعة النطاق، وجمع عينات عشوائية من الأطعمة والمياه، في محاولة مستميتة لفك طلاسم الجاني الخفي وراء هذا التلوث المرعب، بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه التحاليل المخبرية الحاسمة التي ستحدد ما إذا كانت الكارثة ناتجة عن وجبة فاسدة، أم مياه ملوثة، أو غير ذلك، تمهيداً لقرارات صارمة قد تكشف عن رؤوس تنتهك أرواح الناس بلا ضمير.