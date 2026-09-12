In a scene that brought back memories of the nightmares of sudden epidemics, the city of "Sheikh Miskin" in southern Daraa quickly turned into a health emergency station overnight, following a sudden attack of mysterious mass food poisoning that left about 29 people incapacitated at once, facing an inevitable encounter with death inside intensive care and monitoring rooms.

The horrifying details of the story began to unfold when the "Izra National Hospital" received a continuous stream of cases suffering from acute and frightening poisoning symptoms, amidst a state of panic among the residents who wondered about the reason behind this sudden collective collapse of their loved ones.

The victims, whose number exceeded 29, were divided between critical and stable cases receiving intensive care, while the medical teams stood temporarily helpless before the mystery of the source that caused such a large number to fall ill at once.

The maximum state of alert did not stop at the hospital walls, but extended to include the "Daraa Health Directorate," which deployed emergency and epidemiological surveillance teams to the heart of the field in a frantic race against time. The medical teams began extensive field investigations and collected random samples of food and water in a desperate attempt to unravel the mystery of the hidden perpetrator behind this terrifying contamination, awaiting the results of the crucial laboratory analyses that would determine whether the disaster was caused by spoiled food, contaminated water, or something else, paving the way for strict decisions that might reveal heads that violate the lives of people without conscience.