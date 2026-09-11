The United Nations has accused the Houthi terrorist militia of seizing 8 of its vehicles in the city of Al-Mokha in Taiz Governorate, western Yemen, amid the escalation taking place in the western coastal areas.



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in a statement yesterday evening that the Houthi militia confiscated 8 vehicles from the UN humanitarian center in Al-Mokha, expressing deep concern over the current developments in the country.



UN Warning



OCHA warned that what the Yemeni people need least is more fighting and displacement, explaining that rapid response partners have managed, despite challenges, to deliver emergency assistance to over 2,700 families, without specifying the areas where this assistance reached.



The office confirmed that providing more funding and improving access remain critically important to ensure that aid reaches all those in need.



Field Executions and Looting of Institutions



Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told "Okaz" that the Houthi militia has carried out field executions against a number of civilians in the districts of Al-Mokha, Hays, and Al-Khokha in recent hours, confirming that hundreds of civilians on the western coast are facing extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.



Sources indicated that dozens of vehicles carrying women, children, and the elderly have been stranded on the roads, while several families have been trapped due to the movements of the Houthi militia and are subjected to assaults and shelling, reflecting the extent of the suffering faced by families fleeing from combat areas.



Hundreds of Families Arrive in Aden



Hundreds of displaced families have arrived in the temporary capital, Aden, while other families are still considering displacement from their areas but lack the necessary means to do so.



According to eyewitnesses, the Houthi militia has carried out systematic theft and looting of government institutions in the three districts, including Al-Mokha, confirming that the looting has targeted vital facilities, including hospitals and schools.