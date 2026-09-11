اتهمت الأمم المتحدة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية بمصادرة 8 مركبات تابعة لها في مدينة المخا بمحافظة تعز غربي اليمن، في ظل التصعيد الذي تشهده مناطق الساحل الغربي.


وأفاد مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية «أوتشا»، في بيان مساء أمس، بأن مليشيا الحوثي صادرت 8 مركبات من المركز الأممي الإنساني في مدينة المخا، معرباً عن قلقه العميق إزاء التطورات الراهنة في البلاد.


تحذير أممي


حذر «أوتشا» من أن آخر ما يحتاج إليه الشعب اليمني هو المزيد من القتال والنزوح، موضحاً أن شركاء الاستجابة السريعة تمكنوا، رغم التحديات، من إيصال المساعدات الطارئة إلى أكثر من 2700 أسرة، دون تحديد المناطق التي وصلت إليها تلك المساعدات.

صورة من فيديو متداول لسرقة منظومة الطاقة الشمسية في المخا.

صورة من فيديو متداول لسرقة منظومة الطاقة الشمسية في المخا.


وأكد المكتب أن توفير مزيد من التمويل وتحسين سبل الوصول يظلان أمرين بالغي الأهمية، لضمان وصول المساعدات إلى جميع المحتاجين.


إعدامات ميدانية ونهب للمؤسسات


وفي غضون ذلك، أفاد شهود عيان لـ«عكاظ» بأن مليشيا الحوثي نفذت خلال الساعات الماضية عمليات إعدام ميدانية بحق عدد من المدنيين في مديريات المخا وحيس والخوخة، مؤكدين أن مئات المدنيين في الساحل الغربي يواجهون أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة الصعوبة.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن عشرات السيارات التي تقل نساء وأطفالاً وكباراً في السن تقطعت بها السبل على الطرق، فيما باتت أسر عدة محاصرة بسبب تحركات مليشيا الحوثي وتتعرض منهم للاعتداءات والقصف، ما يعكس حجم المعاناة التي تواجهها العائلات الفارة من مناطق القتال.

الألواح الشمسية لمنظومة الكهرباء في المخا قبل سرقتها.

الألواح الشمسية لمنظومة الكهرباء في المخا قبل سرقتها.


مئات الأسر تصل عدن


ووصلت مئات الأسر النازحة إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، فيما لا تزال أسر أخرى تفكر في النزوح من مناطقها، لكنها تفتقر إلى الإمكانات اللازمة لذلك.


وبحسب شهود عيان، نفذت مليشيا الحوثي عمليات سرقة ونهب ممنهجة للمؤسسات الحكومية في المديريات الثلاث، بما فيها المخا، مؤكدين أن عمليات النهب طالت مرافق حيوية، بينها المستشفيات والمدارس.