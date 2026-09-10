The little Egyptian girl did not know that her warm smile as she ran towards her father's embrace would be her last stop in life, when the innate feelings of fatherhood in Damietta, northern Egypt, turned into blind revenge that spilled the blood of the innocence of a child who had not yet turned four years old.

The father followed his little daughter's steps until she reached the location of her Quran memorization class in the village, pretending to want to take her out for a fun time together as he usually did. According to shocked eyewitnesses, the little girl greeted her father with a heart-wrenching phrase of innocence: "I missed you, Dad," as she walked with her soft steps towards her father's house, unaware that this father had prepared a tragic nightmare for her.

Investigative findings and the behind-the-scenes testimonies of neighbors revealed dark motives behind the incident, as it became clear that the accused had recently been released from prison following a "child support" case filed against him by his ex-wife, amid ongoing family conflicts and disputes between them. It seems that the bitterness of imprisonment and the desire for revenge, stripped of mercy, drove the father to deprive the mother of her most precious possession, ending his daughter's life in cold blood.

As soon as the incident was discovered, the security forces in Damietta imposed a security cordon around the site, managed to apprehend the accused father, and transferred the child's body to the hospital, placing it under the jurisdiction of forensic medicine. The accused was immediately referred to the public prosecution to initiate urgent investigations and listen to witness testimonies, so he could bear the consequences of his heinous crime.