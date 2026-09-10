لم تكن الطفلة المصرية الصغيرة تعلم أن ابتسامتها الدافئة وهي تركض نحو حضن والدها ستكون محطتها الأخيرة في الحياة، حين تحولت مشاعر الأبوة الفطرية بدمياط شمالي مصر إلى انتقام أعمى أراق دماء براءة طفلة لم تتجاوز الرابعة من عمرها.
تتبع الأب خطوات طفلته الصغيرة حتى وصولها لمقر درس تحفيظ القرآن الكريم بالقرية، متظاهراً برغبته في اصطحابها لقضاء وقت ممتع معها كعادته. وبحسب شهود عيان مفجوعين، استقبلت الطفلة والدها بعبارة براءة تقطع القلوب: «وحشتني يا بابا»، لتسير معه بخطواتها الناعمة نحو منزل والدها، دون أن تدري أن هذا الوالد أعد لها كابوساً مأساوياً.
وكشفت التحريات الأمنية وكواليس شهادات الجيران عن دوافع مظلمة خلف الواقعة، إذ تبين أن المتهم خرج حديثاً من السجن على خلفية قضية «نفقة» أقامتها ضده طليقته، مع استمرار الصراعات والخلافات العائلية بينهما. ويبدو أن مرارة الحبس والرغبة في الانتقام المجرد من الرحمة دفعت الأب لحرمان الأم من أثمن ما تملك، لينهي حياة طفلته بدم بارد.
وفور اكتشاف الواقعة، فرضت الأجهزة الأمنية بدمياط طوقاً أمنياً حول الموقع وتمكنت من ضبط الأب المتهم ونقل جثة الطفلة للمستشفى ووضعها تحت تصرف الطب الشرعي. وأُحيل المتهم فوراً للنيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات العاجلة والاستماع لشهادة الشهود ليتحمل تبعات جريمته النكراء.
The little Egyptian girl did not know that her warm smile as she ran towards her father's embrace would be her last stop in life, when the innate feelings of fatherhood in Damietta, northern Egypt, turned into blind revenge that spilled the blood of the innocence of a child who had not yet turned four years old.
The father followed his little daughter's steps until she reached the location of her Quran memorization class in the village, pretending to want to take her out for a fun time together as he usually did. According to shocked eyewitnesses, the little girl greeted her father with a heart-wrenching phrase of innocence: "I missed you, Dad," as she walked with her soft steps towards her father's house, unaware that this father had prepared a tragic nightmare for her.
Investigative findings and the behind-the-scenes testimonies of neighbors revealed dark motives behind the incident, as it became clear that the accused had recently been released from prison following a "child support" case filed against him by his ex-wife, amid ongoing family conflicts and disputes between them. It seems that the bitterness of imprisonment and the desire for revenge, stripped of mercy, drove the father to deprive the mother of her most precious possession, ending his daughter's life in cold blood.
As soon as the incident was discovered, the security forces in Damietta imposed a security cordon around the site, managed to apprehend the accused father, and transferred the child's body to the hospital, placing it under the jurisdiction of forensic medicine. The accused was immediately referred to the public prosecution to initiate urgent investigations and listen to witness testimonies, so he could bear the consequences of his heinous crime.