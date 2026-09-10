لم تكن الطفلة المصرية الصغيرة تعلم أن ابتسامتها الدافئة وهي تركض نحو حضن والدها ستكون محطتها الأخيرة في الحياة، حين تحولت مشاعر الأبوة الفطرية بدمياط شمالي مصر إلى انتقام أعمى أراق دماء براءة طفلة لم تتجاوز الرابعة من عمرها.

تتبع الأب خطوات طفلته الصغيرة حتى وصولها لمقر درس تحفيظ القرآن الكريم بالقرية، متظاهراً برغبته في اصطحابها لقضاء وقت ممتع معها كعادته. وبحسب شهود عيان مفجوعين، استقبلت الطفلة والدها بعبارة براءة تقطع القلوب: «وحشتني يا بابا»، لتسير معه بخطواتها الناعمة نحو منزل والدها، دون أن تدري أن هذا الوالد أعد لها كابوساً مأساوياً.

وكشفت التحريات الأمنية وكواليس شهادات الجيران عن دوافع مظلمة خلف الواقعة، إذ تبين أن المتهم خرج حديثاً من السجن على خلفية قضية «نفقة» أقامتها ضده طليقته، مع استمرار الصراعات والخلافات العائلية بينهما. ويبدو أن مرارة الحبس والرغبة في الانتقام المجرد من الرحمة دفعت الأب لحرمان الأم من أثمن ما تملك، لينهي حياة طفلته بدم بارد.

وفور اكتشاف الواقعة، فرضت الأجهزة الأمنية بدمياط طوقاً أمنياً حول الموقع وتمكنت من ضبط الأب المتهم ونقل جثة الطفلة للمستشفى ووضعها تحت تصرف الطب الشرعي. وأُحيل المتهم فوراً للنيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات العاجلة والاستماع لشهادة الشهود ليتحمل تبعات جريمته النكراء.