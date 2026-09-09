تشهد سوق تأمين السيارات ارتفاعات كبيرة في الأسعار، بالتزامن مع تحركات من هيئة التأمين لمراجعة آليات التسعير وضمان عدالة الأسعار، مع مطالبات بكبح جماح الأسعار، وإيضاح آلية احتسابها ومبررات رفع الأسعار التي شهدها العام 2026.

بيات العويض

بيات العويض

ويؤكد الأكاديمي والمهتم بالتقنية فهد البقمي أن ما يلاحظ في تسعير بعض شركات التأمين هو (خصم الأحقية)، مبدياً استغرابه من سجل بلا حوادث ولا مطالبات، ومع ذلك ترتفع الأسعار كل عام، متسائلاً: «إذا كان العميل ملتزماً وأقل مخاطر، فلماذا يدفع أكثر كل عام، وما قيمة الخصم أصلاً إذا كان لا ينعكس فعلياً على السعر؟»


من جانبه، يوضح عبدالحكيم محنشي أن سعر تأمين سيارته في العام الماضي بلغ 1,400 ريال، وهذا العام 15 ألفاً، وبعد الخصم 13 ألفاً، علماً أنه عميل لذات الشركة منذ 3 سنوات. أما هليل السلمي، فيشير إلى أن إلزامية مخالفة عدم وجود تأمين أسهمت في رفع الأسعار، إذ استغلت بعض الشركات ذلك لرفع أسعارها بسبب عدم الرقابة الفاعلة.


ويرى عبدالرحمن الغامدي أن سجله خالٍ من الحوادث، ولا توجد عليه أي مطالبات، ولديه عدد من السيارات يحتاج أن يؤمنها سنوياً، ويتساءل: ما ذنبي لتحمل تهور الآخرين؟ إذ يرتفع تأمينه سنوياً، ولديه خصم عدم وجود مطالبات، لكن بلا فائدة. «في عام 2025 أمنت سيارتي بـ 546 ريالاً، وفي عام 2026 قفز التأمين إلى 1,622 ريالاً».

حوادث السيارات. (واس).

حوادث السيارات. (واس).

ويؤكد نواف خشيم أن التأمين يزيد كل عام دون أي حادثة، مشيراً إلى أنه دفع العام الماضي 750 ريالاً، والآن يراوح التأمين بين 1,200 و1,300 ريال، ويأمل إيقاف جنون التسعير والمراجعة. أما عبدالرحمن العلي، فيقول إنه من غير المنطقي أن تكون نسبة الخصم 60% وتُفاجأ بأن أسعار التأمين زادت بفرق جنوني عن العام الماضي، والمأمول أن يكون هناك نظام خصومات لأصحاب السجل النظامي ليستمروا على التزامهم ويحثوا البقية على الالتزام.


ويستغرب بندر العمار من أن تسعير بعض شركات التأمين هو (خصم الأحقية)... ومع ذلك، كل عام يرتفع السعر، فإذا كان العميل ملتزماً وأقل مخاطرة، فلماذا يدفع أكثر كل عام؟ ثم يتساءل: ما قيمة الخصم أصلاً إذا كان لا ينعكس فعلياً على السعر؟

مراجعات لآليات التسعير

في المقابل، تعمل هيئة التأمين على مراجعة آلية تسعير تأمين المركبات للتأكد من التزام الشركات بالمعايير الرقابية، بما يضمن توفير أسعار عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها. وبينت أبرز 6 معايير رقابية لتسعير تأمين المركبات، هي التزام شركات التأمين بأن تكون أسعار المنتجات عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها، ومبنية على أسس اكتوارية وقواعد اكتتاب سليمة. ومن المعايير: لا يجوز للشركة الاعتماد على الأسعار التي تطبقها الشركات الأخرى، وأن تكون الأسعار حسب قواعد الاكتتاب، بحيث لا تؤدي إلى هبوط أسعار منتجات الشركة عن المستوى المقبول فنياً أو التسبب في خسارتها، وأن تكون مدعومة ببيانات وتجارب موثوقة، مع تزويد الهيئة بالأسس المستخدمة في تحديد الأسعار.

أسعار عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها

أكد الخبير الاقتصادي محلل أسواق الأسهم بيات العويض، لـ«عكاظ»، أن قرار هيئة التأمين مراجعة آلية تسعير تأمين المركبات يعد إيجابياً لسوق التأمين في السعودية، إذ يجعل الأسعار مناسبة للجميع. وأوضح أن القرار يتفادى التضخم في أسعار التأمين مثل ما حدث أخيراً، إذ ارتفع تأمين المركبات بشكل لافت وصل إلى نسب فاقت 100%. وقال العويض: «الهيئة تسعى لأن يكون تسعير تأمين المركبات وفق أسس تشمل الجميع، منها أن تكون الأسعار عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها، ومبنية على أسس اكتوارية وقواعد اكتتاب سليمة وليس بناءً على تسعير شركات التأمين الأخرى، وغيرها من الاشتراطات الأخرى.

خبير سيارات: السبب تراجع الأرباح

خبير المركبات ماجد الشيخي يرى أن ارتفاع أسعار التأمين على السيارات سببه الخسائر التي تتكبدها الشركات من الحوادث، وتراجع محافظ التأمين؛ لذا يتم التقييم بناءً على المعايير التي حددتها هيئة التأمين. ومن الأسباب الرئيسية لارتفاع أسعار التأمين انخفاض أرباح الشركات المعنية بالتأمين العام الحالي؛ لذا تعمد إلى تعويض خسائرها عبر زيادة الأسعار.