The car insurance market is witnessing significant price increases, coinciding with moves by the insurance authority to review pricing mechanisms and ensure price fairness, alongside calls to curb price hikes and clarify the calculation methods and justifications for the price increases observed in 2026.

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Academic and technology enthusiast Fahd Al-Buqami confirms that what is noticeable in the pricing of some insurance companies is the (discount for entitlement), expressing his astonishment at a record with no accidents or claims, yet prices rise every year. He questions: “If the client is committed and has lower risks, why does he pay more every year, and what is the value of the discount if it does not actually reflect on the price?”



For his part, Abdulhakim Muhanshi explains that the price of insuring his car last year was 1,400 riyals, and this year it is 15,000, and after the discount, it is 13,000, noting that he has been a client of the same company for 3 years. Meanwhile, Haleel Al-Sulami points out that the mandatory penalty for not having insurance has contributed to rising prices, as some companies exploited this to increase their prices due to the lack of effective oversight.



Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi believes that his record is free of accidents, and he has no claims against him. He has several cars that he needs to insure annually and wonders: what is my fault for bearing the recklessness of others? His insurance rises annually, and he has a no-claims discount, but it is of no benefit. “In 2025, I insured my car for 546 riyals, and in 2026, the insurance jumped to 1,622 riyals.”

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Nawaf Khashim confirms that insurance increases every year without any incidents, noting that he paid 750 riyals last year, and now the insurance ranges between 1,200 and 1,300 riyals. He hopes to stop the madness of pricing and review it. As for Abdulrahman Al-Ali, he states that it is illogical for the discount rate to be 60% and to be surprised that insurance prices have increased by a crazy difference from last year. He hopes that there will be a discount system for those with a clean record to encourage them to maintain their commitment and motivate others to comply.



Bandar Al-Amar is astonished that the pricing of some insurance companies is (discount for entitlement)... yet every year the price rises. If the client is committed and has lower risks, why does he pay more every year? He then asks: what is the value of the discount if it does not actually reflect on the price?

Reviews of Pricing Mechanisms

On the other hand, the insurance authority is working on reviewing the vehicle insurance pricing mechanism to ensure that companies comply with regulatory standards, ensuring fair and non-exaggerated prices. It outlined the six main regulatory standards for vehicle insurance pricing, which include the commitment of insurance companies to ensure that product prices are fair and not exaggerated, based on actuarial principles and sound underwriting rules. Among the standards: the company may not rely on the prices applied by other companies, and the prices must be according to underwriting rules, so that they do not lead to a drop in the company’s product prices below the technically acceptable level or cause it to incur losses, and they must be supported by reliable data and experiences, along with providing the authority with the bases used in determining prices.

Fair and Non-Exaggerated Prices

Economic expert and stock market analyst Bayat Al-Owaid confirmed to “Okaz” that the insurance authority's decision to review the vehicle insurance pricing mechanism is positive for the insurance market in Saudi Arabia, as it makes prices suitable for everyone. He explained that the decision avoids inflation in insurance prices like what happened recently, where vehicle insurance rose significantly, reaching rates exceeding 100%. Al-Owaid said: “The authority seeks to ensure that vehicle insurance pricing is based on principles that include everyone, including that the prices are fair and not exaggerated, based on actuarial principles and sound underwriting rules, and not based on the pricing of other insurance companies, among other requirements.”

Car Expert: The Reason is Declining Profits

Vehicle expert Majid Al-Sheikhi believes that the rise in car insurance prices is due to the losses incurred by companies from accidents and the decline in insurance portfolios; thus, evaluations are made based on the criteria set by the insurance authority. One of the main reasons for the rise in insurance prices is the decline in profits of the companies involved in insurance this year; hence, they resort to compensating for their losses by increasing prices.