Under the patronage of the Prince of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki, honored today 576 male and female students from the region's schools for their excellence in academic and educational achievement for the academic year 1447 AH. This took place at the Cultural Center in the city of Al-Baha, in the presence of the General Director of Education in the region, Dr. Abdulkhaleq bin Hanish Al-Zahrani, and several directors of government departments in the region.

The Deputy Prince of the region congratulated the honored students and their parents, as well as everyone who contributed to their excellence and success, emphasizing that the remarkable achievements in the educational journey of the region across various educational fields are a result of the generous support that the education sector receives from the wise leadership.

The General Director of Education in Al-Baha expressed gratitude to the Prince of the region and his deputy for the care and attention given to the students of the region, and for their commitment to motivating them towards achieving further excellence and success.