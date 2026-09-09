تحت رعاية أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، كرّم نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي، اليوم، 576 طالباً وطالبة من مدارس المنطقة، نظير تميزهم في التحصيل الدراسي والعلمي للعام الدراسي 1447هـ، وذلك على مسرح المركز الحضاري بمدينة الباحة، بحضور المدير العام للتعليم بالمنطقة الدكتور عبدالخالق بن حنش الزهراني، وعدد من مديري الإدارات الحكومية بالمنطقة.

وهنأ نائب أمير المنطقة الطلبة المكرمين وأولياء أمورهم، وكل من أسهم في تميزهم وتفوقهم، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده مسيرة التعليم في المنطقة من تميز وتفوق في مختلف الميادين التعليمية يأتي ثمرةً للدعم السخي الذي يحظى به قطاع التعليم من القيادة الرشيدة.

ورفع المدير العام للتعليم بالباحة الشكر لأمير المنطقة ونائبه على ما يحظى به طلاب المنطقة وطالباتها من رعاية واهتمام، وحرص على تحفيزهم نحو تحقيق المزيد من التميز والتفوق.