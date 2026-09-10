In a narrow room in one of the remote villages in Egypt, a sixty-year-old man had been saving "a penny on top of a penny" for years to wear the white Ihram garment. He was only a button press away from his dream when a flashy post appeared on social media promising him a "formal Umrah at unbeatable prices." However, the scene did not end in the sacred precincts of the two holy mosques, but rather with the red wax seals placed by Egyptian security forces on the door of a "tourism company" that turned out to be nothing but a woven illusion.

Behind the screens of phones, networks specialized in playing on the strings of religious emotion are active. Through sponsored advertisements, vibrant images of the Holy Kaaba, and definitive phrases promising exceptional facilitation and stays in luxury hotels. It was as if the merchants of religion wanted this professional entrapment to be carefully woven to control the minds of simple Egyptians and seize their "life savings," before the victims discovered at the moment of travel that their tickets had vanished into thin air, and their official approvals were nothing more than "ink on paper."

The battle was not merely about warning data; it turned into a fierce security and regulatory chase resembling thriller movies. Intensive inspection campaigns swept through the streets of villages and popular neighborhoods across various Egyptian governorates, culminating in the closure and sealing of more than 2,063 unauthorized secret entities. It turned out that residential apartments and offices without signs were being operated as "phantom shops" to sell pilgrimage and Umrah trips outside the framework of the law and tourism regulations.

In light of this dark expansion of electronic fraud networks, the Egyptian government declared a state of full alert, threatening to cut off these entities and pull the rug from under their feet. The message today has become decisive and clear for anyone wishing to visit, which is that no step should be taken before direct inquiry through the "official portal of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism," for between the dream of an accepted pilgrimage and the grave fraud... just "one button press" to verify the legitimacy of the license and check the legal status!