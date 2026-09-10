في حجرة ضيقة بإحدى القرى النائية في مصر، كان الرجل الستيني يجمع «قرشاً فوق قرش» على مدار سنوات ليرتدي ثوب الإحرام الأبيض. لم تكن تفصله عن الحلم سوى كبسة زر على شاشة هاتفه، حين أطل عليه منشور براق على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي يعده ب«عمرة رسمية بأسعار لا تُنافس». لكن المشهد لم ينتهِ في رحاب الحرمين الشريفين، بل بأقفال الشمع الأحمر التي وضعتها الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية على باب «شركة سياحة» تبين أنها ليست سوى وهم محبوك.

خلف شاشات الهواتف، تنشط شبكات متخصصة في العزف على أوتار العاطفة الدينية. عبر إعلانات ممولة، وصور زاهية للكعبة المشرفة، وعبارات قطعية تُبشر بتسهيلات استثنائية وإقامات في الفنادق الفاخرة. وكأن تجار الدين أرادوا لهذا الاستدراج الاحترافي أن يُنسج بعناية للسيطرة على عقول بسطاء المصريين واقتطاع «تحويشة العمر»، قبل أن يكتشف الضحايا لحظة السفر أن تذاكرهم طارت في الهواء، وموافقاتهم الرسمية لا تتجاوز كونها «حبراً على ورق».

ولم تكن المعركة مجرد بيانات تحذيرية، بل تحولت إلى مطاردة أمنية ورقابية شرسة تشبه أفلام الإثارة. فحملات تفتيشية مكثفة جابت شوارع القرى والأحياء الشعبية في مختلف المحافظات المصرية، لتنتهي تلك الكواليس بإغلاق وتشميع أكثر من 2063 كياناً سرياً غير مرخص. وتبين أن شققاً سكنية ومكاتباً بلا لافتات كانت تدار ك«دكاكين وهم» لبيع رحلات الحج والعمرة خارج إطار القانون والأنظمة السياحية.

وأمام هذا التمدد المظلم لشبكات النصب الإلكتروني، أعلنت الحكومة المصرية حالة الاستنفار الكامل، ملوّحة بقطع الطريق على هذه الكيانات وسحب البساط من تحت أقدامها. فالرسالة اليوم أصبحت حاسمة وواضحة لكل راغب في الزيارة، ومفادها أن لا خطوة قبل الاستعلام المباشر عبر «البوابة الرسمية لوزارة السياحة المصرية»، فبين حلم الحج المبرور وبين النصب الفادح.. «كبسة زر» واحدة للتأكد من نظامية الترخيص والتحقق من الموقف القانوني!