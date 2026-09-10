أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية اليوم (الخميس)، تلقيها بلاغاً عن حادثةة وقعت على بعد نحو 98 ميلاً بحرياً جنوب غربي مدينة المكلا في اليمن.
وقالت الهيئة إن مسؤول أمن إحدى سفن الشحن أبلغ عن اقتراب زورق صغير مجهول من السفينة، دون تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الحادثةة أو هوية الزورق، داعية السفن التي تبحر في المنطقة إلى توخي الحذر، والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه، في وقت تواصل فيه السلطات المعنية التحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة.
تأتي الحادثةة في ظل استمرار التهديدات التي تواجه حركة الملاحة الدولية في السواحل اليمنية من قبل مليشيا الحوثي، وما تفرضه من مخاطر متزايدة على السفن التجارية وأطقمها، وسط جهود يمنية متواصلة لتعزيز عمليات الإنقاذ والاستجابة للحوادث البحرية وحماية خطوط الملاحة في الممرات المائية الحيوية.
وتستخدم مليشيا الحوثي زوارق بحرية تلقتها من إيران، وبعضها تقليدية وزوارق الصيد، إضافة إلى زوارق سطح قتالية وزوارق مسيرة أحادية الاتجاه، في استهداف حركة السفن قبالة سواحل البلاد.
The British Maritime Trade Operations announced today (Thursday) that it received a report about an incident that occurred approximately 98 nautical miles southwest of the city of Mukalla in Yemen.
The authority stated that the security officer of one of the cargo ships reported the approach of an unknown small boat to the vessel, without providing further details regarding the nature of the incident or the identity of the boat, urging ships sailing in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, while the relevant authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
The incident comes amid ongoing threats to international shipping in the Yemeni coasts from the Houthi militia, which poses increasing risks to commercial vessels and their crews, amidst continuous Yemeni efforts to enhance rescue operations, respond to maritime incidents, and protect shipping lines in vital waterways.
The Houthi militia uses maritime boats received from Iran, some of which are traditional and fishing boats, in addition to combat surface boats and one-way unmanned boats, to target shipping movements off the country's coasts.