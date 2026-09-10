أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية اليوم (الخميس)، تلقيها بلاغاً عن حادثةة وقعت على بعد نحو 98 ميلاً بحرياً جنوب غربي مدينة المكلا في اليمن.


وقالت الهيئة إن مسؤول أمن إحدى سفن الشحن أبلغ عن اقتراب زورق صغير مجهول من السفينة، دون تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الحادثةة أو هوية الزورق، داعية السفن التي تبحر في المنطقة إلى توخي الحذر، والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه، في وقت تواصل فيه السلطات المعنية التحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة.


تأتي الحادثةة في ظل استمرار التهديدات التي تواجه حركة الملاحة الدولية في السواحل اليمنية من قبل مليشيا الحوثي، وما تفرضه من مخاطر متزايدة على السفن التجارية وأطقمها، وسط جهود يمنية متواصلة لتعزيز عمليات الإنقاذ والاستجابة للحوادث البحرية وحماية خطوط الملاحة في الممرات المائية الحيوية.


وتستخدم مليشيا الحوثي زوارق بحرية تلقتها من إيران، وبعضها تقليدية وزوارق الصيد، إضافة إلى زوارق سطح قتالية وزوارق مسيرة أحادية الاتجاه، في استهداف حركة السفن قبالة سواحل البلاد.