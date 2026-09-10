The British Maritime Trade Operations announced today (Thursday) that it received a report about an incident that occurred approximately 98 nautical miles southwest of the city of Mukalla in Yemen.



The authority stated that the security officer of one of the cargo ships reported the approach of an unknown small boat to the vessel, without providing further details regarding the nature of the incident or the identity of the boat, urging ships sailing in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, while the relevant authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.



The incident comes amid ongoing threats to international shipping in the Yemeni coasts from the Houthi militia, which poses increasing risks to commercial vessels and their crews, amidst continuous Yemeni efforts to enhance rescue operations, respond to maritime incidents, and protect shipping lines in vital waterways.



The Houthi militia uses maritime boats received from Iran, some of which are traditional and fishing boats, in addition to combat surface boats and one-way unmanned boats, to target shipping movements off the country's coasts.