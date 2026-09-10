توعد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي، يسرائيل كاتس، اليوم (الخميس)، إيران برد قوي على أي هجوم يستهدف إسرائيل، أياً كان سببه وأينما وقع.


وأوضح كاتس أن الرد الإسرائيلي سيلحق بإيران أضراراً جسيمة لم تشهدها من قبل، مؤكداً أن ذلك قد يشمل استهداف منشآت الطاقة الحيوية في البلاد.


ولفت إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي على أهبة الاستعداد لتنفيذ المهمة وفقاً لتوجيهات رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، معتبراً أن توجيه مثل هذه الضربة من شأنها أن تعيد إيران عقوداً إلى الوراء وتزيد من إضعاف موقفها.


وصعّدت إيران مجدداً من لهجة التحدي للولايات المتحدة، ملمحة لعمليات هجومية خاطفة، وذلك بعد تصريحات لقائد الحرس الثوري حسن حسن زاده الذي قال: «مستعدون لعمليات هجومية خاطفة».


وأشار إلى أن القوات الإيرانية مستعدة للحضور سريعاً إلى أي نقطة من البلاد، حسب وكالة أنباء «مهر».


ولفت إلى أن «هذا النهج الهجومي يحمل رسالة واضحة للأعداء»، مشيراً إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي غير قادرين اليوم على مواجهة الرأي العام والنخب لديهما.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قال في وقت سابق إن واشنطن قد توجه «ضربة قوية» إلى إيران إذا استمر النشاط في منشأة نووية جديدة في جبل الفأس بالقرب من نطنز، مشدداً على القول خلال المؤتمر الوطني للحزب الجمهوري في مدينة دالاس، أمس: «نلاحظ أنشطة بسيطة على جبل الفأس، وأنصح إيران بعدم ممارسة الحيل، لأنه سيتعين علينا ضربها بشدة، ليس لدينا خيار».