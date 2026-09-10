The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, vowed today (Thursday) that Iran will face a strong response to any attack targeting Israel, regardless of the reason or where it occurs.



Katz explained that the Israeli response will inflict severe damage on Iran that it has never experienced before, emphasizing that this could include targeting vital energy facilities in the country.



He noted that the Israeli army is on high alert to carry out the mission according to the directives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, considering that such a strike could set Iran back decades and further weaken its position.



Iran has once again escalated its defiance towards the United States, hinting at swift offensive operations, following statements from the Revolutionary Guard commander Hassan Hassan Zadeh, who said: "We are ready for swift offensive operations."



He indicated that Iranian forces are prepared to quickly deploy to any point in the country, according to the Mehr News Agency.



He pointed out that "this offensive approach carries a clear message to the enemies," noting that U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister are currently unable to face public opinion and the elites in their countries.



Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington could deliver a "strong blow" to Iran if activity continues at a new nuclear facility at Mount Faz near Natanz, emphasizing during the Republican National Convention in Dallas yesterday: "We notice minor activities at Mount Faz, and I advise Iran not to play tricks, because we will have to hit them hard; we have no choice."