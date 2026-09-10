Today, the draw for the group stage of the second edition of the Gulf Cup under 17 years was held via video conference from the headquarters of the Gulf Football Association.



The tournament will take place in Qatar from October 16 to November 4, 2026, with the participation of 10 teams, making it the largest in the history of the competition, organized by the local committee in Qatar in coordination with the Gulf Federation.



The teams were distributed into 5 levels based on the results of the previous edition, with the competitions committee given the right to determine the levels of the participating teams for the first time.



The results of the draw are as follows:



Group A: Qatar - UAE - Oman - Bahrain - China



Group B: Saudi Arabia - Iraq - Kuwait - Yemen - Egypt



The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, where the winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B, and the winner of Group B will face the runner-up of Group A. In the event of a tie in the knockout stages, penalty shootouts will be used immediately.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is the champion of the first edition after winning the final against the UAE 2-0 at Hamad Al-Khalifa Stadium.