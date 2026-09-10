أجريت اليوم قرعة دور المجموعات للنسخة الثانية من كأس الخليج تحت 17 عاماً، وذلك عبر الاتصال المرئي من مقر الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم.


وتقام البطولة في قطر خلال الفترة من 16 أكتوبر حتى 4 نوفمبر 2026، بمشاركة 10 منتخبات، وهي الأكبر في تاريخ المسابقة، بتنظيم من اللجنة المحلية في قطر بالتنسيق مع الاتحاد الخليجي.


وتم توزيع المنتخبات على 5 مستويات حسب نتائج النسخة الماضية، مع إعطاء لجنة المسابقات حق تحديد مستويات المنتخبات المشاركة لأول مرة.


وجاءت نتائج القرعة كالتالي:


المجموعة الأولى: قطر - الإمارات - عُمان - البحرين - الصين


المجموعة الثانية: السعودية - العراق - الكويت - اليمن - مصر


ويتأهل الأول والثاني من كل مجموعة إلى نصف النهائي، إذ يواجه متصدر الأولى وصيف الثانية، ومتصدر الثانية وصيف الأولى، وفي حال التعادل في الأدوار الإقصائية يتم اللجوء مباشرة لركلات الترجيح.


يذكر أن المنتخب السعودي هو بطل النسخة الأولى بعد فوزه في النهائي على الإمارات 2-0 على استاد حمد الكبير.