أجريت اليوم قرعة دور المجموعات للنسخة الثانية من كأس الخليج تحت 17 عاماً، وذلك عبر الاتصال المرئي من مقر الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم.
وتقام البطولة في قطر خلال الفترة من 16 أكتوبر حتى 4 نوفمبر 2026، بمشاركة 10 منتخبات، وهي الأكبر في تاريخ المسابقة، بتنظيم من اللجنة المحلية في قطر بالتنسيق مع الاتحاد الخليجي.
وتم توزيع المنتخبات على 5 مستويات حسب نتائج النسخة الماضية، مع إعطاء لجنة المسابقات حق تحديد مستويات المنتخبات المشاركة لأول مرة.
وجاءت نتائج القرعة كالتالي:
المجموعة الأولى: قطر - الإمارات - عُمان - البحرين - الصين
المجموعة الثانية: السعودية - العراق - الكويت - اليمن - مصر
ويتأهل الأول والثاني من كل مجموعة إلى نصف النهائي، إذ يواجه متصدر الأولى وصيف الثانية، ومتصدر الثانية وصيف الأولى، وفي حال التعادل في الأدوار الإقصائية يتم اللجوء مباشرة لركلات الترجيح.
يذكر أن المنتخب السعودي هو بطل النسخة الأولى بعد فوزه في النهائي على الإمارات 2-0 على استاد حمد الكبير.
Today, the draw for the group stage of the second edition of the Gulf Cup under 17 years was held via video conference from the headquarters of the Gulf Football Association.
The tournament will take place in Qatar from October 16 to November 4, 2026, with the participation of 10 teams, making it the largest in the history of the competition, organized by the local committee in Qatar in coordination with the Gulf Federation.
The teams were distributed into 5 levels based on the results of the previous edition, with the competitions committee given the right to determine the levels of the participating teams for the first time.
The results of the draw are as follows:
Group A: Qatar - UAE - Oman - Bahrain - China
Group B: Saudi Arabia - Iraq - Kuwait - Yemen - Egypt
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, where the winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B, and the winner of Group B will face the runner-up of Group A. In the event of a tie in the knockout stages, penalty shootouts will be used immediately.
It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is the champion of the first edition after winning the final against the UAE 2-0 at Hamad Al-Khalifa Stadium.