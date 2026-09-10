The first station of "CyberHero," the new global league for human robot competitions, launched from the capital Riyadh, organized by Hero Esports, at the beginning of a season that the company plans to hold in eight cities around the world.

The CyberHero x Riyadh event took place at Boulevard City, in an experience that combined robotic sports, technology, and live entertainment. The event featured the first combat competition for human robots, which are designed to resemble the human body in form and function. This industry is currently witnessing a tremendous boom thanks to its integration with advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

The competitions relied on human robots of the EngineAI T800 model, each measuring about 1.73 meters tall and weighing between 75 and 85 kilograms, featuring 29 movable joints. Their capabilities allow them to perform movements including walking, running, punching, kicking, spinning, and getting up after falling.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, welcomed Riyadh's selection as the starting point for the league, affirming that the event presents a new model that combines competition, technology, and audience experience.

He added: "I warmly welcome Hero Esports' choice of Riyadh to host the first events of CyberHero. This choice reflects the passion of our fans and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to developing the esports sector as a thriving industry and a growing entertainment option. The energy witnessed at CyberHero x Riyadh has contributed to setting new boundaries for audience experience and competition."

For her part, Dani Tang, co-founder and CEO of Hero Esports, confirmed that CyberHero started from an ambitious idea about the future of competition, based on testing and developing robots' capabilities through data generated from competitions. She added that the company is working to establish a global technology lab at its headquarters in Shanghai, aiming to gather technical expertise and talent from around the world and leverage competition to support innovation and development in the field of robotics.

She further stated: "The Kingdom represents an important market in the company's future plans, and the presence of 'CyberHero' in Saudi Arabia will extend to talent development and building long-term relationships between youth and companies and institutions in Saudi Arabia and China."

She clarified that the company seeks, with the league's expansion, to build partnerships with entities in the fields of education, universities, tourism, technology, sports, entertainment, business, and music.

Hero Esports plans to expand the league's path across four main regions, including the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, with the Middle East hosting two out of eight stations, as part of a vision aimed at transferring physical artificial intelligence technologies from laboratories to a global competitive arena.

The competition model in CyberHero relies on three main roles within each team, including designers and engineers responsible for building the robots, programmers responsible for developing their intelligent systems, and operators who make direct decisions during the competition.

Hero Esports intends to expand the league in the future to include additional specialties and competitions, in parallel with the development of human robot capabilities, with the goal of building a global platform for robotic competitions that grows with advancements in physical artificial intelligence technologies.