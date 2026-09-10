انطلقت من العاصمة الرياض أولى محطات «سايبر هيرو» (CyberHero)، الدوري العالمي الجديد لمنافسات الروبوتات البشرية، وذلك بتنظيم شركة هيرو إي سبورتس (Hero Esports)، في بداية موسم تخطط الشركة لإقامته في ثماني مدن حول العالم.

وأقيمت فعالية سايبر هيرو x الرياض في بوليفارد سيتي، في تجربة جمعت بين الرياضات الروبوتية وتكنولوجيا والترفيه الحي، وقد شهدت الفعالية أول منافسة قتالية للروبوتات البشرية، وهي روبوتات صُمّمت لتشبه جسم الإنسان في الشكل والوظائف. وتشهد هذه الصناعة طفرة هائلة في الوقت الحالي بفضل دمجها مع تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة.

واعتمدت المنافسات على روبوتات بشرية من طراز EngineAI T800، يبلغ طول الواحد منها نحو 1.73 متر، ويتراوح وزنه بين 75 و85 كيلوجراماً، ويضم 29 مِفصلاً متحركاً. وتتيح قدراته تنفيذ حركات تشمل المشي والجري واللكم والركل والدوران والنهوض بعد السقوط.

ورحّب صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن سلطان آل سعود، رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية، باختيار الرياض نقطة انطلاق للدوري، مؤكداً أن الحدث يقدم نموذجاً جديداً يجمع بين المنافسة والتكنولوجيا وتجربة الجمهور.

وأضاف سموه: «أرحّب بحرارة باختيار هيرو إي سبورتس لمدينة الرياض لاستضافة أولى فعاليات سايبر هيرو. ويعكس هذا الاختيار شغف جماهيرنا والتزام المملكة العربية السعودية المستمر بتطوير قطاع الرياضات الإلكترونية، بوصفه قطاعاً مزدهراً وخياراً ترفيهياً متنامياً، وقد أسهمت الطاقة التي شهدتها سايبر هيرو x الرياض، في رسم حدود جديدة لتجربة الجمهور والمنافسة».

من جانبها، أكدت داني تانغ، الشريك المؤسس والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة هيرو إي سبورتس، أن سايبر هيرو انطلقت من فكرة طموحة حول مستقبل المنافسة، تقوم على اختبار قدرات الروبوتات وتطويرها من خلال البيانات الناتجة عن المنافسات، مضيفة أن الشركة تعمل على تأسيس مختبر عالمي للتكنولوجيا في مقرّها الرئيسي بمدينة شنغهاي، بهدف جمع الخبرات التقنية والمواهب من مختلِف أنحاء العالم، والاستفادة من المنافسة في دعم الابتكار والتطور في مجال الروبوتات.

وأضافت قولها: «تمثل المملكة سوقاً مهماً في خطط الشركة المستقبلية، وسوف يمتد حضور «سايبر هيرو» في السعودية إلى تطوير المواهب وبناء علاقات طويلة المدى بين الشباب والشركات والمؤسسات في السعودية والصين».

وأوضحت أن الشركة تسعى، مع توسع الدوري، إلى بناء شراكات مع جهات في مجالات التعليم والجامعات والسياحة والتكنولوجيا والرياضة والترفيه والأعمال والموسيقى.

وتخطط هيرو إي سبورتس للتوسع في مسار الدوري عبر أربع مناطق رئيسية تشمل الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا والأمريكيتين وآسيا، على أن تستضيف منطقة الشرق الأوسط محطتين من أصل ثماني محطات، ضمن رؤية تستهدف نقل تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المادي من المختبرات إلى ساحة تنافس عالمية.

ويعتمد نموذج المنافسة في سايبر هيرو على ثلاثة أدوار رئيسية داخل كل فريق، تشمل المصممين والمهندسين المسؤولين عن بناء الروبوتات، والمبرمجين المسؤولين عن تطوير أنظمتها الذكية، والمشغّلين الذين يتخذون القرارات المباشرة أثناء المنافسة.

وتعتزم هيرو إي سبورتس توسيع الدوري مستقبلاً ليشمل تخصصات ومنافسات إضافية، بالتوازي مع تطور قدرات الروبوتات البشرية، بهدف بناء منصة عالمية للمنافسات الروبوتية تنمو مع التقدم في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المادي.