The economic expert and stock market analyst, Bayat Al-Owaid, confirmed to "Okaz" that the decision by the Insurance Authority to review the pricing mechanism for vehicle insurance is positive for the insurance market in Saudi Arabia, as it makes prices suitable for everyone.

He explained that the decision avoids inflation in insurance prices, similar to what happened recently, where vehicle insurance increased significantly, reaching rates exceeding 100%.

Al-Owaid stated: "The Authority aims for vehicle insurance pricing to be based on principles that include everyone, such as ensuring that prices are fair and not exaggerated, and based on actuarial principles and sound underwriting rules, rather than relying on the pricing of other insurance companies, among other requirements.

6 Regulatory Standards

It is worth noting that the Saudi Insurance Authority announced yesterday the review of the vehicle insurance pricing mechanism to ensure that insurance companies comply with regulatory standards, ensuring the provision of fair and reasonable prices.

The Authority mentioned on its X platform that the six main regulatory standards for vehicle insurance pricing are the commitment of insurance companies to ensure that product prices are fair and not exaggerated, and that they are based on actuarial principles and sound underwriting rules.

Supported Data and Reliable Experiences

According to the Authority's decision, companies are not allowed to rely solely on the prices applied by other companies, and the prices must adhere to underwriting rules so that they do not lead to a drop in the company's product prices below the technically acceptable level or cause losses, and they must be supported by reliable data and experiences, with the Authority being provided with the bases used in determining prices.