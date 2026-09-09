أكد الخبير الاقتصادي محلل أسواق الأسهم بيات العويض، لـ«عكاظ»، أن قرار هيئة التأمين مراجعة آلية تسعير تأمين المركبات يعد إيجابياً لسوق التأمين في السعودية، إذ يجعل الأسعار مناسبة للجميع.
وأوضح أن القرار يتفادى التضخم في أسعار التأمين مثل ما حدث أخيراً، إذ ارتفع تأمين المركبات بشكل لافت وصل إلى نسب فاقت 100%.
وقال العويض: «الهيئة تسعى لأن يكون تسعير تأمين المركبات وفق أسس تشمل الجميع، منها أن تكون الأسعار عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها، ومبنية على أسس اكتوارية وقواعد اكتتاب سليمة وليس بناءً على تسعير شركات التأمين الأخرى، وغيرها من الاشتراطات الأخرى.
6 معايير رقابية
يذكر أن هيئة التأمين السعودية، أعلنت أمس، مراجعة آلية تسعير تأمين المركبات للتأكد من التزام شركات التأمين بالمعايير الرقابية، وبما يضمن توفير أسعار عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها.
وذكرت الهيئة على موقع إكس، أن أبرز 6 معايير رقابية لتسعير تأمين المركبات هي التزام شركات التأمين بأن تكون أسعار المنتجات عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها، وتكون مبنية على أسس اكتوارية وقواعد اكتتاب سليمة.
بيانات مدعومة وتجارب موثوقة
وبحسب قرار الهيئة، فإنه لا يجوز للشركة الاعتماد على الأسعار التي تطبقها الشركات الأخرى فقط، وأن تكون الأسعار حسب قواعد الاكتتاب بحيث لا تؤدي إلى هبوط أسعار منتجات الشركة عن المستوى المقبول فنياً أو التسبب في خسارتها، وأن تكون مدعومة ببيانات وتجارب موثوقة، مع تزويد الهيئة بالأسس المستخدمة في تحديد الأسعار.
The economic expert and stock market analyst, Bayat Al-Owaid, confirmed to "Okaz" that the decision by the Insurance Authority to review the pricing mechanism for vehicle insurance is positive for the insurance market in Saudi Arabia, as it makes prices suitable for everyone.
He explained that the decision avoids inflation in insurance prices, similar to what happened recently, where vehicle insurance increased significantly, reaching rates exceeding 100%.
Al-Owaid stated: "The Authority aims for vehicle insurance pricing to be based on principles that include everyone, such as ensuring that prices are fair and not exaggerated, and based on actuarial principles and sound underwriting rules, rather than relying on the pricing of other insurance companies, among other requirements.
6 Regulatory Standards
It is worth noting that the Saudi Insurance Authority announced yesterday the review of the vehicle insurance pricing mechanism to ensure that insurance companies comply with regulatory standards, ensuring the provision of fair and reasonable prices.
The Authority mentioned on its X platform that the six main regulatory standards for vehicle insurance pricing are the commitment of insurance companies to ensure that product prices are fair and not exaggerated, and that they are based on actuarial principles and sound underwriting rules.
Supported Data and Reliable Experiences
According to the Authority's decision, companies are not allowed to rely solely on the prices applied by other companies, and the prices must adhere to underwriting rules so that they do not lead to a drop in the company's product prices below the technically acceptable level or cause losses, and they must be supported by reliable data and experiences, with the Authority being provided with the bases used in determining prices.