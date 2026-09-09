أكد الخبير الاقتصادي محلل أسواق الأسهم بيات العويض، لـ«عكاظ»، أن قرار هيئة التأمين مراجعة آلية تسعير تأمين المركبات يعد إيجابياً لسوق التأمين في السعودية، إذ يجعل الأسعار مناسبة للجميع.

وأوضح أن القرار يتفادى التضخم في أسعار التأمين مثل ما حدث أخيراً، إذ ارتفع تأمين المركبات بشكل لافت وصل إلى نسب فاقت 100%.

وقال العويض: «الهيئة تسعى لأن يكون تسعير تأمين المركبات وفق أسس تشمل الجميع، منها أن تكون الأسعار عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها، ومبنية على أسس اكتوارية وقواعد اكتتاب سليمة وليس بناءً على تسعير شركات التأمين الأخرى، وغيرها من الاشتراطات الأخرى.

6 معايير رقابية

يذكر أن هيئة التأمين السعودية، أعلنت أمس، مراجعة آلية تسعير تأمين المركبات للتأكد من التزام شركات التأمين بالمعايير الرقابية، وبما يضمن توفير أسعار عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها.

وذكرت الهيئة على موقع إكس، أن أبرز 6 معايير رقابية لتسعير تأمين المركبات هي التزام شركات التأمين بأن تكون أسعار المنتجات عادلة وغير مبالغ فيها، وتكون مبنية على أسس اكتوارية وقواعد اكتتاب سليمة.

بيانات مدعومة وتجارب موثوقة

وبحسب قرار الهيئة، فإنه لا يجوز للشركة الاعتماد على الأسعار التي تطبقها الشركات الأخرى فقط، وأن تكون الأسعار حسب قواعد الاكتتاب بحيث لا تؤدي إلى هبوط أسعار منتجات الشركة عن المستوى المقبول فنياً أو التسبب في خسارتها، وأن تكون مدعومة ببيانات وتجارب موثوقة، مع تزويد الهيئة بالأسس المستخدمة في تحديد الأسعار.