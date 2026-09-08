أعلنت القوات المشتركة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أسر القيادي في مليشيا الحوثي أبو علي العذري، مؤكدة أنه أحد قادة قوات التدخل السريع في جبهة البرح، إلى جانب عدد من العناصر، عقب مواجهات عنيفة في محيط الوازعية غربي محافظة تعز.
وقال الإعلام العسكري للمقاومة الوطنية التابعة للجيش اليمني إن المليشيا الحوثية حاولت تنفيذ عملية عسكرية في منطقة الوازعية بهدف الضغط على المقاومة الوطنية والتقدم باتجاه الساحل في محاولة لحصار القوات المدافعة في المنطقة لكنها فشلت.
وأوضحت الإعلام العسكري أن القوات المحاصرة صمدت في مواقعها، قبل أن تصل تعزيزات من ألوية العمالقة وتنفذ عملية عسكرية أسفرت عن كسر الحصار، أعقبها تطويق القوات الحوثية من قبل القوات المشتركة، مبينة أن المواجهات انتهت بأسر عدد من عناصر الحوثيين، بينهم القيادي أبو علي العذري، الذي كان يتولى قيادة إحدى مجموعات التدخل السريع في جبهة البرح، إلى جانب عدد من مرافقيه.
وأشار الإعلام العسكري إلى أن سلاح الجو اليمني استهدف تعزيزات عسكرية حوثية كانت في طريقها إلى الجبهة لدعم القوات المشاركة في الهجوم، مؤكدًا سقوط أعداد كبيرة من عناصر مليشيا الحوثي بين قتيل وجريح.
العذري وعناصره خلال محاصرتهم والقبض عليهم
ولقي أكثر من 40 مسلحاً وقيادياً حوثياً خلال الأيام الأولى من هذا الأسبوع، في المعارك الدائرة على جبهتي تعز والحديدة، وسط تكتم حوثي على حجم الخسائر البشرية التي تتكبدها الجماعة.
ونشر عدد من الناشطين اليمنيين في مناطق سيطرة الحوثي أسماء عدد من العناصر والقيادات الحوثية القتلى، رغم التأكيدات أن العدد الفعلي أكبر بكثير، في ظل استمرار المليشيا التعتيم على قتلاها والاكتفاء بتشييع كل قتيل في منطقة مقتله.
The joint forces announced today (Tuesday) the capture of the Houthi militia leader Abu Ali Al-Adhri, confirming that he is one of the leaders of the rapid intervention forces on the Al-Barah front, along with several other elements, following violent confrontations in the vicinity of Al-Waziyah in western Taiz governorate.
The military media of the National Resistance affiliated with the Yemeni army stated that the Houthi militia attempted to carry out a military operation in the Al-Waziyah area aimed at pressuring the National Resistance and advancing towards the coast in an attempt to besiege the defending forces in the area, but they failed.
The military media clarified that the besieged forces held their positions until reinforcements from the Giants Brigades arrived and carried out a military operation that resulted in breaking the siege, followed by the encirclement of the Houthi forces by the joint forces. It indicated that the confrontations ended with the capture of several Houthi elements, including the leader Abu Ali Al-Adhri, who was in charge of leading one of the rapid intervention groups on the Al-Barah front, along with several of his companions.
The military media pointed out that the Yemeni air force targeted Houthi military reinforcements that were on their way to the front to support the forces participating in the attack, confirming that a large number of Houthi militia elements were killed or wounded.
العذري وعناصره خلال محاصرتهم والقبض عليهم
More than 40 armed men and Houthi leaders were killed during the first days of this week in the battles taking place on the fronts of Taiz and Al-Hudaydah, amid Houthi secrecy regarding the scale of the human losses incurred by the group.
A number of Yemeni activists in Houthi-controlled areas published the names of several killed Houthi elements and leaders, despite assurances that the actual number is much higher, amid the militia's continued concealment of its casualties and its practice of only holding funerals for each killed in the area of their death.