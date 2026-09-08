The joint forces announced today (Tuesday) the capture of the Houthi militia leader Abu Ali Al-Adhri, confirming that he is one of the leaders of the rapid intervention forces on the Al-Barah front, along with several other elements, following violent confrontations in the vicinity of Al-Waziyah in western Taiz governorate.



The military media of the National Resistance affiliated with the Yemeni army stated that the Houthi militia attempted to carry out a military operation in the Al-Waziyah area aimed at pressuring the National Resistance and advancing towards the coast in an attempt to besiege the defending forces in the area, but they failed.



The military media clarified that the besieged forces held their positions until reinforcements from the Giants Brigades arrived and carried out a military operation that resulted in breaking the siege, followed by the encirclement of the Houthi forces by the joint forces. It indicated that the confrontations ended with the capture of several Houthi elements, including the leader Abu Ali Al-Adhri, who was in charge of leading one of the rapid intervention groups on the Al-Barah front, along with several of his companions.



The military media pointed out that the Yemeni air force targeted Houthi military reinforcements that were on their way to the front to support the forces participating in the attack, confirming that a large number of Houthi militia elements were killed or wounded.

العذري وعناصره خلال محاصرتهم والقبض عليهم

More than 40 armed men and Houthi leaders were killed during the first days of this week in the battles taking place on the fronts of Taiz and Al-Hudaydah, amid Houthi secrecy regarding the scale of the human losses incurred by the group.



A number of Yemeni activists in Houthi-controlled areas published the names of several killed Houthi elements and leaders, despite assurances that the actual number is much higher, amid the militia's continued concealment of its casualties and its practice of only holding funerals for each killed in the area of their death.