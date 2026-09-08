أعلنت القوات المشتركة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أسر القيادي في مليشيا الحوثي أبو علي العذري، مؤكدة أنه أحد قادة قوات التدخل السريع في جبهة البرح، إلى جانب عدد من العناصر، عقب مواجهات عنيفة في محيط الوازعية غربي محافظة تعز.


وقال الإعلام العسكري للمقاومة الوطنية التابعة للجيش اليمني إن المليشيا الحوثية حاولت تنفيذ عملية عسكرية في منطقة الوازعية بهدف الضغط على المقاومة الوطنية والتقدم باتجاه الساحل في محاولة لحصار القوات المدافعة في المنطقة لكنها فشلت.


وأوضحت الإعلام العسكري أن القوات المحاصرة صمدت في مواقعها، قبل أن تصل تعزيزات من ألوية العمالقة وتنفذ عملية عسكرية أسفرت عن كسر الحصار، أعقبها تطويق القوات الحوثية من قبل القوات المشتركة، مبينة أن المواجهات انتهت بأسر عدد من عناصر الحوثيين، بينهم القيادي أبو علي العذري، الذي كان يتولى قيادة إحدى مجموعات التدخل السريع في جبهة البرح، إلى جانب عدد من مرافقيه.


وأشار الإعلام العسكري إلى أن سلاح الجو اليمني استهدف تعزيزات عسكرية حوثية كانت في طريقها إلى الجبهة لدعم القوات المشاركة في الهجوم، مؤكدًا سقوط أعداد كبيرة من عناصر مليشيا الحوثي بين قتيل وجريح.

العذري وعناصره خلال محاصرتهم والقبض عليهم

العذري وعناصره خلال محاصرتهم والقبض عليهم

ولقي أكثر من 40 مسلحاً وقيادياً حوثياً خلال الأيام الأولى من هذا الأسبوع، في المعارك الدائرة على جبهتي تعز والحديدة، وسط تكتم حوثي على حجم الخسائر البشرية التي تتكبدها الجماعة.


ونشر عدد من الناشطين اليمنيين في مناطق سيطرة الحوثي أسماء عدد من العناصر والقيادات الحوثية القتلى، رغم التأكيدات أن العدد الفعلي أكبر بكثير، في ظل استمرار المليشيا التعتيم على قتلاها والاكتفاء بتشييع كل قتيل في منطقة مقتله.