أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن تصعيد ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية واعتداءاتها التي استهدفت المملكة ومقدراتها الوطنية ومواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً ونهجاً عدائياً وغير مسؤول، مؤكداً أن قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف ستتخذ الإجراءات العملياتية اللازمة لردع الميليشيا ومواجهة اعتداءاتها بكل حزم.

استهداف أعيان مدنية

وأوضح المالكي أن الاعتداءات الحوثية العبثية، التي كان آخرها استهداف أعيان مدنية واقتصادية في مدن أبها وخميس مشيط وجازان ونجران، وأسفرت عن إصابة 73 مدنياً بينهم نساء وأطفال، تمثل انتهاكاً سافراً لسيادة المملكة وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.

وشدد على أن الاعتداءات الآثمة وغير المبررة التي ترتكبها الميليشيا الحوثية تتعمد الإضرار بمقدرات المملكة الوطنية والمنشآت والأعيان المدنية، وتعكس استمرار سلوكها الإجرامي المتطرف الرافض لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في اليمن ومحيطه العربي والإسلامي.

إجراءات لردع الميليشيا

وأكد المتحدث باسم التحالف أن قيادة القوات المشتركة ستتخذ كافة الإجراءات العملياتية اللازمة لردع ميليشيا الحوثي ومواجهة نهجها العدائي بكل حزم، دفاعاً عن سيادة المملكة وصوناً لمقدراتها الوطنية وحفاظاً على سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.

تحذير من مصادر التهديد

وشدد المالكي على أن التحالف سيتخذ جميع التدابير والإجراءات اللازمة للرد على مصادر التهديد وتحييد خطرها، في رسالة حازمة بأن أي اعتداء يستهدف أمن المملكة وسيادتها ومقدراتها سيُواجَه بالإجراءات اللازمة لوقف التهديد وردع مصادره