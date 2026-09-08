The official spokesperson for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed that the escalation of the terrorist Houthi militia and its attacks targeting the Kingdom, its national capabilities, its citizens, and residents on its territory represents a serious escalation and an irresponsible hostile approach, emphasizing that the leadership of the coalition's joint forces will take the necessary operational measures to deter the militia and confront its attacks with firmness.

Targeting Civilian Objects

Al-Maliki explained that the reckless Houthi attacks, the latest of which targeted civilian and economic objects in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, resulted in the injury of 73 civilians, including women and children, representing a blatant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

He stressed that the unjustified and sinful attacks perpetrated by the Houthi militia deliberately harm the Kingdom's national capabilities, facilities, and civilian objects, reflecting its continued extremist criminal behavior that rejects achieving peace and stability in Yemen and its Arab and Islamic surroundings.

Measures to Deter the Militia

The coalition spokesperson confirmed that the leadership of the joint forces will take all necessary operational measures to deter the Houthi militia and confront its hostile approach with firmness, in defense of the Kingdom's sovereignty, preservation of its national capabilities, and protection of the safety of citizens and residents.

Warning Against Threat Sources

Al-Maliki emphasized that the coalition will take all necessary measures and actions to respond to threat sources and neutralize their danger, sending a firm message that any attack targeting the security, sovereignty, and capabilities of the Kingdom will be met with the necessary measures to stop the threat and deter its sources.