Artist Saif Abu Al-Naja, the father of the late Yasmin Abu Al-Naja, the only daughter of the Egyptian artist Naglaa Fathy, revealed new details regarding her health condition and the surgery she underwent before her passing, putting an end to the rumors surrounding her having the catheterization without her family's knowledge, coinciding with the controversy that followed her ex-husband's statements about their private lives.

Abu Al-Naja confirmed, in a special statement to "Okaz," that the reports about the family being unaware of the surgery are incorrect, clarifying that her mother was also aware of the matter, and said: "I was aware of the surgery as well as her mother."

Struggling with Heart Disease for 30 Years

Yasmin's father explained that the health crisis was not a recent development, as his daughter had suffered from a heart problem for many years and had needed a complementary medical procedure for about 30 years.

He added that Yasmin was able to continue her life normally, got married, and had children, and she managed her health conditions without allowing her illness to become an obstacle to her family life.

Her Father Warned Her Against Undergoing the Surgery

Saif Abu Al-Naja pointed out that his daughter had been suffering from recurring health issues in recent months, and she continued to complain about them for about 6 months, which led him to try to convince her not to undergo the surgery, fearing it would affect her condition.

He said: "When she spent 6 months complaining, I told her not to do it; my daughter was a special case," emphasizing that his stance was not an objection to the treatment as much as it was rooted in his fears for his daughter and the nature of her health situation.

What Did He Say About His Daughter's Ex-Husband's Statements?

Regarding the controversy sparked by the statements of Khadr Muhammad Khadr, Yasmin's ex-husband, about details of their married life, her father spoke cautiously, affirming that his daughter was not the type of person who liked to get involved in conflicts or disturb those around her.

He said: "There might be some truth in his statement; every marriage has its flaws, and may God forgive him," indicating that married life inherently has both positive and difficult aspects, without his desire to delve into more details about his daughter's marriage.

"My Daughter Suffered in Her Marriage"

About Yasmin's marital experience, her father summarized a part of her struggles in a few words, saying: "My daughter suffered in her marriage," a phrase that reflected the extent of the difficulties she faced during that period, while he preferred not to disclose more details out of respect for her privacy.