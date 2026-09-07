كشف الفنان سيف أبو النجا، والد الراحلة ياسمين أبو النجا، الأبنة الوحيدة للفنانة المصرية نجلاء فتحي، تفاصيل جديدة بشأن حالتها الصحية والعملية التي خضعت لها قبل وفاتها، واضعًا حدًا لما أثير حول إجرائها القسطرة دون معرفة أفراد أسرتها، بالتزامن مع الجدل الذي صاحب تصريحات طليقها عن حياتهما الخاصة.

وأكد أبو النجا، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن ما تردد عن عدم علم الأسرة بالعملية غير صحيح، موضحًا أن والدتها كانت أيضًا على دراية بالأمر، وقال: «كان عندي علم بالعملية وكذلك والدتها».

معاناة مع مرض القلب منذ 30 عامًا

وأوضح والد ياسمين أن الأزمة الصحية لم تكن وليدة الفترة الأخيرة، إذ عانت ابنته من مشكلة في القلب منذ سنوات طويلة، وكانت بحاجة إلى إجراء طبي تكميلي منذ نحو 30 عامًا.

وأضاف أن ياسمين تمكنت من مواصلة حياتها بصورة طبيعية، وتزوجت وأنجبت، وظلت تتعامل مع ظروفها الصحية دون أن تحول مرضها إلى عائق أمام حياتها الأسرية.

والدها حذرها من الخضوع للعملية

وأشار سيف أبو النجا إلى أن ابنته عانت خلال الأشهر الأخيرة من متاعب صحية متكررة، واستمرت في الشكوى منها لنحو 6 أشهر، الأمر الذي دفعه إلى محاولة إقناعها بعدم الخضوع للعملية، خوفًا من تأثيرها على حالتها.

وقال: «لما قعدت 6 شهور تشتكي، قلت لها متعمليش، بنتي كانت حالة خاصة»، مؤكدًا أن موقفه لم يكن اعتراضًا على العلاج بقدر ما كان نابعًا من مخاوفه على ابنته وطبيعة وضعها الصحي.

ماذا قال عن تصريحات طليق ابنته؟

وعن الجدل الذي أثارته تصريحات خضر محمد خضر، طليق ياسمين، بشأن تفاصيل من حياتهما الزوجية، تحدث والدها بحذر، مؤكدًا أن ابنته لم تكن من الشخصيات التي تحب الدخول في خلافات أو إزعاج المحيطين بها.

وقال: «ممكن تكون جملته فيها حاجة، وكل جوازة فيها عيوب وربنا يسامحه»، في إشارة إلى أن الحياة الزوجية تحمل بطبيعتها جوانب إيجابية وأخرى صعبة، دون رغبته في الخوض في تفاصيل أكثر عن زواج ابنته.

«بنتي تعبت في جوازتها»

وعن تجربة ياسمين الزوجية، اختصر والدها جانبًا من معاناتها في كلمات قليلة، قائلًا: «بنتي تعبت في جوازتها»، وهي العبارة التي عكست حجم الصعوبات التي مرت بها خلال تلك الفترة، بينما فضل عدم الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل احترامًا لخصوصيتها.