رصد فريق من العلماء في الصين ظهور فيروس جديد ينقله القرَّاد، قادر على إحداث أعراض تشبه الإنفلونزا، إلى جانب علامات على التهاب الكبد ونقص الصفائح الدموية. الفيروس، الذي أُطلق عليه اسم (ALTNV)، ينتمي إلى مجموعة الأورثونايروفيروسات، وتم التعرف عليه خلال متابعة طويلة لمرضى ظهرت عليهم حمى شديدة واضطرابات غير معتادة منذ عام 2009.

وتشير الدراسة إلى أن الفيروس الجديد يختلف وراثيًا عن فيروس (دابي باندافيروس) المعروف بتسببه في متلازمة الحمى الشديدة مع نقص الصفيحات، رغم أن كليهما ينتقل عبر القراد نفسه. وبعد تحليل آلاف العينات، اكتشف الباحثون وجود ALTNV لدى نحو 10% من المرضى الذين تعرضوا للدغات القراد، فيما كانت الحالات المشتركة بين الفيروسين أكثر عرضة لمضاعفات تنفسية وكلوية، وسُجلت وفيات بين المصابين بالعدوى المزدوجة.

وتوضح الدكتورة شارون ناخمان، رئيسة قسم الأمراض المعدية للأطفال في نيويورك، أن نقص الصفائح الدموية قد يؤدي إلى نزيف خطير، وأن بعض الحالات المرتبطة بفيروسات القراد سجلت معدلات وفاة مرتفعة، ما دفع الباحثين إلى مواصلة التحقيق في مسببات المرض. وتشير إلى أن أعراض ALTNV قد تبدأ بشكل يشبه الإنفلونزا، مع الحمى وآلام العضلات والتعب، وأحيانًا مشكلات تنفسية.

ورغم أن الفيروس الجديد قد يسبب انخفاضًا في الصفائح، فإن الدراسة لم تربطه وحده بحالات النزيف الشديد أو الوفيات، إذ ظهرت النتائج الخطرة لدى المرضى المصابين أيضًا بفيروس DBV. وتؤكد ناخمان أن التشخيص الدقيق ضروري، لأن مضادات الفيروسات المتاحة للإنفلونزا لا تنفع مع معظم الفيروسات المنقولة بالقراد، ما يجعل العلاج مقتصرًا على الرعاية الداعمة وتجنب الأدوية غير المناسبة، خصوصًا المضادات الحيوية.

وتوصي الجهات الطبية باتباع إجراءات وقائية لتجنب لدغات القراد، مثل ارتداء ملابس طويلة، واستخدام طاردات الحشرات، وفحص الجلد بعد التنزه أو المشي في المناطق المفتوحة، لأن بقاء القراد على الجلد لفترة أطول يزيد احتمالات انتقال العدوى.