In a striking change to Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, a new logo has appeared instead of "CR7," in a move associated with Georgina Rodriguez's brand.

This step came after Ronaldo officially married Georgina Rodriguez, with whom he has been linked since 2016, before they announced their marriage this summer at a private ceremony in the Portuguese city of Cascais.

Ronaldo (41 years old) is considered one of the greatest football stars in the history of the game, having achieved numerous titles and awards during his career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and his current club Al Nassr, as well as winning the Ballon d'Or five times.

The replacement of the "CR7" logo with the new one reflects the presence of Georgina's brand on the private jet, which has always been associated with Ronaldo's image and his famous logo.