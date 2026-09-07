في تغيير لافت على طائرة كريستيانو رونالدو الخاصة، ظهر شعار بدلاً من «CR7»، في خطوة ارتبطت بعلامة جورجينا رودريغيز التجارية.

وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد زواج رونالدو رسمياً من جورجينا رودريغيز، التي ارتبط بها منذ 2016، قبل أن يعلنا زواجهما هذا الصيف في حفل خاص بمدينة كاشكايس البرتغالية.

ويُعد رونالدو (41 عاماً) من أبرز نجوم كرة القدم في تاريخ اللعبة، بعدما حقق العديد من الألقاب والجوائز خلال مسيرته مع مانشستر يونايتد وريال مدريد ويوفنتوس، إلى جانب ناديه الحالي النصر السعودي، كما تُوج بجائزة الكرة الذهبية خمس مرات.

ويأتي استبدال شعار «CR7» بالجديد ليعكس حضور العلامة التجارية لجورجينا على الطائرة الخاصة، التي لطالما ارتبطت بصورة رونالدو وشعاره الشهير.