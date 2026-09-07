ثمّن أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ما توليه حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، من دعم واهتمام بتطوير وتعزيز الاستثمار في منطقة الباحة وجميع مناطق المملكة، بما في ذلك تهيئة الفرص الاستثمارية النوعية والمستدامة، ما يسهم في دعم التنمية في المنطقة وتعزيز مكانتها كوجهة سياحية واستثمارية واعدة.

وأكد الأمير حسام خلال افتتاحه «منتجع قمرة الجبلي» بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي، أن المنطقة شهدت تنامياً في الاستثمار بنسبة 16%، إذ تزخر بمقومات طبيعية تجعلها من الوجهات السياحية الواعدة في المملكة، مؤكداً أن المنطقة تمتلك مقومات سياحية متنوعة، وفرصاً واعدة في مجالات متعددة، إلى جانب الإقبال المتزايد من الزوار، إذ تستقبل المنطقة أكثر من مليون زائر سنوياً، داعياً المستثمرين إلى الاستفادة من الفرص الواعدة التي تزخر بها المنطقة، والمشاركة في تطوير منظومتها السياحية، بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة.

وثمّن لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة وشركة أسفار جهودهما في إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من مشروع «منتجع قمرة الجبلي»، مؤكداً أن هذا المشروع النوعي يمثل إضافة مهمة للقطاع السياحي في المنطقة، بما يتميز به من موقع استثنائي على قمة جبل خيرة، وما يقدمه من تجربة سياحية وترفيهية وسكنية متكاملة، ويسهم في تنويع المعروض السياحي.

ويتبوأ المنتجع مساحة تتجاوز 21 ألف متر مربع، ويضم 30 غرفة وجناحاً جبلياً صُممت بما ينسجم مع الهوية الطبيعية لمنطقة الباحة، ويقدم تجربة ضيافة ترتكز على خصوصية المكان وتنوعه البيئي والثقافي، إلى جانب مجموعة من التجارب والأنشطة التي تعزز من جاذبية الوجهة، ويمثل المنتجع في صورته الحالية المرحلة الأولى من المشروع، فيما تعتزم «أسفار» المضي في تطوير مرحلته الثانية بإضافة 70 غرفة وجناحاً جديداً، بما يوسع الطاقة الاستيعابية للمشروع، ويعزز قدرته على مواكبة نمو الطلب السياحي في المنطقة.