The Prince of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, valued the support and attention given by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, towards the development and enhancement of investment in the Al-Baha region and all regions of the Kingdom. This includes preparing quality and sustainable investment opportunities that contribute to supporting development in the region and enhancing its status as a promising tourist and investment destination.

Prince Hussam confirmed during the inauguration of the "Qamra Al-Jabali Resort," in the presence of the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki, that the region has witnessed a 16% growth in investment, as it is rich in natural components that make it one of the promising tourist destinations in the Kingdom. He emphasized that the region possesses diverse tourist components and promising opportunities in various fields, alongside the increasing influx of visitors, as the region receives more than one million visitors annually. He called on investors to take advantage of the promising opportunities available in the region and to participate in developing its tourism system to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership.

He appreciated the efforts of the Public Investment Fund and Asfar Company in completing the first phase of the "Qamra Al-Jabali Resort" project, affirming that this qualitative project represents an important addition to the tourism sector in the region, given its exceptional location at the summit of Jabal Khayrah and the comprehensive tourism, entertainment, and residential experience it offers, contributing to diversifying the tourism offerings.

The resort occupies an area of over 21,000 square meters and includes 30 mountain rooms and suites designed to align with the natural identity of the Al-Baha region. It provides a hospitality experience based on the uniqueness of the location and its environmental and cultural diversity, alongside a range of experiences and activities that enhance the attractiveness of the destination. The resort, in its current form, represents the first phase of the project, while Asfar intends to proceed with the development of its second phase by adding 70 new rooms and suites, which will expand the project's capacity and enhance its ability to keep pace with the growing tourism demand in the region.