شدّد رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر رئيس مجلس إدارة اتحاد الغرف السعودية الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل على أن الأمن يمثّل الركيزة الأساسية للاستثمار والنمو الاقتصادي، مشيراً إلى أن منظومة الأمن الشاملة التي تتمتع بها المملكة أسهمت في تعزيز جاذبيتها وتنافسيتها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

عبد الله صالح كامل في مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ»: الأمن أساس الاستثمار ورسالة المملكة إلى العالم

واستهل حديثه خلال مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» برفع الشكر إلى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن س2عود بن نايف لرعايته النسخة الثانية من المؤتمر، مثمّناً جهود وزارة الداخلية والجهات القائمة على تنظيمه، وما تؤديه الوزارة من دور محوري في حفظ أمن المملكة واستقرارها.

وأوضح أن المجتمع السعودي يعيش نعمة الأمن بصورة مستمرة، حتى أصبحت جزءاً من تفاصيل حياته اليومية، مبيّناً أن اجتماع المسؤولين عن الأمن مع المستثمرين في مكان واحد يحمل دلالة مهمة على العلاقة الوثيقة بين الأمن والاستثمار.

وقال: «المملكة دولة آمنة، واحتلت المركز الأول بين دول مجموعة العشرين في مؤشر الشعور بالأمان عند السير ليلاً»، مؤكداً أن الأمن هو أساس الاستثمار، والاستثمار أساس النمو، وأن الدول مهما امتلكت من ثروات أو ميزات تنافسية فإن غياب الأمن يؤدي إلى إهدارها.

وأضاف أن الأمن في المملكة لا يقتصر على المدن الرئيسية، بل يمتد إلى مختلف المناطق والأطراف، لافتاً إلى أن مفهوم الأمن لم يعد مرتبطاً فقط بحماية الأفراد ومكافحة الجرائم، وإنما أصبح يشمل الأمن الغذائي وأمن الطاقة والإمدادات والأمن السيبراني، وهي عناصر رئيسية تؤثر في قرارات المستثمرين. وأشار إلى أن المملكة قطعت شوطاً متقدّماً في الأمن السيبراني، وأصبحت ضمن الدول الخمس الأكثر تقدّماً في هذا المجال، ما يعزّز الثقة في بيئتها الاستثمارية وقدرتها على حماية الأعمال والمنشآت وسلاسل الإمداد. وبيّن أن دور وزارة الداخلية في تأمين الأفراد وحركة التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد داخل المدن وعبر الحدود يمثل ركيزة أساسية للقطاع الخاص؛ إذ أصبح الأمن عاملاً مباشراً في خفض التكاليف وضمان استمرارية الأعمال وجذب الاستثمارات.

عبد الله صالح كامل في مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ»: الأمن أساس الاستثمار ورسالة المملكة إلى العالم

ولفت إلى أن المستثمر، عند تأسيس مصنع أو مشروع في الرياض أو جدة أو غيرهما من مدن المملكة، يحتاج إلى شبكة نقل فعّالة وطرق آمنة وسلاسل إمداد موثوقة، موضحاً أن تكامل هذه العناصر مكّن المستثمرين من التوسع والاستفادة من الميزات التنافسية التي تتمتع بها مختلف المناطق.

وأكد أن الأمن الذي تنعم به المملكة اليوم هو ثمرة مسيرة تاريخية بدأت بتوحيد البلاد على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن، وما ترتب على ذلك من استقرار الطرق وتيسير حركة المواطنين وضيوف الرحمن إلى المشاعر المقدسة. وأشار إلى أن نجاح المملكة في إدارة الحشود وتأمين ملايين الحجاج يجسّد نموذجاً متقدّماً في الأمن والتنظيم، ويقدّم للمسلمين من مختلف دول العالم رسالة عملية عن قدرة المملكة على توفير بيئة آمنة ومستقرة لزوارها.

واختتم عبدالله صالح كامل حديثه بالتأكيد على أن الأمن أحد أهم مقوّمات قوة المملكة واستقرارها وجاذبيتها الاستثمارية، وركيزة رئيسية للتنمية والنمو الاقتصادي وخدمة المسلمين وضيوف الرحمن.