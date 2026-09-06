عبد الله صالح كامل في مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ»: الأمن أساس الاستثمار ورسالة المملكة إلى العالم

شدّد رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر رئيس مجلس إدارة اتحاد الغرف السعودية الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل على أن الأمن يمثّل الركيزة الأساسية للاستثمار والنمو الاقتصادي، مشيراً إلى أن منظومة الأمن الشاملة التي تتمتع بها المملكة أسهمت في تعزيز جاذبيتها وتنافسيتها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
واستهل حديثه خلال مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» برفع الشكر إلى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن س2عود بن نايف لرعايته النسخة الثانية من المؤتمر، مثمّناً جهود وزارة الداخلية والجهات القائمة على تنظيمه، وما تؤديه الوزارة من دور محوري في حفظ أمن المملكة واستقرارها.
وأوضح أن المجتمع السعودي يعيش نعمة الأمن بصورة مستمرة، حتى أصبحت جزءاً من تفاصيل حياته اليومية، مبيّناً أن اجتماع المسؤولين عن الأمن مع المستثمرين في مكان واحد يحمل دلالة مهمة على العلاقة الوثيقة بين الأمن والاستثمار.
وقال: «المملكة دولة آمنة، واحتلت المركز الأول بين دول مجموعة العشرين في مؤشر الشعور بالأمان عند السير ليلاً»، مؤكداً أن الأمن هو أساس الاستثمار، والاستثمار أساس النمو، وأن الدول مهما امتلكت من ثروات أو ميزات تنافسية فإن غياب الأمن يؤدي إلى إهدارها.
وأضاف أن الأمن في المملكة لا يقتصر على المدن الرئيسية، بل يمتد إلى مختلف المناطق والأطراف، لافتاً إلى أن مفهوم الأمن لم يعد مرتبطاً فقط بحماية الأفراد ومكافحة الجرائم، وإنما أصبح يشمل الأمن الغذائي وأمن الطاقة والإمدادات والأمن السيبراني، وهي عناصر رئيسية تؤثر في قرارات المستثمرين. وأشار إلى أن المملكة قطعت شوطاً متقدّماً في الأمن السيبراني، وأصبحت ضمن الدول الخمس الأكثر تقدّماً في هذا المجال، ما يعزّز الثقة في بيئتها الاستثمارية وقدرتها على حماية الأعمال والمنشآت وسلاسل الإمداد. وبيّن أن دور وزارة الداخلية في تأمين الأفراد وحركة التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد داخل المدن وعبر الحدود يمثل ركيزة أساسية للقطاع الخاص؛ إذ أصبح الأمن عاملاً مباشراً في خفض التكاليف وضمان استمرارية الأعمال وجذب الاستثمارات.
ولفت إلى أن المستثمر، عند تأسيس مصنع أو مشروع في الرياض أو جدة أو غيرهما من مدن المملكة، يحتاج إلى شبكة نقل فعّالة وطرق آمنة وسلاسل إمداد موثوقة، موضحاً أن تكامل هذه العناصر مكّن المستثمرين من التوسع والاستفادة من الميزات التنافسية التي تتمتع بها مختلف المناطق.
وأكد أن الأمن الذي تنعم به المملكة اليوم هو ثمرة مسيرة تاريخية بدأت بتوحيد البلاد على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن، وما ترتب على ذلك من استقرار الطرق وتيسير حركة المواطنين وضيوف الرحمن إلى المشاعر المقدسة. وأشار إلى أن نجاح المملكة في إدارة الحشود وتأمين ملايين الحجاج يجسّد نموذجاً متقدّماً في الأمن والتنظيم، ويقدّم للمسلمين من مختلف دول العالم رسالة عملية عن قدرة المملكة على توفير بيئة آمنة ومستقرة لزوارها.
واختتم عبدالله صالح كامل حديثه بالتأكيد على أن الأمن أحد أهم مقوّمات قوة المملكة واستقرارها وجاذبيتها الاستثمارية، وركيزة رئيسية للتنمية والنمو الاقتصادي وخدمة المسلمين وضيوف الرحمن.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Okaz for Press and Publishing and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Chambers Federation, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, emphasized that security represents the fundamental pillar for investment and economic growth, pointing out that the comprehensive security system enjoyed by the Kingdom has contributed to enhancing its attractiveness and competitiveness on both regional and international levels.
He began his speech during the "Security and History Dialogue" conference by expressing gratitude to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, for sponsoring the second edition of the conference, appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and the entities organizing it, as well as the ministry's pivotal role in maintaining the Kingdom's security and stability.
He clarified that Saudi society continuously enjoys the blessing of security, to the extent that it has become part of the details of daily life, indicating that the gathering of security officials with investors in one place carries significant implications for the close relationship between security and investment.
He said: "The Kingdom is a secure country, ranking first among the G20 countries in the safety index when walking at night," affirming that security is the foundation of investment, and investment is the basis of growth, and that countries, no matter how much wealth or competitive advantages they possess, will waste them in the absence of security.
He added that security in the Kingdom is not limited to major cities but extends to various regions and outskirts, noting that the concept of security is no longer solely related to protecting individuals and combating crimes, but has also come to include food security, energy security, supply security, and cybersecurity, which are key elements influencing investors' decisions. He pointed out that the Kingdom has made significant progress in cybersecurity, becoming one of the five most advanced countries in this field, which enhances confidence in its investment environment and its ability to protect businesses, facilities, and supply chains. He explained that the Ministry of Interior's role in securing individuals, trade movement, and supply chains within cities and across borders represents a fundamental pillar for the private sector; security has become a direct factor in reducing costs, ensuring business continuity, and attracting investments.
He noted that when an investor establishes a factory or project in Riyadh, Jeddah, or other cities in the Kingdom, they need an effective transport network, safe roads, and reliable supply chains, explaining that the integration of these elements has enabled investors to expand and benefit from the competitive advantages enjoyed by various regions.
He affirmed that the security that the Kingdom enjoys today is the result of a historical journey that began with the unification of the country by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, and the subsequent stabilization of roads and facilitation of the movement of citizens and guests of the Most Merciful to the holy sites. He pointed out that the Kingdom's success in managing crowds and securing millions of pilgrims embodies an advanced model in security and organization, providing Muslims from different countries around the world with a practical message about the Kingdom's ability to provide a safe and stable environment for its visitors.
Abdullah Saleh Kamel concluded his remarks by emphasizing that security is one of the most important components of the Kingdom's strength, stability, and investment attractiveness, and a key pillar for development, economic growth, and serving Muslims and the guests of the Most Merciful.