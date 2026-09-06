عبد الله صالح كامل في مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ»: الأمن أساس الاستثمار ورسالة المملكة إلى العالم

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Okaz for Press and Publishing and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Chambers Federation, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, emphasized that security represents the fundamental pillar for investment and economic growth, pointing out that the comprehensive security system enjoyed by the Kingdom has contributed to enhancing its attractiveness and competitiveness on both regional and international levels.

He began his speech during the "Security and History Dialogue" conference by expressing gratitude to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, for sponsoring the second edition of the conference, appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and the entities organizing it, as well as the ministry's pivotal role in maintaining the Kingdom's security and stability.

He clarified that Saudi society continuously enjoys the blessing of security, to the extent that it has become part of the details of daily life, indicating that the gathering of security officials with investors in one place carries significant implications for the close relationship between security and investment.

He said: "The Kingdom is a secure country, ranking first among the G20 countries in the safety index when walking at night," affirming that security is the foundation of investment, and investment is the basis of growth, and that countries, no matter how much wealth or competitive advantages they possess, will waste them in the absence of security.

He added that security in the Kingdom is not limited to major cities but extends to various regions and outskirts, noting that the concept of security is no longer solely related to protecting individuals and combating crimes, but has also come to include food security, energy security, supply security, and cybersecurity, which are key elements influencing investors' decisions. He pointed out that the Kingdom has made significant progress in cybersecurity, becoming one of the five most advanced countries in this field, which enhances confidence in its investment environment and its ability to protect businesses, facilities, and supply chains. He explained that the Ministry of Interior's role in securing individuals, trade movement, and supply chains within cities and across borders represents a fundamental pillar for the private sector; security has become a direct factor in reducing costs, ensuring business continuity, and attracting investments.

He noted that when an investor establishes a factory or project in Riyadh, Jeddah, or other cities in the Kingdom, they need an effective transport network, safe roads, and reliable supply chains, explaining that the integration of these elements has enabled investors to expand and benefit from the competitive advantages enjoyed by various regions.

He affirmed that the security that the Kingdom enjoys today is the result of a historical journey that began with the unification of the country by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, and the subsequent stabilization of roads and facilitation of the movement of citizens and guests of the Most Merciful to the holy sites. He pointed out that the Kingdom's success in managing crowds and securing millions of pilgrims embodies an advanced model in security and organization, providing Muslims from different countries around the world with a practical message about the Kingdom's ability to provide a safe and stable environment for its visitors.

Abdullah Saleh Kamel concluded his remarks by emphasizing that security is one of the most important components of the Kingdom's strength, stability, and investment attractiveness, and a key pillar for development, economic growth, and serving Muslims and the guests of the Most Merciful.