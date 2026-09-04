In a new indication of the strong recovery of the local employment sector, the unified national employment platform "Jadarat" has presented job seekers in Saudi Arabia with a unique map of opportunities this week, following the official announcement of 7,040 job vacancies in the private sector specifically designed for citizens.

The released data revealed an exciting competitive landscape among the regions of the Kingdom, where the "Golden Triangle" of employment succeeded in capturing about 77% of the total job market, with 5,431 opportunities allocated solely to the Riyadh, Makkah, and Eastern regions, solidifying the significance of these areas as a primary destination for the labor market.

Riyadh topped the list without competition with 2,106 jobs, including vital sectors such as technology, engineering, finance, and logistics services, while Makkah came in second with 1,831 opportunities supported by the momentum of tourism and hospitality, together accounting for more than half of the jobs offered in the Kingdom.

The Eastern region ranked third with 1,494 jobs, with a strong presence in engineering, energy and industry, operations and maintenance, logistics and supply chains, sales, management, and technical jobs.

However, the most surprising highlight that stole the spotlight was in the Al-Qassim region, which jumped to fourth place with 541 jobs, surpassing regions with larger populations, thanks to the rapid growth in retail, trade, and food industries.

In contrast, the remaining opportunities are distributed across other regions of the Kingdom such as Madinah (430) and Jazan (212), making the "Jadarat" platform the most important outlet for Saudis to explore diverse career paths that match their qualifications and aspirations.