في إشارة جديدة إلى الانتعاش القوي لقطاع التوظيف المحلي، وضعت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» الباحثين عن عمل في السعودية أمام خريطة فريدة من الفرص هذا الأسبوع، بعد الإعلان الرسمي عن طرح 7040 وظيفة شاغرة بالقطاع الخاص صُممت خصيصاً للمواطنين والمواطنات.

البيانات الصادرة كشفت عن مشهد تنافسي مثير بين مناطق المملكة، حيث نجح «المثلث الذهبي» للتوظيف في الاستحواذ على نحو 77% من إجمالي الكعكة الوظيفية، بواقع 5431 فرصة مخصصة فقط لمناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والشرقية، مما يكرس ثقل هذه المناطق كقبلة أساسية لسوق العمل.

وتربعت الرياض على القمة بلا منازع بـ2106 وظائف، شملت قطاعات حيوية كالتقنية، والهندسة، والمالية والخدمات اللوجستية، وجاءت مكة المكرمة ثانيةً بـ1831 فرصة مدعومة بزخم السياحة والضيافة، متكاملتين معاً لتقديم أكثر من نصف الوظائف المطروحة بالمملكة.

أما المنطقة الشرقية، فجاءت ثالثة بـ1494 وظيفة، مع حضور قوي لمجالات الهندسة، والطاقة والصناعة، والتشغيل والصيانة، والخدمات اللوجستية وسلاسل الإمداد، والمبيعات، والإدارة والوظائف الفنية.

لكن المفاجأة الأبرز التي خطفت الأضواء تكمن في منطقة القصيم، التي قفزت للمركز الرابع بـ541 وظيفة، متجاوزة مناطق أكبر منها كثافة سكانية، بفضل النمو المتسارع في قطاعات التجزئة والتجارة والصناعات الغذائية.

في المقابل، تتوزع الفرص المتبقية عبر مناطق المملكة الأخرى مثل المدينة المنورة (430) وجازان (212)، لتبقى منصة «جدارات» المتنفس الأهم للسعوديين لاستكشاف مسارات مهنية متنوعة تناسب مؤهلاتهم وطموحاتهم.