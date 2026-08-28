أتاحت وزارة البلديات والإسكان خدمة رقمية عبر منصة «بلدي»، تُمكّن المستفيدين والأفراد من الاستعلام المباشر عن الاشتراطات والمناطق المحظورة لرخص السكن الجماعي. وتستهدف هذه الخدمة توفير الوقت والجهد ومنع إقامة أي مجمعات سكنية في نطاقات جغرافية يمنعها القانون.
وتُمكّن المنصة المستخدمين من إظهار خريطة تفاعلية دقيقة، تظهر فيها المناطق المحظورة بوضوح باللون الأحمر، لضمان عدم ممارسة النشاط في مواقع مخالِفة للأنظمة أو غير مستوفية للشروط المكانية والهندسية.
وتتلخص خطوات الاستعلام عن المناطق المحظورة عبر منصة «بلدي»، في:
- تسجيل الدخول: الدخول إلى المنصة عبر إدخال رقم الهوية أو الإقامة وكلمة المرور، ثم رمز التحقق المرئي.
- تأكيد الحساب: إدخال رمز التحقق المرسل على هاتف المستخدم واختيار «دخول».
- الانتقال للمنتجات: الضغط على خيار «عرض المنتجات» من الصفحة الرئيسية.
- اختيار القسم: الانتقال إلى قسم «خدمات السكن الجماعي للأفراد».
- تحديد الخدمة: التوجه إلى «الاستعلام عن الاشتراطات والمناطق المحظورة لرخص السكن الجماعي» ثم الضغط على «بدء الخدمة».
- عرض الخريطة: تحديد الأمانة والبلدية ونوع العقار من القوائم المنسدلة، ثم النقر على «استعلام» لعرض المناطق المحظورة باللون الأحمر. ولا تقتصر الخدمة على عرض الخريطة فحسب، بل تُقسّم الاشتراطات المطلوبة صراحة إلى قسمين تفصيليين هما: «اشتراطات الموقع» و«اشتراطات المبنى».
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has provided a digital service through the "Baladi" platform, enabling beneficiaries and individuals to directly inquire about the requirements and prohibited areas for collective housing licenses. This service aims to save time and effort and prevent the establishment of any housing complexes in geographical areas prohibited by law.
The platform allows users to display an accurate interactive map, clearly showing the prohibited areas in red, to ensure that activities are not conducted in locations that violate regulations or do not meet spatial and engineering requirements.
The steps to inquire about prohibited areas through the "Baladi" platform are summarized as follows:
- Login: Access the platform by entering the ID or residency number and password, then the visual verification code.
- Account confirmation: Enter the verification code sent to the user's phone and select "Login".
- Navigate to products: Click on the "View Products" option from the homepage.
- Select section: Go to the "Collective Housing Services for Individuals" section.
- Select service: Proceed to "Inquire about the requirements and prohibited areas for collective housing licenses" and then click on "Start Service".
- Display map: Select the municipality and city and type of property from the dropdown lists, then click on "Inquiry" to display the prohibited areas in red. The service is not limited to displaying the map only; it explicitly divides the required conditions into two detailed sections: "Site Requirements" and "Building Requirements".