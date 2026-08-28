The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has provided a digital service through the "Baladi" platform, enabling beneficiaries and individuals to directly inquire about the requirements and prohibited areas for collective housing licenses. This service aims to save time and effort and prevent the establishment of any housing complexes in geographical areas prohibited by law.

The platform allows users to display an accurate interactive map, clearly showing the prohibited areas in red, to ensure that activities are not conducted in locations that violate regulations or do not meet spatial and engineering requirements.

The steps to inquire about prohibited areas through the "Baladi" platform are summarized as follows: