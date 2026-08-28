أتاحت وزارة البلديات والإسكان خدمة رقمية عبر منصة «بلدي»، تُمكّن المستفيدين والأفراد من الاستعلام المباشر عن الاشتراطات والمناطق المحظورة لرخص السكن الجماعي. وتستهدف هذه الخدمة توفير الوقت والجهد ومنع إقامة أي مجمعات سكنية في نطاقات جغرافية يمنعها القانون.

وتُمكّن المنصة المستخدمين من إظهار خريطة تفاعلية دقيقة، تظهر فيها المناطق المحظورة بوضوح باللون الأحمر، لضمان عدم ممارسة النشاط في مواقع مخالِفة للأنظمة أو غير مستوفية للشروط المكانية والهندسية.

وتتلخص خطوات الاستعلام عن المناطق المحظورة عبر منصة «بلدي»، في:

  • تسجيل الدخول: الدخول إلى المنصة عبر إدخال رقم الهوية أو الإقامة وكلمة المرور، ثم رمز التحقق المرئي.
  • تأكيد الحساب: إدخال رمز التحقق المرسل على هاتف المستخدم واختيار «دخول».
  • الانتقال للمنتجات: الضغط على خيار «عرض المنتجات» من الصفحة الرئيسية.
  • اختيار القسم: الانتقال إلى قسم «خدمات السكن الجماعي للأفراد».
  • تحديد الخدمة: التوجه إلى «الاستعلام عن الاشتراطات والمناطق المحظورة لرخص السكن الجماعي» ثم الضغط على «بدء الخدمة».
  • عرض الخريطة: تحديد الأمانة والبلدية ونوع العقار من القوائم المنسدلة، ثم النقر على «استعلام» لعرض المناطق المحظورة باللون الأحمر. ولا تقتصر الخدمة على عرض الخريطة فحسب، بل تُقسّم الاشتراطات المطلوبة صراحة إلى قسمين تفصيليين هما: «اشتراطات الموقع» و«اشتراطات المبنى».