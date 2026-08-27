أُلغي حفلا الفنان المصري تامر حسني وفريق كايروكي، اللذان كان مقررًا إقامتهما يومي الجمعة والسبت 28 و29 أغسطس 2026، على مسرح أرينا بمدينة العلمين الجديدة في مصر، ضمن موسم حفلات الصيف.

رد قيمة التذاكر

وبدأت إجراءات رد القيمة المالية كاملة للتذاكر التي جرى بيعها للجمهور عبر وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني، فيما لم تُعلن حتى الآن تفاصيل بشأن إقامة الحفلين في مواعيد جديدة.

دون إعلان الأسباب

وجاء قرار الإلغاء قبل أيام قليلة من الموعد المقرر للحفلين، دون الكشف عن الأسباب التي أدت إلى إلغائهما، وسط تساؤلات من جمهور تامر حسني وكايروكي حول ملابسات القرار وإمكانية تحديد مواعيد بديلة.

وكان من المقرر أن يلتقي تامر حسني جمهوره في 29 أغسطس، بعدما سبق تعديل موعد حفله من 27 أغسطس إلى الموعد الجديد، قبل أن يشمله قرار الإلغاء.

نشاط تامر حسني

ويواصل تامر حسني نشاطه الغنائي بعد طرح أحدث ألبوماته «مش هتكرر» خلال الأسابيع الماضية، وإتاحته عبر قناته الرسمية على «يوتيوب» ومختلف المنصات الموسيقية، عقب طرحه حصريًا على «أنغامي» لمدة أسبوعين.

ويضم الألبوم 14 أغنية، من بينها «بنت مين»، و«وش الخير»، و«يا خسارتنا»، و«مولعينها»، و«قال فاكرني»، إلى جانب مجموعة أخرى من الأغنيات.