أُلغي حفلا الفنان المصري تامر حسني وفريق كايروكي، اللذان كان مقررًا إقامتهما يومي الجمعة والسبت 28 و29 أغسطس 2026، على مسرح أرينا بمدينة العلمين الجديدة في مصر، ضمن موسم حفلات الصيف.
رد قيمة التذاكر
وبدأت إجراءات رد القيمة المالية كاملة للتذاكر التي جرى بيعها للجمهور عبر وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني، فيما لم تُعلن حتى الآن تفاصيل بشأن إقامة الحفلين في مواعيد جديدة.
دون إعلان الأسباب
وجاء قرار الإلغاء قبل أيام قليلة من الموعد المقرر للحفلين، دون الكشف عن الأسباب التي أدت إلى إلغائهما، وسط تساؤلات من جمهور تامر حسني وكايروكي حول ملابسات القرار وإمكانية تحديد مواعيد بديلة.
وكان من المقرر أن يلتقي تامر حسني جمهوره في 29 أغسطس، بعدما سبق تعديل موعد حفله من 27 أغسطس إلى الموعد الجديد، قبل أن يشمله قرار الإلغاء.
نشاط تامر حسني
ويواصل تامر حسني نشاطه الغنائي بعد طرح أحدث ألبوماته «مش هتكرر» خلال الأسابيع الماضية، وإتاحته عبر قناته الرسمية على «يوتيوب» ومختلف المنصات الموسيقية، عقب طرحه حصريًا على «أنغامي» لمدة أسبوعين.
ويضم الألبوم 14 أغنية، من بينها «بنت مين»، و«وش الخير»، و«يا خسارتنا»، و«مولعينها»، و«قال فاكرني»، إلى جانب مجموعة أخرى من الأغنيات.
The concert of Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny and the Cairokee band, which was scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, August 28 and 29, 2026, at the Arena Theater in New Alamein City, Egypt, as part of the summer concert season, has been canceled.
Refund of Ticket Prices
The process of fully refunding the ticket prices that were sold to the public through electronic payment methods has begun, while no details have been announced yet regarding the possibility of rescheduling the concerts.
Without Announcing Reasons
The cancellation decision came just a few days before the scheduled date for the concerts, without revealing the reasons that led to their cancellation, amid questions from Tamer Hosny and Cairokee fans regarding the circumstances of the decision and the possibility of setting alternative dates.
Tamer Hosny was supposed to meet his audience on August 29, after previously changing the date of his concert from August 27 to the new date, before it was included in the cancellation decision.
Tamer Hosny's Activity
Tamer Hosny continues his musical activity after releasing his latest album "Mesh Hatkarar" in the past weeks, and making it available on his official YouTube channel and various music platforms, following its exclusive release on "Anghami" for two weeks.
The album includes 14 songs, including "Bent Meen," "Wesh El Kheir," "Ya Khasartna," "Mowl'eenha," and "Qal Fakerni," along with a collection of other songs.