The concert of Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny and the Cairokee band, which was scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, August 28 and 29, 2026, at the Arena Theater in New Alamein City, Egypt, as part of the summer concert season, has been canceled.

Refund of Ticket Prices

The process of fully refunding the ticket prices that were sold to the public through electronic payment methods has begun, while no details have been announced yet regarding the possibility of rescheduling the concerts.

Without Announcing Reasons

The cancellation decision came just a few days before the scheduled date for the concerts, without revealing the reasons that led to their cancellation, amid questions from Tamer Hosny and Cairokee fans regarding the circumstances of the decision and the possibility of setting alternative dates.

Tamer Hosny was supposed to meet his audience on August 29, after previously changing the date of his concert from August 27 to the new date, before it was included in the cancellation decision.

Tamer Hosny's Activity

Tamer Hosny continues his musical activity after releasing his latest album "Mesh Hatkarar" in the past weeks, and making it available on his official YouTube channel and various music platforms, following its exclusive release on "Anghami" for two weeks.

The album includes 14 songs, including "Bent Meen," "Wesh El Kheir," "Ya Khasartna," "Mowl'eenha," and "Qal Fakerni," along with a collection of other songs.