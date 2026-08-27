The Egyptian artist Ahmed Mekky is competing in the Ramadan drama season of 2027 with a new series titled "The Astronomer," marking his first collaboration with writer and screenwriter Ahmed Mourad, as part of a different dramatic experience that is currently in preparation.

Ahmed Mourad Reveals Details of "The Astronomer"

Ahmed Mourad unveiled the project through his Facebook account, explaining that the series consists of 15 episodes, with Tamer Morsi producing it, and it will compete in the Ramadan 2027 series lineup.

In Preparation

The production team is expected to announce the name of the director of "The Astronomer" and the rest of the cast in the coming period, along with revealing new details about the series' events, coinciding with the completion of preparations for the start of filming.

Ahmed Mekky's Latest Works

Ahmed Mekky's last participation was in the series "The Enthusiast," which he competed with in the Ramadan 2025 race, co-starring alongside Aisha Ben Ahmed, Amr Abdel Gelil, Ahmed Bedeir, and several other artists. The series was written by Mahmoud Zahraan and Tarek El Kashif, with Mando El Adl directing.

Return to Cinema

In a different context, Ahmed Mekky continues his cinematic activity through the film "Happy Opportunity," which he recently started filming, bringing him back to collaborate with Magdy Kdwan after years since their meeting in the film "No Retreat, No Surrender."

"Happy Opportunity" brings together Ahmed Mekky and Magdy Kdwan with Fadwa Abed, Yara El Sokary, Rahma Ahmed, Donia Sami, and others, with the work directed by Ahmed El Gendy and co-written by Mohamed Ezz and Samah Gamal.