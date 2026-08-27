ينافس الفنان المصري أحمد مكي في موسم دراما رمضان 2027 من خلال مسلسل جديد يحمل اسم «الفلكي»، في أول تعاون يجمعه بالكاتب والسيناريست أحمد مراد، ضمن تجربة درامية مختلفة بدأ التحضير لها خلال الفترة الحالية.

أحمد مراد يكشف تفاصيل «الفلكي»

وكشف أحمد مراد المشروع عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، موضحاً أن المسلسل يتكون من 15 حلقة، فيما يتولى تامر مرسي إنتاجه، على أن ينافس ضمن خريطة مسلسلات رمضان 2027.

قيد التحضيرات

ومن المقرر أن تعلن الجهة المنتجة خلال الفترة القادمة اسم مخرج «الفلكي» وباقي أبطال العمل، إلى جانب الكشف عن تفاصيل جديدة حول أحداث المسلسل، بالتزامن مع استكمال التحضيرات الخاصة بانطلاق التصوير.

آخر أعمال أحمد مكي

وكانت آخر مشاركات أحمد مكي من خلال مسلسل «الغاوي»، الذي خاض به سباق رمضان 2025، وشارك في بطولته إلى جانب عائشة بن أحمد وعمرو عبدالجليل وأحمد بدير وعدد من الفنانين، وجاء المسلسل من تأليف محمود زهران وطارق الكاشف، وتولى ماندو العدل مهمة الإخراج.

العودة للسينما

وفي سياق مختلف، يواصل أحمد مكي نشاطه السينمائي من خلال فيلم «فرصة سعيدة»، الذي بدأ تصوير مشاهده أخيراً، ويعيده إلى التعاون مع ماجد الكدواني بعد سنوات من لقائهما في فيلم «لا تراجع ولا استسلام».

ويجمع «فرصة سعيدة» أحمد مكي وماجد الكدواني مع فدوى عابد ويارا السكري ورحمة أحمد ودنيا سامي وآخرين، والعمل من إخراج أحمد الجندي وتأليفه بمشاركة محمد عز وسامح جمال.